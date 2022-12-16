17 Of The Best Martinis Across America

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Food & Drink

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and whenever the happiest of hours strikes in your city, you want to celebrate with a cocktail that’s as particular and special as you.

The humble martini is anything but when it’s crafted by the right bartender. Whether you like it classic or with a twist, caffeinated, fruity and everything in between, these incredible martinis represent some of the finest sips in the United States.

We asked our editors across the nation to compile the best martinis their cities have to offer. If you’re traveling to one of these great cultural hubs any time soon, or if you just want to see where your favorite bar lands, this list of must-try martinis won’t let you down.

Atlanta - The Select

6405 Bluestone Road, Suite 200; 770-637-2240 / Website

The pomegranate martini at The Select will leave you wanting to order more than one. The combination of vodka, pomegranate purée & liqueur, lemon juice and simple syrup has proven to be a crowd go-to. Discover more top shelf martinis in Atlanta’s cocktail lounge and restaurant scene on the city’s full list.

Aspen – Clark’s Oyster Bar

517 E. Hyman Ave.; 970-710-2546 / Website

Head over to happy hour at Clark’s Oyster Bar for half-off on oysters, burgers, martinis and more. Play it cool with a classic dirty or dry, energize with the Aspen Espresso Martini or try one of Clark’s many signature mixtures. Made with Templeton 4yr Rye, Cocchi Torino and Angostura bitters, Clark’s Rye Manhattan exudes an old-school aura which is perfect for the cocktail connoisseur. Other martinis on the menu include the Stirred Vesper, Aviation or Cap Corse Reviver, which offer a gin-base and lemon twist for a sweet and sour sip. Still thirsty? Check out the full list of Aspen’s best martinis.

Boston – The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge; 617-765-2342 / Website

Move over espresso martini—the affogato martini may just be the drink of the summer. While the former has certainly stolen our heart, we can’t help but admit the addition of vanilla soft serve is a game changer in the July heat. Borghetti coffee liqueur, espresso and Grey Goose make this cool cocktail a boozy treat. Boston has more to try though, so be sure to read the city’s full list.

Chicago – Acanto

18 S. Michigan Ave.; 312-578-0763 / Website

For an elevated martini, try Acanto’s Al Acanto. Small batch, handcrafted vermouth and the tangy citrus of Panarea gin create the unmatched dry taste of a martini. Finished off with a few olives, this is one of the best martinis in Chicago. Raise a glass and gather some friends, then try another martini from Chicago’s full list.

Dallas – Mansion Bar

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.; 214-443-4747 / Website

Get creative at The Mansion Bar and build your own martini. The options are endless—vodka or gin, dry or dirty, blue cheese or cocktail onion garnishes. Sit back and sip while you listen to live tunes at the sumptuous bar nestled in Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Looking for someone to make these choices for you? Try another martini from one of the stellar spots on Dallas’ full list.

Hamptons – Calissa

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill; 631-500-9292 / Website

Saganaki cheese washed down with an espresso martini from Calissa—say no more. This Water Mill gem specializes in all things Greek, cooking and curating a vast variety of traditional spreads and seafood. Since jet lag and plane rides are incredibly overrated, meet Calissa’s electrifying espresso martini. With a stacked summer set list of live music and entertainment, reservations at Calissa will shine in your Hamptons roster. Staying through the season? Try another martini from the Hamptons’ full list.

Hawaii – Lewers Lounge

Halekulani Hotel, 2199 Kalia Road, Waikiki; 808-923-2311 / Website

This intimate cocktail lounge offers live light jazz music performances Wednesday through Saturday, providing the perfect place for after dinner drinks, including Chef's favorite James Bond martini or Pink Elephant martini. If that’s not enough, we found more great martinis across the islands on Hawaii’s full list.

Houston – Refuge

1424 Westheimer Road; 281-888-6121 / Website

Step into the discreet and dimly lit “cocktail apartment,” for an elevated escapist experience. Refuge pays homage to some of the more under-appreciated spirits serving just over a dozen signature cocktails. If you’re looking for “the coldest martini in town,” you’re in luck. The only cocktail brought over from the now replaced Tongue Cut Sparrow, is Bobby’s Martini. Created by martini aficionado and owner Bobby Heugel, the crisp cocktail is presented on a custom brass tray alongside an assortment of olives, a house pickled onion, and cornichon. For a contemporary take on the Martini’s historic precursor, try Refuge’s Martinez made with more vermouth than gin and topped off with two dashes of Yuzu bitters. There’s more where that came from though, on Houston’s full list.

Las Vegas – Petrossian Bar

Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-693-7111 / Website

Bellagio’s iconic lobby piano bar has evolved to fit the ambitious tastes of the modern traveler with its captivating caviar and cocktail menu. A trip to this spot wouldn’t be complete without ordering The Bellagio Martini—a creative and unique spin on the classic cocktail. A carefully crafted ice sphere surrounds the rim of the glass that’s teamed with lemon essence and an edible Ossetra Caviar Cigar. Feeling lucky? You’ll never lose with any of the martinis on Vegas’ full list.

Orange County – Mastro's Restaurants

8112 E Coast Highway, Newport Beach; 949-376-6990 / Website

This world-renowned steak and seafood brand—with a steakhouse in Costa Mesa and an Ocean Club location in Newport Beach—is home to the Mastro Classic Martini, a mix of fresh lime juice, Grand Marnier and Don Julio Anejo tequila. For those looking to enjoy prime cuts of meat, seafood dishes and more in an upscale environment, this hot spot offers sophisticated dishes and drinks for all—but why stop there? Try more of the grade-a martini’s on Orange County’s full list.

Palm Beach – Echo

230A Sunrise Ave.; 844-714-8201 / Website

Located in the Breakers, this swanky urban getaway spot draws inspiration from Asian cuisines and elevates your getaway with a gorgeous indoor-outdoor setup. Echo is a martini lover’s dream, a section of their drink menu specifically dedicated to their selection of specialty martinis in any style imaginable. This extensive list includes martini favorites such as a spicy ginger, a sweet and sour lychee, a Chinese black tea, a refreshing cucumber, a summery watermelon and a classic espresso. Pair your martini with a signature sushi roll, dim sum or lo mein sure to satisfy your cravings. Echo has something for everyone, pairing their lengthy menu with a kids menu and their martini list with an additional list of wine, sake, craft cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. Say cheers to more martinis on Palm Beach’s full list.

Philadelphia – Franklin Mortgage & Investments Co.

1715 Latimer Street; 267-227-9852 / Website

Good luck finding this speakeasy-esque cocktail lounge—guests enter through an unmarked door in Rittenhouse Square to find the dimly lit hideaway. While most things at The Franklin are under lock and key, their top tier martini is no secret. The Gibson highlights Gracias a Dios Agave Gin with house onion bine, and dry vermouth. Plus, it's served chilled and stirred with a grapefruit peel for a citrusy finish. The City of Brotherly Love does indeed love its martinis, so be sure to check out the full list.

San Diego – Polite Provisions

4696 30th Street; 619-269-4701 / Website

A retro bar with an atrium, Polite Provisions has a one-of-a-kind menu with drinks comprised of ingredients that can be used for medicinal purposes. Some of the bar's spirited cocktails include Opal, a martini made with London dry gin, dry vermouth, cointreau and orange bitters. With an apothecary style, this bar also offers cocktail and spirit-making classes for anyone interested in learning how to make these elixirs at home. For more delicious drinks, head over to San Diego’s full list.

San Francisco – Bix Restaurant

56 Gold Street; 415-433-6300 / Website

Located just off Jackson Square, Bix Restaurant is responsible for the martini’s resurgence in popularity in 1988. To this day it’s one of the best spots for this classic cocktail, so nosh on fine American French fare while white-jacketed bartenders serve up only the best pours. Looking for more trend-setting cocktails? Check San Francisco’s full list.

Scottsdale – AZ/88

7353 E. Scottsdale Mall; 480-994-5576 / Website

From classic martinis like a Manhattan to a fun summer martini like the Summer Solstice, AZ/88 has everything to offer for everyone. The atmosphere and martinis are what make this the hottest spot in downtown Scottsdale. This city isn’t home to just one great martini though, so check out Scottsdale’s full list.

Silicon Valley – Selby’s

3001 El Camino Real, Atherton; 650-546-7700 / Website

Boasting the “Coldest Martinis on the West Coast,” this American fine dining spot boasts multiple versions of everyone’s favorite cocktail. The Dukes’ martini comes with a choice of Roku gin or Tito’s vodka paired with dry vermouth, while the Vesper features Monkey 47 gin, Wheatley vodka and Lillet Blanc, garnished with a lemon peel. Not convinced? Check the full list of Silicon Valley’s top-notch martinis.

Washington, D.C. – barmini by Jose Andrés

501 9 Street NW, 202-393-4451 / Website

Steps away from minibar by Jose Andrés is a cocktail-dedicated spinoff of the infamous chef’s innovative kitchen. It’s no surprise that testing out cutting edge techniques and bold flavors is the name of the game at barmini. Alongside the exciting experiential flights are perfected classics like the Vesper Martini with ​​Vodka, Gin and Kina Lillet. Our nation’s capital needs a stiff drink every once in a while, so be sure to check the full list of D.C.’s best martinis.

