Sip On These Must-Try Mocktails In Miami This Dry January

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | December 21, 2022 | Food & Drink

dry-jan-miami.jpg

A brand-new year invites brand-new beginnings, and we can’t think of a better way to immediately cross off your new year’s resolution of being healthier than with Dry January. A break from alcohol can do wonders for your mind and spirit. We know what you’re thinking—how can I possibly maintain a social life without alcohol in the mix? Fear not, because you can still toast with your friends with these creative mocktails in hand, and fair warning, you might even enjoy them more than the real thing. Dry January doesn’t have to be joyless when in Miami.

Kush Coconut Grove—Watermelon Nojito

kush-mocktail_Cropped.jpg

Ingredients: fresh watermelon, lemonade, orange zest simple syrup, fresh lime, mint leaves, club soda

Lona Cocina & Tequileria—Agua Fresca

lona-mocktail.jpg

Ingredients: Seedlip Garden 108, hibiscus concentrate, lime juice, micro orchid

R House—Sober Rabbit

r-house-mocktail.jpg

Ingredients: fresh carrot juice, raw ginger beer, simple syrup, carrot slice garnish with marigold flowers/cilantro

Toro Toro—Mint Coco Parcha

toro-mocktail_Cropped.jpg

Ingredients: Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut, passion fruit, fresh lime juice, mint sprigs, orange wheel, sparkling water

TUR Kitchen—Tears of Joy

tur-mocktail_Cropped.jpg

Ingredients: green grapes, mint leaves, lemon wedge, "Joy" nectar (figs, blood orange peel, lemon peel, lemongrass, fresh ginger, agave, water)

Puttshack—Hibiscus Mock Mule

puttshack-mocktail_Cropped.jpg

Ingredients: hibiscus syrup, fresh lime, fever-tree ginger beer

Saloni Bar—Jamaican Power

saloni-bar-mocktail.jpg

Ingredients: spiced hibiscus syrup, fresh lime juice, soda water, rosemary sprig, orange wheels

Osteria Morini—Chai Cider

osteria-morini-mocktail.jpg

Ingredients: chai tea, cinnamon, apple, honey

1-800-Lucky—Club Passion

1800lucky-mocktail_Cropped.jpg

Ingredients: passion fruit, lime juice, club soda


