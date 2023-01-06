Here Are The Best Places To Enjoy Mezcal In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink

Made with 50 different types of agave, mezcal can be a tricky spirit to understand. As mezcal grows in popularity, we found the best mezcal-based cocktails in Miami that you must try.

Bakan Wynwood

Photo Courtesy Bakan Wynwood

Located in the artistic Wynwood neighborhood, Bakan offers 250 different types of mezcal. The indoor-outdoor restaurant transports its guests to Mexico without leaving the city. Bakan's Mezcalier, Paola Magalí Segovia, gives diners an immersive mezcal tasting and pairing experience where she demonstrates the proper way to taste mezcal, all while educating them on the spirit. Notable mezcal cocktails that are a must-try are the mango petacon made with mezcal, mango, lime juice and mint; the Tulum vibe made with mezcal, orange liquor, cucumber and lime juice and the matcha-rica made with encantadora matcha mezcal, passion fruit and yuzu. 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami, @bakanwynwood

Higher Ground at the Arlo Hotel

Photo Courtesy: Higher Ground

Located on the third floor of Wynwood's Arlo Hotel, guests can enjoy Higher Ground, the indoor-outdoor jungle oasis. Featuring a stellar cocktail program helmed by industry leader Bar Lab, guests can enjoy a wide variety of crafted cocktails made with herbal elixirs, exotic infusions and fresh pressed juices. For mezcal lovers, try the sunset on la playa. Made with ilegal mezcal, Strega, Giffard Banane, swizzles with orange juice, lime, a coriander turmeric elixir and a hint of hot pepper paste, this drink will be a perfect accessory to dinner at this new standout destination. 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami, @highergroundwynwood

Joia Beach

Photo Courtesy: Joia Beach

Sit back and take in the beautiful Miami skyline and idyllic backdrop at Joia Beach, the vibrant day-to-night oasis hidden in Watson Island. Dip your toes in the sand or gaze at the Miami stars while savoring the wide assortment of craft cocktails, including a diverse mezcal selection. Sip on the yuzu paloma, featuring mezcal, pamplemousse, grapefruit soda and yuzu, or indulge in the sweet and tart flavors of the pure Joia with grilled pineapple syrup combined with ancho Reyes lime, mezcal and Teremana Reposado. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, @joiabeach

Phuc Yea

Photo Courtesy: Phuc Yea

Creating unmatched Latin, Vietnamese and Asian-inspired cuisine in the Upper East Side of Miami, this Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant offers bold seafood and family-inspired dishes. With drinks like the say gay that features salty Montelobos mezcal, passionfruit, red bell, Thai bird, lime and dulce de leche, this 75-seat restaurant has everything you need for a memorable night. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @phucyea

Mayami

Photo Courtesy: Mayami

In the heart of Wynwood, Mayami serves a variety of uniquely crafted mezcal-based cocktails. Savor unique creations such as the famous smoky sunset made with smoked 400 Conejos mezcal, peach liquor, lime juice, St. Germain and a hint of Peychaud's bitters. Renowned for its late-night revelry, party atmosphere and fire dancers, Mayami invites guests to experience Tulum-inspired design and an authentic dining and entertainment destination. 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, @mayamiwynwood

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

Photo Courtesy: Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

The wildly-popular Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar features an energetic atmosphere, delicious mouthwatering bites and spectacularly crafted libations. In addition to this dining destination's handcrafted margaritas and cocktails are several mezcal concoctions, including the mezcal mango margarita. Made with burrito fiestero mezcal, JF Haden's mango, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, the 50/50 margarita made with hornitos Plata, del maguey Vida mezcal, agave nectar and fresh lime juice; and the smoke in the garden using del maguey Vida mezcal, St. Germain, hibiscus syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled mint garnished with a Mexican tajin rim. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, @tacocrafttaqueria

CHICA Miami

Photo Courtesy 50 Eggs Hospitality Group

Known for serving unique Latin American flared food and creations, CHICA Miami offers an impressive selection of mezcal cocktails and flights with a little something for everyone. Experience top mezcal offerings such as the Del Maguey single village mezcal flight, the perfect way to discover new mezcal. The flight includes Arroqueño, Santa Catarina Minas, Espadín, San Luis Del Rio, Madrecuixe and San Luis Del Rio. 5556 NE 4th Ct, Miami, @chicarestaurants

Joliet

Photo Courtesy Patrick Michael Chin

Experience this new seafood bistro and garden from local hospitality group Lost Boy & Co. Enticing diners with sweet, spicy, and soulful flavors that run deep throughout New Orleans’ cuisine; Joliet captures the essence of the water in all of its meals. While there, enjoy the orozco. Made with Rosaluna mezcal, gin, heirloom carrot, Chile vinegar and lemon, you can sip your way through the Southern dishes while taking in the glory of Miami beach. 1209 17th St., Miami Beach, @jolietmiamibeach

Aida Mexican Seafood

Photo Courtesy Aida Mexican Seafood

Featuring an upscale Mexican seafood-inspired menu, Aida Mexican Seafood fuses traditional Mexican flavors with innovative techniques. The result is mouthwatering Mexican seafood with an enticing twist. In addition to the noteworthy food offerings are the delicious mezcal cocktails offered, including the Violeta made with mezcal, chartreuse, prickly pear, lime and simple syrup and Prisma made with mezcal, vermouth extra dry, matcha, lime and simple syrup. 3306 Mary St., Miami, @aida.miami

La Yolanda Mezcaleria

Photo Courtesy: La Yolanda Mezcaleria

As one of Miami's few mezcal bars, La Yolanda Mezcaleria offers more than 200 different mezcals. Serving food from its sister restaurant, La Santa, you can sip on smoky drinks while indulging in delicious tacos. With drinks such as the la santita, the unique twist on the classical mezcal margarita made with mezcal joven, blue Curacao, passion fruit, lime, agave and topped with hibiscus foam salt, this speakeasy is the place to be. 203 NE 82nd Terr, Miami, @yolanda.mezcaleria

KÓMMA Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Photo Courtesy KÓMMA Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Escape to the Mediterranean Coast at KÓMMA Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar. Spanning three uniquely defined spaces, guests are invited on a sensory journey complete with an intimate cocktail-driven lounge offering an array of specialty cocktails, including the smokey lemonade. Made with mezcal, amaro, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and spicy bitters, this cocktail is sure to hit the spot for both happy hour and regular meals alike. 560 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @kommarestaurant

Marion Miami

Photo Courtesy Mr. Hospitality

As one of Mr. Hospitality's beloved destinations, Marion, the chic and sexy adult playground in the heart of Brickell, features upbeat and upscale fine dining. Complete with a contemporary menu paired with Asian influences, Marion has everything for a fun-fueled night. If you're seeking a mezcal, try the "Mexican standoff" made with mezcal, Don Julio Blanco, ginger liqueur, yuzu-shiso cordial and grapefruit bitters. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, @marionmiami

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Photo Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Offering an array of Mexican street food paired with a unique night-life experience, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila serves up an award-winning tequila and cocktail program. The nationally recognized Mexican-inspired concept features unconventional and innovative interpretations. With locations all over South Florida, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and West Palm, Bodega continues to set the standard for fast-casual Mexican dishes. But don’t be in too much of a rush. Make sure to try the agave agradable. Made with Rosaluna espadin mezcal, amaro Montenegro, hibiscus syrup and cherry bark vanilla bitters, this drink is sure to satisfy any mezcal lover. 3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, @bodegataqueria