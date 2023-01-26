By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

We have all seen the influx of New Yorkers and New York businesses that have moved to the sunshine state. Drawn by its warmth, Miami is no exception. Many New York City fabulous restaurants have transplanted their concepts to Miami to provide people in the Magic City with the same quality food and service. Throughout 2022, many New York restaurants choose Miami for their new locations; everyone is in awe of how good they are. We are sure that this year, more New York originals will come to Miami, but you have plenty in the Magic City to enjoy. Below, you will find a list of the best New York City restaurants transported to Miami.

See Also: How To Indulge In New York Classics In Miami

Dirty French

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Food Group (@majorfoodgroup)

1200 Brickell Ave / Website

Dirty French is a fabulous steakhouse from Major Food Group located in the bustling Brickell district of Miami. The restaurant pays homage to the tradition of the best steakhouses in the world while adding its modern twist. The menu is influenced by French techniques and prepared with an irresistible flair for bold flavors, using only the highest quality meats and fish sourced from the world's most reputable suppliers. Ken Fulk created the restaurant's decor, and its wine list, which boasts more than 700 bottles, is among the most impressive in the world.

Avra Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avra Estiatorio Miami (@avramiami)

17945 Collins Ave / Website

After three successful outposts in New York and one in Beverly Hills, Avra estiatorio has finally arrived in Surfside, carefully selecting ingredients from a Greek market and elevating it to the level of a high-end, effortlessly chic restaurant. And only in Miami can you enjoy fresh, well-presented seafood against the backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water. We've taken our cue from the Greek island taverns and created a menu where the fresh vegetables, seafood, meats, and cheeses really shine.

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Food Group (@majorfoodgroup)

3321 Mary St. / Website

Sadelle's is a contemporary tribute to the time-honored custom of all-day dining in New York City. The brand has become iconic since it opened its first store in the heart of SoHo in 2016. Customers love the chic, festive vibe and the extensive menu, which features some of the best bagels in the world. New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Paris all have Sadelle's locations, and soon Dallas will join them. MFG Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick's great-grandmother inspired the name of the eatery.

HaSalon Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HaSalon Miami (@hasalonmiami)

404 Washington Ave / Website

The team behind Miami Beach hotspots Carbone and ZZ's Club have teamed up with celebrated Israeli chef Eyal Shani to bring HaSalon to the city. In addition to serving some of the best Mediterranean cuisines in the world, this restaurant also has an exciting, irresistible atmosphere. Despite having its origins in Tel Aviv, HaSalon was destined to become a part of New York City.

Momosan Wynwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momosan Wynwood (@momosanwynwood)

415 NW 26th St. / Website

Japanese master chef Masaharu Morimoto, better known as "Iron Chef," opened Momosan in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The area where the restaurant is located, is one of the most exciting in the city, filled with art galleries, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and some of the largest outdoor street-art installations in the world. The Iron Chef's original and innovative Momosan dishes can be found at Momosan Wynwood, along with a wide variety of alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, Japanese whiskey, and sake. Momosan Wynwood's menu revolves around its signature noodle dish, but it also features several other dishes that Chef Morimoto developed, especially for the restaurant, such as roast duck and A5 Wagyu beef. Some of the grilled dishes and Japanese bar snacks on the menu are prepared in Chef Morimoto's signature style. Duck tacos, pan-fried pork gyoza, crispy pig ears, soft shell bao, sticky ribs, spicy wonton in Szechuan sesame chili sauce, and tuna tartare are just a few of the many small plates and appetizers available to guests.

Red Rooster Overtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rooster Overtown Restaurant (@roosterovertown)

920 NW 2nd Ave / Website

In December 2020, acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson and owner-developers Michael Simkins and Derek Fleming opened Red Rooster Overtown. The restaurant, located in what was once "Clyde Killen's Pool Hall" in Overtown, a popular hangout in the 1960s, brings the spirit of the original Harlem location to Miami's historic African-American neighborhood. Red Rooster Overtown, a restaurant in the neighborhood of the same name, was honored with a Michelin Bib Gourmand last year for its successful fusion of classic African-American Southern dishes with the eclectic culinary traditions of its surrounding community. The venue is "more than a restaurant" because it serves as a meeting place for local organizations and provides a stage for local musicians and artists to perform. The menu, helmed by Chef Tristen Epps, features Red Rooster staples and original creations that reflect Miami's diverse cultural cuisines, such as Afro-Caribbean and Latin American. Partner Fleming oversaw the design and construction of the restaurant's two stories, which houses a main dining room with seating for 209 people, a garden patio, a balcony terrace, and several rooms for private events.

SHELTER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelter Wynwood (@sheltermiami)

10 NE 27th St. / Website

This popular Brooklyn pizzeria, which takes inspiration from Argentina's nature, moved to Miami last year to offer Miami residents the same excellent service and quality food. The Wynwood location was designed in the same woodsy, hunter's lodge-style as the original outpost. Inside, you will find lots of wood, deer antler chandeliers, and themes that suggest a ski lodge ambiance. The bar has a vast selection of whiskeys, scotches, bourbons, and an extensive beer, wine, and cocktail list. At Shelter, all available gluten-free varied pizzas are the star of the menu and staples like Brussels sprouts with smoked mozzarella; fontina and pancetta; ham and peppers with ham and peppers with mozzarella; empanadas filled with items like sweet corn, scallion, nutmeg, and bechamel. Roasted half-chicken with mashed potatoes to barbecue for two with ribeye, chorizo, etc. A must-try in the Magic City.

CARBONE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carbone Fine Food (@carbonefinefood)

49 Collins Ave / Website

The one Michelin-starred restaurant first opened its doors in New York City's Greenwich Village in 2012, quickly becoming a city's staple by serving elevated versions of classic Italian-American dishes like its famous spicy rigatoni in a vodka sauce and the Caesar salad, Spaghetti Puttanesca, Bass Alison, Chicken Massimo, and others, which all appear on the Miami menu. Inside, its design has plenty of jewel tones, leather-upholstered banquettes, damask-upholstered walls, Murano sconces, and chandeliers. The room is a unique combination of mid-century style that meets Italian splendor, quirky furnishings, and design allusions to Cuba. The outdoor patio has a more laid-back ambiance. The restaurant, which opened in 2021 in Miami, plans to open more locations around the city.

OSTERIA MORINI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osteria Morini Miami Beach (@osteriamorinimiami)

1750 Alton Road / Website

From the Altamarea Group, this popular New York City osteria is the restaurant's fifth location and is now open in South Beach. The menu, created by Executive Chef Bill Dorrler, focuses on cuisine from Northern Italy. On the menu, guests can find truffled ricotta ravioli, grilled mediterranean sea bass, prosciutto & pistachio mortadella meatballs, ricotta gnocchi in a black kale pesto, squid ink pasta, and other delicious dishes. The drinks menu features traditional cocktails, sustainable wines, and local brewers. Inside, the decor combines the design of an Italian farmhouse with a twist of contemporary designs such as floor-to-ceiling windows that encompass the length of the yacht-shaped building. Green velvet banquettes, marble and bronze mirrors on the walls, hardwood tables, and antique objects. String lighting and colorful umbrellas illuminate the 1,000-square-foot Collins Canal front patio. The restaurant offers lunch, weekend brunch, dinner, Monday Night $15 Pasta Night, aperitivo hour, and more—one of the best places to have a piece of Italy in Miami.

COTE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COTE Miami (@cotemiami)

3900 NE 2nd Ave / Website

Since its opening in 2017 in New York City, the restaurant has maintained a Michelin star and been featured in many best restaurants lists. The Korean-style steakhouse created a reputation by providing 45-day dry-aged beef in a Korean barbecue format, which is grilled at the table on smokeless barbecues. The menu features a selection of prime cuts and dry-aged American wagyu from the restaurant's on-site red light dry-aging room. Pickled vegetables preserved in the restaurant's own vegetable fermentation lab accompany the dishes. On the menu are favorites like the "steak and eggs," which includes filet mignon tartare, Kaluga Hybrid caviar, milk toast, and a Miami-exclusive ceviche with Amberjack, snapper, cobia, and trout roe, thinly sliced pickled fennel, and chojang vinaigrette. The butcher's feast, which is also available in Miami, is the most popular dish at Cote and includes a variety of chef's choice cuts and various veggies and kimchi, egg soufflé, two stews, rice, and soft serve for just $54 per person. The restaurant features modern art, an oval-shaped bar, and two private dining rooms—a remarkable top restaurant to try.

FREEHOLD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREEHOLD (@thefreehold)

2219 NW 2nd Ave / Website

Freehold Miami is the place for hotel lovers who don't want to stay the night. The Brooklyn import, which prides itself as a "reminiscent of a lively boutique hotel – without the real hotel rooms," has opened a location in Wynwood, complete with a cafe, two bars, a coffee shop, and plenty of co-working space. Guests will first find the café, which has a coffee bar with Counter Culture Coffee and light meals when they enter the all-day, all-night establishment. Beyond the café is the Lobby Bar's "Front Desk," which has a full menu and bar and a vast communal area evocative of a hotel lobby. Happy hour, beverages, evening programmings like live music, comedy shows, and more will be available. The 4,000-square-foot Courtyard features a teak wood "pool deck" with an area that resembles a hotel pool but allows guests to sit inside. There's also a trellis providing shade and a stage for live events in an aqua turfed area. The Pizza Shop, a location inspired by 1970s New York restaurants, also serves slices of New York-style pizzas. It has a thin and crispy type pizza menu—definitely a culinary experience.

Whether in New York or Miami, these excellent restaurants will make you want to come back for more. From delightful food to incredible ambiance, the city is the only difference because the quality is in both destinations.