The Best Museum Restaurants For Artistic Dining in Miami

The 305 has grown to become a flourishing center of arts and culture, attracting world-renowned art festivals and cultural gatherings to our pristine beaches and stylish Art Deco streets. There’s a reason why the world’s leading international art fair, Art Basel, set its sights on Miami as its U.S. sister location, joining a long list of acclaimed museums that call Miami home year-round. Since food is very much an art form to those who appreciate it, some of Miami’s most famous museums operate restaurants on-site, presenting edible visual delights on a plate-shaped canvas.

Verde at PAMM

1103 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

This waterfront restaurant and bar in the patio of Pérez Art Museum is a sight to be seen for its expansive views of Biscayne Bay and stately terrace with vegetation cascading from the canopy’s overhang. The menu mostly consists of mezzes, salads, and pizzas—with a must-order Chicken Under A Brick entrée—and is the perfect spot for a light lunch post-art viewing or a weekend brunch. Built by famed Swiss architecture firm Herzog & De Meuron, PAMM’s external design alone is a visual feast.

Leku at Rubell Museum

1100 NW 23rd St. / Website

With an authentic menu dedicated to cuisine native to the Basque region of Spain, Leku at the newly-opened Rubell Museum in Allapattah is a powerhouse of flavor and a recipient of Wine Spectator's 2022 Award of Excellence. Situated on the museum’s ground floor, the décor of the indoor and outdoor space is elegant and tastefully simple, while also serving as an extension of the museum with artwork dispersed throughout. Fine diners will be very pleased with Chef Mikel Goikolea’s culinary masterpieces, which feature a sensational croquette dish and whole fish.

Food@Science Café at Frost Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Frost Science) houses a science-inspired café in its quarters, operated by Constellation Culinary Group. Food@Science Café is a modern, casual spot, intended to be frequented for some midday fuel in between exploring the multiple levels of the museum’s impressive aquarium. Enjoy Starbucks coffee, pastries, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and just about every lunch-favorite at the Frost Science café.

The Restaurant at the Norton

1450 S Dixie Hwy. / Website

Located in West Palm Beach, Chef Jair Solis Mendoza presents modern-American fare at this 165-seat indoor and outdoor dining destination within the Norton Museum of Art. Marvel at the restaurant’s sculpture garden views and delight in the creative menu inspired by the museum’s current exhibitions at this classy affair.