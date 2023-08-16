9 Of The Most Expensive Yacht Builders In The World

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

When it comes to luxury and extravagance, few things exude opulence like a yacht. From sleek and modern designs to classic and elegant vessels, yachts are the ultimate status symbol for the rich and famous.

While owning a yacht may be a dream for many, only a select few can afford the multimillion-dollar price tags that come with these floating palaces. Either way, it’s sure fun to look!

Below, we explore nine of the most expensive yacht companies that cater to the world’s wealthiest individuals, so you can get some ideas for your daydreams or your dreams come true.

Lürssen

Lürssen has long been regarded as one of the top luxury yacht builders in the world. With a history dating back to 1875, this German shipyard has crafted some of the most iconic and breathtaking yachts ever built. Lürssen’s yachts are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and unparalleled attention to detail. From the 126-meter Octopus (which comes with two submarines) to the 156-meter Dilbar (which comes with a 25-meter swimming pool), Lürssen’s yachts are a true commitment to luxury and excellence.

Feadship

Founded in 1949, Feadship is a collaboration between Royal Van Lent Shipyard, De Vries Shipyard, and Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw. Known for its bespoke approach to yacht building, Feadship creates custom yachts that are tailored to clients’ every desire. With a focus on craftsmanship and innovation, Feadship has built yachts for some of the world’s most discerning owners, including Steve Jobs and Larry Ellison.

Oceanco

Based in the Netherlands, Oceanco is renowned for its commitment to pushing the boundaries of yacht design and engineering. With a portfolio that includes the 106.7-meter Black Pearl sailing yacht (which can cross the Atlantic without burning a liter or fossil fuels), and the 91.5-meter Tranquility (which can fit 26 guests and boasts a certified helipad), Oceanco’s yachts are a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and luxury. From state-of-the-art technology to lavish interiors, Oceanco’s yachts are truly one-of-a-kind.

Benetti

Established in 1873, Benetti is one of the oldest yacht builders in the world. With a focus on Italian craftsmanship and elegance, Benetti’s yachts are synonymous with luxury and sophistication. The 108-meter FB275 M/Y IJE is one of the company’s most exquisite customs custom that fits 12 guests in 11 cabins; while the B.Century 75-meter yacht model includes six decks, a large “beach club” with an inside and outside open terrace, and room for 12 guests in seven cabins. Benetti’s yachts are a blend of timeless design, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled comfort.

Amels

Part of the Damen Shipyards Group, Amels is a Dutch shipyard that specializes in the construction of limited-edition superyachts. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Amels creates yachts that combine performance with luxury. From the 89-meter Here Comes The Sun (which holds up to 20 guests and travels at 13 knots) to the limited edition 80-meter Amels 8003 (which sleeps 14 and travels at 16.5 knots), Amels’ yachts are a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence.

Abeking & Rasmussen

With a history dating back to 1907, Abeking & Rasmussen is a German shipyard that has earned a reputation for its craftsmanship and attention to detail. Known for its custom-built yachts as well as its naval vessels, Abeking & Rasmussen creates sea fairing cities as unique as their owners. From the 74-meter Elandess (which boasts a panoramic view in the onboard Neptune lounge) to the 98.4-meter Aviva (which won the World Superyacht Award for 2018), Abeking & Rasmussen’s yachts stand out from the crowd.

Heesen Yachts

Founded in 1978, Heesen Yachts is a Dutch shipyard that specializes in the construction of aluminum yachts. Known for their speed and performance, Heesen’s yachts are a favorite among enthusiasts. From the 34-meter Galactica Plus with sports boat performance to the 80-meter YN19480 Project Cosmos (projected to be the world's largest and fastest full-aluminum motor yacht on the seas), Heesen Yachts’ vessels are a perfect blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

Codecasa

Established in 1825, Codecasa is an Italian shipyard that has been crafting luxury yachts for over a century. Known for elegant and timeless designs, Codecasa’s yachts are a true reflection of Italian craftsmanship and style. From the 65-meter Double Down with five large decks and a marble interior to the 50-meter Bon Vivant (which comes with jet skis, paddle boats, kayaks and more), Codecasa’s yachts are synonymous with luxury and sophistication.

Palmer Johnson

Founded in 1918, Palmer Johnson is an American shipyard that has built some of the world’s most iconic yachts. Known for sleek and sporty designs, Palmer Johnson’s yachts include sport, supersport and sportyachts at sizes ranging from 120 feet to 72 meters. If you’re looking for something that will get you there in style and with speed, this American yacht builder is the one for you.

Whether it’s a custom-built masterpiece or a limited-edition superyacht, these companies continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in yacht design. Looking for more yacht inspiration? Check out Sunreef’s fleet of solar-powered yachts and plan a vacation on the developing Four Seasons yacht, planned to set sail in 2025.