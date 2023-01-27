How To Experience Miami To The Fullest Through Food

    

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | January 27, 2023 | Culture Food & Drink

Is there any other way to get to know a city like a local than through its unique food offerings? We think not. In Miami we truly have it all, from the $1,000 Wagyu Tomahawk “beef case” to an authentic Cubano served through a walk-up window—your wildest food cravings will be satiated across the spectrum with a very Miami experience to match. And that’s not even including the stone crabs us Miamians go absolutely feral for, and you’ll see why with a trip to Joe’s. While this list certainly isn’t all-encompassing, we made sure to hit some of the most standout 305 eats that will always reign supreme through the test of time.

Papi Steak

Rusty Pelican Miami

Joe’s Stone Crab

La Sandwicherie

Sanguich De Miami

Café Bastille

Coyo Taco

Carrot Express

Pura Vida

Zak The Baker

Photography by: Courtesy of COYO Taco