The 10 Best Margaritas In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel | Food & Drink

Summertime calls for either the pool, beach, or any activity that involves water because there’s simply no other way you’re surviving the heat. Naturally, a margarita or two is part of the equation and necessary for optimal summer enjoyment. Here are the top ten tequila-friendly bars and restaurants in Miami, where your choice of cocktail is almost as spicy as Miami energy.

Rosa Sky

Must-order: the Mexican Kiss, made with patron reposado tequila, Cherry Heering, passion fruit ($18)

SoCal Cantina

Must-order: the SoCal Special, made with reposado tequila, four-hour lime juice, salted Cointreau foam, toasted orange (pro tip—get the Gardener’s for a spicy version)

Le Chick

Must-order: the Hornitos Frozen Margarita, made with hornitos tequila ($15)

Byblos

Must-order: the Habibi Margarite “tea service”, made with cazadores reposado tequila, jojo's spiced strawberry tea, fresh lime juice ($36 for two)

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Must-order: the Pico Picante, made with cazadores blanco tequila, ilegal joven mezcal, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, lime ($14)

BAKAN

Must-order: the Verde Que Te Quiero Verde, made with tequila, agave, cilantro, lime juice ($16)

Uchi

Must-order: the Subarashi, made with mi campo reposado tequila, mezcal, lime, hibiscus agave, black lava salt ($18)

Coyo Taco

Must-order: the Coyo Draft Margarita, served in the classic Coyo Taco plastic cup ($5)

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Must-order: the Something Spicy with Tequila – Frozen, made with Milagro blanco, ojo de tigre mezcal, mango, lime, tajin ($16)

Jaguar Sun

Must-order: the Green Ghoul, made with tequila, mezcal, poblano, cucumber, lime ($16)