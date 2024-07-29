The 7 Best Massages In Miami

Lifestyle, Style & Beauty,

By: Sarah Finkel | Lifestyle, Style & Beauty,

The Miami lifestyle is nonstop—beach, pool, boat, sun. It’s a tough existence. To keep up with the luxurious and glamorous who frolic our shorelines, it’s only a given that we check in for some R&R time to beautify and refresh. Luckily, this is a task made easy, considering the plethora of luxury oceanfront hotels that line Miami Beach with first-class spas nestled inside. These seven spas offer the best massages in Miami, relaxing and soothing your body in ways that a poolside lounge session could never.

Note: Some of these offerings may be discounted during Miami Spa Months.

Tierra Santa Healing House—Sacred Warrior

3201 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 90 min, $450

Featuring one of the largest hammams on the East Coast, Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel lives and breathes rejuvenation, inspired by shaman-developed healing processes and South American massage art. The Sacred Warrior massage draws on the powers of Pranic Healing, which centers around the body’s innate ability to feel energy as an “unseen” force. While spiritual healing is in motion, you will experience a deeply nourishing Masaje de Coco, considered the “Oil of Life” in South America.

The Spa At The Miami Beach EDITION—Signature Massage

2901 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 60 - 105 min, $210 – $350

Deep rest is the motto at The Miami Beach EDITION Spa, accomplished by originally curated scents and sounds that immediately stimulate relaxation. The EDITION Signature Massage treatment applies Swedish massage techniques at your desired pressure, using a nourishing blend of oils featuring the EDITION brand's Black Tea scent by Le Labo. The massage kicks off with a local ritual that emphasizes your sense of place, unique to each EDITION location.

The Spa At Four Seasons Hotel At The Surf Club—Inner Harmony

9011 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 75, 90 min, $359 – $585

The Inner Strength massage is the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club’s signature treatment, marrying together aroma-therapy, a tuning fork ritual, and rhythmic massage for a well-rounded boost of energy and lift of the physical and emotional being. The use of an infrared and crystal mat adds a deeply penetrative healing effect while your body processes the soothing vibrations of the tuning fork therapy.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort—Quartz Massage

6801 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 50 – 80 min, $239 – $359

An entire resort dedicated to wellness, Carillon Miami delivers the highest quality of treatment to its guests, prioritizing medically focused therapies to restore harmony. The Quartz Massage is performed on a crystal quartz massage bed, which is warmed and ignited by color therapy for a deeper effect. The quartz technique fully envelops the body and integrates various methods of healing, both physically and mentally.

Lapis Spa At The Fontainebleau—The Masters

4441 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 50 min, $225+

Step inside Lapis Spa to immerse yourself in 40,000 square feet of private calming rooms and water centerpieces, complete with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The Masters massage combines a Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Hot Stones full-body massage, customized to your individual needs. You’ll be in the strong and capable hands of your therapist, who will alternate between basalt lava stones and aromatic oils to relieve your most tightly wound problem areas.

Bamford Wellness Spa At 1 Hotel South Beach—Signature Treatment

2341 Collins Ave. / Website

Treatment: 95 min, $435

Carole Bamford’s holistic spa at 1 Hotel South Beach prides itself in treatments rooted in the connection to nature, using only natural and organic ingredients from the Bamford line. The Bamford Signature Treatment begins with a cleansing footbath, followed by a Shiatsu, Meridian, and Swedish massage combo while your feet get the royal treatment. Pressure point massage will help to alleviate pain and anxiety, topped off with assisted yogic breathing for a full-body awakening.

âme Spa & Wellness Collective—Abhyanga Massage

19999 W Country Club Dr. / Website

Treatment: 50 – 80 min, $225 – $305+

The three-story âme Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort is an escape to utter bliss. Their massage menu is quite extensive, except if you had to choose one, go with the Abhyanga. The Abhyanga is a full-body ayurvedic massage performed with warm healing oils, with the meaning behind the name being self-love. Even the smallest of joints are tended to in this toxin-eliminating, energy-restoring treatment that will have you feeling nourished from head to toe.