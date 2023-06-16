By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle

While Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services have all the options in the comfort of your own home, there is truly nothing better than sitting in a movie theater. From the big comfy chairs to decadent buttery popcorn, spending an afternoon or evening at the theaters is a go-to activity. Historic to luxury, we have rounded up the best movie theaters in Miami.

CMX Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave. / Website

The CMX at Brickell City Centre is a full-service movie theater serving delicious food, cocktails and all the newest films. The CMX Bistro provides movie goers with service at their seat, chef crafted cuisine, hand crafted cocktails and a lounge and bar in the lobby.

Silverspot Cinema, Downtown Miami

300 SE 3rd St. / Website

Silverspot Cinema is an experience to say the least. The theater is filled with plush chairs that recline for the whole movie experience. Inside the theater, Silverspot Cinema offers its full restaurant menu which can be ordered in person or through their official app. Additionally, they have a service where you can book out a whole theater for your friends and family to enjoy the experience together.

The Landmark at Merrick Park

358 San Lorenzo Ave. / Website

Landmark Theaters is a crowd favorite among movie theater attendees. Located in the Merrick Park Mall in the heart of Coral Gables, it's filled with luxury reclining leather seats and equipped with a full bar and restaurant to grab a quick bite before or after your film. You can also indulge in all the movie theater classic snacks during the movie. The Landmark is excited about its Bargain Tuesdays, where all movies are priced at only $8 weekly.

IPIC Theaters

3701 NE 163rd St. / Website

IPIC Theaters are best known for their luxurious approach to the movie theater industry. With premium in-theater dining experiences and the Tuck Room lounge, you’re sure to be well fueled for your movie watching. Seats are available in either a Premium Plus or Pod seat, ensuring maximum comfort throughout the entire movie.

MDC's Tower Theater Miami

1508 SW 8th St. / Website

Tower Theater is one of the most historic movie theaters and landmarks in Miami. The theater opened its doors in 1926 and is still playing some of the most beloved films. The movies focus on exploring a variety of international films, which specialize in both Spanish-language films and English-language films, subtitled in Spanish. Tower Theater is a must-attend theater for all Miamians and tourists to get a true piece of Miami and Cuban culture.

Cinépolis Coconut Grove

Newly renovated at CocoWalk, Cinépolis is a luxury dine-in movie theater with fully-reclining leather seats, a gourmet menu and a full bar. Its convenient location in the heart of CocoWalk makes for the perfect end to a day of shopping and dining.

O Cinema South Beach

It doesn’t get more Miami than movie-going in the Art Deco District, home to O Cinema South Beach inside History City Hall (formerly designed by Carl Fisher in 1927). The art house also happens to be where the Miami Beach Film Society screens an assortment of independent and experimental movies to an intimate audience. The space itself feels like a riff on an art gallery and bookstore café, and it’s lovely.

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

Something about watching a movie on a big screen under the stars just hits different. The movies being screened are an assortment of classics, recent releases and cult favorites beginning at sundown, enjoyed with headphones for full absorption of sound. Order tropical cocktails and classic concessions like popcorn and burgers to bring to your lawn chair. With Rooftop Cinema Club, it’s possible to do dinner and a movie without having to hunker down in a cold theater.

AMC Sunset Place 24

This expansive South Miami theater has been around for decades, offering 24 screens for movie consumption—including 3D, IMAX and Dolby Cinema. Plus, the costs are affordable, especially on Tuesdays when tickets are discounted. While it’s not as luxurious as some of the newer theaters, it does the trick for those looking for a traditional movie-going experience.

Colony Theatre Miami Beach

Lincoln Road’s Colony Theatre isn’t exactly a movie theater after being converted from a movie house to a performing arts venue in the 1950s, but it still features film in addition to music, dance and more. It’s home to Miami New Drama, a nonprofit professional theater company that has won multiple awards. The venue has been remarkably preserved in its original Art Deco style and currently seats 415 people.