Sip On These Must-Try Mocktails In Miami This Dry January

A brand-new year invites brand-new beginnings, and we can’t think of a better way to immediately cross off your new year’s resolution of being healthier than with Dry January. A break from alcohol can do wonders for your mind and spirit. We know what you’re thinking—how can I possibly maintain a social life without alcohol in the mix? Fear not, because you can still toast with your friends with these creative mocktails in hand, and fair warning, you might even enjoy them more than the real thing. Dry January doesn’t have to be joyless when in Miami.
Kush Coconut Grove—Watermelon Nojito
Ingredients: fresh watermelon, lemonade, orange zest simple syrup, fresh lime, mint leaves, club soda
Photography by: Jay Gajjar/Unsplash; Courtesy of Kush Hospitality; Courtesy of Lona Cocina & Tequileria; Courtesy of R House; Courtesy of Toro Toro; Courtesy of TUR Kitchen; Courtesy of Puttshack; Stillwater & Co.; Courtesy of Osteria Morini Miami; Deyson Rodriguez