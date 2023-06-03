The 10 Best Margaritas In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | June 3, 2023 | Food & Drink
Summertime calls for either the pool, beach, or any activity that involves water because there’s simply no other way you’re surviving the heat. Naturally, a margarita or two is part of the equation and necessary for optimal summer enjoyment. Here are the top ten tequila-friendly bars and restaurants in Miami, where your choice of cocktail is almost as spicy as Miami energy.
Must-order: the Mexican Kiss, made with patron reposado tequila, Cherry Heering, passion fruit ($18)
Must-order: the SoCal Special, made with reposado tequila, four-hour lime juice, salted Cointreau foam, toasted orange (pro tip—get the Gardener’s for a spicy version)
Must-order: the Hornitos Frozen Margarita, made with hornitos tequila ($15)
Must-order: the Habibi Margarite “tea service”, made with cazadores reposado tequila, jojo's spiced strawberry tea, fresh lime juice ($36 for two)
Must-order: the Pico Picante, made with cazadores blanco tequila, ilegal joven mezcal, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, lime ($14)
Must-order: the Verde Que Te Quiero Verde, made with tequila, agave, cilantro, lime juice ($16)
Must-order: the Subarashi, made with mi campo reposado tequila, mezcal, lime, hibiscus agave, black lava salt ($18)
Must-order: the Coyo Draft Margarita, served in the classic Coyo Taco plastic cup ($5)
Must-order: the Something Spicy with Tequila – Frozen, made with Milagro blanco, ojo de tigre mezcal, mango, lime, tajin ($16)
Must-order: the Green Ghoul, made with tequila, mezcal, poblano, cucumber, lime ($16)
Photography by: Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty images