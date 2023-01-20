By: Alexa Shabinsky; Robert Lovi By: Alexa Shabinsky; Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

2022 was an exciting year for the Miami community. Miami Music Week was back after its two-year hiatus, hosted its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Miami also experienced new restaurant openings like no other. However, that trend hasn't stopped, and it won't stop anytime soon.

From Steakhouse, Italian, Mediterranean, and more, the restaurant scene in the city continues thriving. New openings are fascinating, allowing diners to indulge in brand new concepts or restaurants bringing outposts from major cities such as Paris, NYC and other fabulous locations.

Just a month into 2023, many restaurants have already opened, and they are all worth a try. So if you want to indulge in new experiences and support the city's amazing culinary scene, we present you with the best new restaurant openings in Miami.

Beauty And The Butcher

6915 Red Road / Website

The newly debuted Beauty & the Butcher features Chef Ford's inventive culinary approach and a touch of his rock n' roll edge. The menu is designed to be shared, with four sections: Table Snacks, Light & Bright, Golden & Crispy, and Mains. Ford incorporates his inventive culinary approach with global spices here. The Dry-Aged Japanese Yellowtail Crudo, Crispy Duroc Pork Belly, Local Lettuces salad, and a show-stopping Truffle Tart made with foie gras, green apple, and black truffles are among the standout dishes. A unique Charcuterie cut for the table will be highlighted in a special dry-aging program. Executive Pastry Chef Ana De Sa Martins, who previously worked with Jeremy at Stubborn Seed, is producing some outstanding desserts. Her Dutch Baby Apple is bound to be a success.

COCO Miami

8 NE 41st St. / Website

The recently opened fabulous COCO Miami, with a 2,800-square-foot dining room that can comfortably seat 156 guests, also features an intimate bar. Here guests will find nightly live entertainment with preferred volume controls at designated seating areas, seasonal offerings such as Oscietra caviar and winter truffles, crafted cocktails and dishes featuring the highest quality meats and sustainably caught seafood, all overseen by Executive Chef Jose Diaz. Each dish on the menu can be enjoyed on its own or combined to form a beautiful tapestry of flavors.

Level 6

3480 Main Highway / Website

INK Entertainment's newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept is now officially open in the heart of Coconut Grove. Level 6 is an inviting rooftop escape with unrivaled views of Miami and the beautiful Biscayne Bay. It offers impeccable scenery, elevated Spanish cuisine, curated music and entertainment programming, and perfected hand-crafted cocktails. Here guests will find a modern and urban take on Spanish cuisine that promotes the art of connection, with sharing at the center of the experience. Spanish charcuterie with sourdough bread, ibérico chorizo, ibérico salchichón, pickles, crème fraîche, tuna tartare with avocado, lavosh crackers, truffle and crème fraiche, and paella de mariscos (Spanish bomba rice) with Argentinian shrimp, langoustine, clams, and lemon are among the menu highlights.

Aba Miami

9700 Collins Ave Suite 101 / Website

Aba, which was inspired by a scene off the coast of the Mediterranean, evokes Summer in the Mediterranean with its lush interior dining room made of earthy tones and natural elements that bring the outside in. Beautiful olive trees, climbing ivy, hanging plants, and potted trees anchor the restaurant, making it ideal for an intimate, romantic evening out. Aba serves a menu that combines rich flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece with Chef CJ's Californian influences - a first for Miami.

Avra Miami

17945 Collins Ave / Website

Avra, a chic Mediterranean eatery that opened in November on Sunny Isles Beach, is more than just another place to eat; it's a destination that transports diners to the whitewashed islands of Greece with its setting and cuisine, which features incomparably fresh seafood, vegetables, and hand-pressed extra-virgin olive oil. Guests will be able to hear the waves crashing while eating alfresco and taking in the ocean views.

Contessa Miami

111 NE 41st St. / Website

Contessa, a glamorous dining destination by Major Food Group that transports guests to Lake Como, is inspired by the old-world sophistication of Northern Italy's iconic resorts and estates. Antipasti include a Carpaccio of Chianina Beef and the most coveted Italian prosciutto; signature pizzas and perfectly crafted pastas such as Tortellini en Brodo and Garganelli Verdi Bolognese; and celebratory secondi that highlight the world's best meat, poultry, and fish. Meanwhile, Contessa's extensive wine list and classic cocktail menu complement the caliber of the cuisine and contribute to the restaurant's elegant, energetic atmosphere. The restaurant is also now open for lunch and weekend brunch.

Casa Bufala

1874 Bay Road / Website

Fratelli La Bufala, Miami's first and oldest Neapolitan pizzeria, has opened a new Italian trattoria and pizzeria. Casa Bufala, located in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood, transports guests to Naples with an expertly curated menu of elevated family recipes (think: Gnocchi All'Aragosta and Branzino Sotto Sale) and warm interiors inspired by traditional Italian casas.

Sofia

140 NE 39th St. / Website

As part of INK's aggressive hospitality development plans, a beloved Toronto transplant debuted in Miami, delivering the ultimate upmarket, modern Italian dining and entertainment experience. Sofia operates as a bustling core hub within the Miami Design District, allowing visitors to enjoy dinner and drinks followed by late-night revelry and bespoke adventures, surrounded by many creative concepts and renowned luxury brands. While exploring Sofia's beautiful indoor spaces and livened courtyard's private garden retreat, which features nightly DJs and handpicked live entertainment and musical acts, guests can look forward to a superior celebrating experience beyond traditional eating.

Fabel Miami

50 NW 23rd St. / Website

Fabel is a brand-new open-air rooftop restaurant and lounge that invites guests to live their own enchanted fairytale. They have a three-course family-style prix-fixe menu. Guests can choose between Loupe de Mer "Kibbe," with tomato confit, harissa emulsion, and preserved lemon, and Caviar and Champagne, with caraway sunchoke latkes, potato custard, and pickled shallot, for the first course. Ras el Hanout Short Rib with thumbelina carrot, cashew, pomegranate jus or Tandoori Spiced Redfish with rancho gordo tabbouleh and garlic chive yogurt are the second-course options. Finish with a Quatre Epices Guanaja topped with aleppo spiced peanut praline and goat's milk caramel.

The Crown Pasta & Risotto

271 Miracle Mile / Website

The Crown Pasta and Risotto, The City Beautiful's newest resident, is now open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday at Miracle Mile. The menu offers an innovative spin on classic European dishes made with local ingredients inspired by the fresh, regional food, culture, and lifestyle of the Mediterranean. The Crown transports guests with a menu showcasing bold regional flavors and quality ingredients to create a delicious and memorable dining experience in the heart of Coral Gables, led by chefs Jhonny Delgado and Adolfo Pucci. To begin, there is Octopus a la Brava — smoked red sauce, herbs, and squid coral tuile, Stracciatella Casserole — pomarola sauce, mushrooms, pine nuts, herbs, Foie Boom — foie gras, brown butter brioche, and Smoked Wagyu Tartare — wagyu beef, piquillo aioli, tomato croutons, egg yolk spread. Those are some of the dishes you may indulge in.

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave / Website

Major Food Group is taking over Miami. The beloved restaurant group opened the doors to Dirty French Steakhouse in early May, and the community has absolutely loved it. An outpost of the group's New York City restaurant, the menu boasts high-quality meat and fish options from appetizers to entrees. Menu highlights include east coast oysters, caviar service and the wagyu tomahawk, making it the perfect array for both the fish and meat lover.

Moloko Miami

1801 West Ave / Website

Hailing from Paris, Moloko Miami is located in the heart of the Sunset Harbour neighborhood, making itself an easy escape from the hustle and bustle of South Beach dining. Opened in April, the unique menu offers diners a variety of Asian-inspired dishes with a European influence from sashimi all the way to lobster and branzino. The menu is broken down into district sections including cold dishes, hot dishes, Moloko's Specials including caviar service, Moloko's Brioches, pasta, rice and vegetables, robata and the finale of dessert. The menu must-order is the steak tartare, served on a bone marrow with yuzu dijonnaise and house brioche, with delicious flavors in every bite.

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave / Website

Already a Groot Hospitality classic, The Key Club has brought a great scene and delicious restaurant to Coconut Grove’s CocoWalk. The upscale American bar and grill opened in March, and the Miami culinary community has already made it a staple from its juicy burgers to beautifully cut steaks and decadent salads. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner, which is the perfect time to try the menu in two totally different mindsets, day-to-night. As Groot Hospitality restaurants always do, the cocktail menu is quite noteworthy with a variety of signature cocktails from the Cavalier with gin, fennel and cucumber as well as the Karuta with Japanese whiskey and ginger, yuzu and honey.

The Drexel

1436 Drexel Ave / Website

The Drexel opened its doors right before the New Year and has redefined dining on Española Way. The restaurant is spearheaded by the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro, one of Miami’s most sought-after restaurants. The menu explores coastal Mediterranean cuisine, which means plenty of flavor from appetizers to entrees. A variety of menu items are cooked on wood and charcoal, bringing the ultimate flavors in dishes such as braised lamb shank, flat-iron organic chicken and the red snapper. While it might not be traditional to order pasta at a Mediterranean restaurant, the Spaghetti Limone Cacio e Pepe is a must-order, bringing together two distinct flavor profiles for the ultimate bite.

Meet Mia

620 Ocean Drive / Website

There can never be enough Italian restaurants because you can never indulge in too much pasta and pizza! Meet Mia’s opening is part of INK Entertainment's major South Florida expansion, with restaurants such as Byblos and Dalia already under their belt. The restaurant was designed to become a go-to neighborhood spot, with a menu that explores coastal and northern Italy while also embracing Miami’s glitz and glam. The restaurant opened its doors to diners in April and has been serving the Miami community delicious charcuterie, decadent pasta and flavorful meat dishes ever since.

Now you know where to go whenever you feel like experiencing something new and fabulous. However, choosing may be challenging because all these restaurants are phenomenal. But don't worry; there is plenty for you to go to one each day of the week, and that way, you can avoid the FOMO.