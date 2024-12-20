22 Best NYE Events Across The Country To Ring In 2025

Lifestyle, Guides,

It’s the end of another year, and though 2024 came with its ups and downs, it deserves celebrating with all the festive magic of the hour. Plus, you want to ring in 2025 with hope and wonder! So, we've asked our editors across the country to list their favorite New Year's Eve events in their city.

Whether you're celebrating at home or hitting the road to go big somewhere exciting, these events will help mark the occasion with a moment that's truly special.

Atlanta - Gatsby's New Year's Extravaganza

275 Baker Street, Website

Step into the glamour of the Roaring 20s at our Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve extravaganza in Atlanta. Elevate your night with an upscale VIP experience, making it the ultimate way to bid farewell to the year. Read more on Atlanta's full list.

Aspen - Chase Sapphire Reserve Presents A Futuristic Cosmic Voyage

315 E Dean St 81611 / Website

Starting at 9 p.m., Chase Sapphire Reserve will present A Futuristic Cosmic Voyage New Year's Eve 2025 at The Snow Lodge's Grand Astor Ballroom. Featuring music from superstar DJ and producer David Guetta, the evening will also have food, drinks and a Champagne lounge. Read more on Aspen's full list.

Austin - Silent Disco New Year’s Eve Party at The Belmont

Website

The Belmont delivers an unforgettable experience across three stunning party zones: an elegant indoor space, a heated outdoor courtyard with an elevated stage, and an exclusive VIP rooftop deck. Starting at 8 p.m., our house DJ sets the tone before transforming into a spectacular Silent Disco from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Three world-class DJs bring unique vibes—from EDM and Top 40 hits to nostalgic throwbacks and hip-hop favorites—all streaming through glowing LED headphones. VIP guests enjoy a premium open bar, delectable hors d’oeuvres, and a private rooftop countdown. With dual balloon drops, photo booth memories, and 500+ party-goers, this 21+ celebration promises an extraordinary welcome to the new year. Read more on Austin's full list.

Boston - Boston Harbor Hotel New Year’s Eve Romance Getaway

70 Rowes Wharf, Website

This five-star urban sanctuary nestled on the waterfront has an exclusive offer this Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve Romance Getaway package includes complimentary overnight valet parking and a crisp bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, perfect for your special someone. For dinner, pop down to the in-house Rowes Wharf Sea Grille for a delectable prix fixe menu featuring center-cut wagyu short rib before enjoying an indulgent assortment of chocolate-covered strawberries in your deluxe room and an in-room dining credit available on New Year’s Day. Read more on Boston's full list.

Chicago - New Year's Eve at TAO Chicago

632 N. Dearborn St. / Website

AO Chicago is hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2025. The event will feature passed hors d'oeuvres and light bites, entertainment, a midnight champagne toast, a 4-hour premium cocktail reception and access to both the restaurant and nightclub floors. Performances will include sets from Jerzy, Diox, Heavy, Metro, Nathan Scott and Nick Rockwell. Read more in Chicago's full list.

Dallas - 15th Annual Dallas NYE Ball

Website

Hosted in the 27,000-square-foot South Side Ballroom, this is one New Year’s Eve party you don’t want to miss. Expect nothing short of spectacular, with four (yes, four) party rooms, two party floors, separate countdowns, fun attractions, photo ops and much, much more! Tickets are on sale now, so secure your spot soon! Read more on Dallas' full list.

Hamptons - New Year's Eve Party With Hello Brooklyn

161 Main St., Amagansett / 631.267.3117 / Website

No New Year's Eve night out is complete without stopping by this iconic and casual neighborhood bar. Since 1987, this intimate venue unlike any other has been featuring internationally-renowned performers alongside local East End artists creating a legendary music scene. Head to The Stephen Talkhouse at 10 p.m. to celebrate the New Year with drinking, dancing and a performance from band Hello Brooklyn! Read more on the Hamptons' full list.

Hawai'i - New Year's Eve Fireworks

Website

Celebrate the year’s end by watching fireworks from Poipu Beach Park in the southern Kauai town of Koloa. Attendees do not have to wait long after dusk for the early evening fireworks show to begin, but watch out for flying firecrackers on the way and while there. Read more on Hawai'i's full list.

Houston - MAD

Website

Mystify your senses this holiday season and enjoy tapas with a twist at MAD, where diners can enjoy modern molecular dishes. Owner Ignacio Torras brings his childhood smells, flavors and textures of Spain to life while incorporating Madrid’s vibrant nightlife. This New Year’s Eve, gear up for a six-course tasting menu curated by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Luis Roger. The dishes are just as picture-worthy and detail-oriented as the restaurant’s otherworldly interior. Bright red bar chairs, deep blue velvet curtains, and booths create a luxe club vibe, while unique decor, such as the replica of the Cassini satellite, keeps diners curious. After dinner, make sure to stay for the Midnight New Year's Eve celebration and after party. Read more on Houston's full list.

Las Vegas - Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

While we’re ushering in 2025, the Rouge Room is throwing it back to the early 2000s in style. Beginning at 8 p.m., flaunt your finest decade-defining get-ups for an open bar and passed apps before jamming out to a live performance by Bad Juju at 9:30 p.m. See more on Vegas' full list.

Los Angeles - Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Website

The beloved L.A. institution is ringing in the new year with multiple ways to celebrate. Head to THE Blvd at 7 p.m. for a night of culinary indulgence featuring a four-course menu by chef Rafael Alcala—think butter-poached lobster tail and an espresso martini panna cotta, a Telmont Champagne toast, party favors and a live band. Or, opt for one of the two seatings at CUT Beverly Hills for a four-course menu by executive chef Drew Rosenberg. The later seating at 8:30 p.m. will have exclusive access to CUT Lounge’s All That Glitters afterparty, fit with Champagne, jazz and a dance floor. Read more on LA's full list.

Miami - The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Treat yourself to the ultimate New Year’s celebrations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Featuring an unforgettable evening and a night of live entertainment, including Grammy-winning DJ and producer Calvin Harris. At 8 p.m. and running into the early morning hours, guests can enjoy an electrifying performance while enjoying a virtual ball drop. Tickets, cabanas, and tables are available for purchase online. Read more on Miami's full list.

Nashville - 1 Kitchen Nashville

710 Demonbreun St. / Website

Farm-to-table spot 1 Kitchen Nashville is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a luxe five-course prix-fixe menu, priced at $75 to $100 per guest. Three premier seatings will be available from 5 to 9 p.m., and visitors will enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Read more on Nashville's full list.

NYC - The Book of the Forbidden at Somewhere Nowhere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant Svarre (@_mr.visuals)

112 W. 25th St. / Website

Begin the New Year in decadence with an immersive experience blending nightlife and a world of fantasy at Somewhere Nowhere for a glamorous New Year’s Eve event. This magical immersive experience includes live theater and a panoramic view of New York's skyline and fireworks. For ages 21 and above, doors open at 7:30 p.m. with over four hours of premium open bar and all the party favors imaginable to start the year with glitz and glamour. Read more on NYC's full list.

Orange County - Lido House

Website

Start 2025 with a fabulous celebration at The Mayor’s Table at Lido House. With seatings offered at 5 and 8 p.m., dinner guests will toast the holiday with live music and a four-course dinner. The menu will serve options ranging from designer oysters to lobster pot pie, plus an array of showstopping desserts. Reserve New Year's Eve dinner here. Upstairs, Topside Roof Deck will host Topside Til Midnight, a night of live music, craft cocktails and stunning views of the Newport Beach skyline. Read more on Orange County's full list.

Palm Beach - The Breakers NYE Celebration

1 S. County Road / Website

The New Year brings new food, and The Breakers Palm Beach has everything you need for a tasty celebration. With two events on the menu, choose between the HMF New Year’s Eve Celebration and the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Flagler Steakhouse. HMF will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with a chef-selected menu and a midnight Champagne toast. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, dancing, and a balloon drop as they ring in the new year in Palm Beach style. Flagler Steakhouse at The Breakers will offer a special three-course prix-fixe menu for New Year’s Eve. The modern steakhouse will feature a curated selection of dishes to mark the occasion, providing a memorable dining experience to close out the year. See more on Palm Beach's full list.

Philadelphia - Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia New Year’s Eve Party

1 N. 19th St., Website

Ring in the new year with the utmost extravagance at Four Seasons Philadelphia’s New Year’s celebration. While celebrating from the city’s tallest tower, attendees can browse the decadent hors d’oeuvres and bar for a wide selection of cocktails and wines—or choose to make the night truly special with an a la carte top-shelf selection. As it draws closer to midnight, enjoy the lively music and hit the dancefloor. See more on Philly's full list.

San Diego - Addison

Website

Ease into the New Year with a luxurious multi-course tasting menu by chef William Bradley and team at the three Michelin-starred Addison. Expect a flavorful experience showcasing the purity of California gastronomy, as well as world-class ingredients such as caviar and white truffles. A supplemental wine pairing is also available thanks to lead sommelier Kyle South, and seatings are offered from 5 to 9 p.m. See more on San Diego's full list.

San Francisco - STARLITE AT THE BEACON GRAND HOTEL

Website

San Francisco magazine and Starlite at the Beacon Grand Hotel present Beyond the Stars, a NYE party fit for galactic royalty. Delight in passed apps by Michelin-recognized chef Johnny Spero, boozy beverages by Scott Baird, a live DJ and buzzy Champagne toast. See more on San Francisco's full list.

Scottsdale - POSH PHOENIX NEW YEAR’S EVE 2025 PARTY

Website

Ring in the New Year with this chic soiree at Caesars Republic Scottsdale. Enjoy premium cocktails, multiple DJs and passed apps in the Romulus Ballroom and Cleopatra pool. See more on Scottsdale's full list.

Silicon Valley - EATALY

Website

Ring in the New Year at Eataly's rooftop restaurant Terra. Enjoy unlimited bites from various food stations—think oysters, shrimp cocktail, prime rib, black truffle risotto, salumi and formaggi, and Italian sweets—alongside photo ops, live tunes, chef demonstrations and a midnight Champagne toast. See more on Silicon Valley's full list.

Washington D.C. - After Dinner New Year’s Eve Dance Party At CUT Above

1050 31st St. NW, Website

Dance into the new year at CUT Above by Wolfgang Puck in the Rosewood Hotel. Patrons can toast with unlimited Champagne while indulging in a seafood tower, a cheese and charcuterie station and CUT churros. Not to mention, guests will also be able to revel in music from the DJ and the gorgeous views of the capitol from this alluring rooftop party while 2024 comes to a close.