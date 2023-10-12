The Best Nightclubs in Miami To Party The Night Away

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Entertainment

We know what you’re thinking—going clubbing in Miami is so overhyped. While we’re not disagreeing with this sentiment, we guarantee there will be a night when you’ll inevitably find yourself succumbing to the craze, and you might as well be equipped with a game plan for when that time comes. Here are the best Miami nightclubs (albeit some of the biggest names in the industry) to satisfy your wild side, even if you hate to admit it exists.

LIV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV (@livmiami)

If you have a table at LIV, congratulations for being instantly cooler than the rest of us. In all seriousness, this Fontainebleau mega hotspot is a Miami Beach landmark and absolutely essential to your rambunctious night on the town. Expect 18,000 square feet of dolled up crowds dressed to the nines with stilettos as sky-high as the second-floor banquettes. With A-list DJs headlining on a regular basis and frequent celebrity sightings in VIP, there’s a reason why LIV is synonymous with Miami’s iconic nightlife scene.

STORY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STORY (@storymiami)

Despite its significantly larger size, STORY is like LIV’s little sister. The DJs are top-notch and the energy is unmatched, with less emphasis on the glitz and glam and more focus on the soundtrack. Since we love anything David Grutman (call us basic, it’s whatever), it’s an obvious assumption that STORY is making it on the nightclub hitlist—if not for its premium bottle service and impressive light show that transforms to the vibe of the night.

Bâoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@baolimiami)

For the sophisticated, slightly more mellow clubbing crowd, Bâoli delivers on all fronts. Helmed by the same hospitality company as Marion and El Tucán, you can expect swanky dinner party energy amped up to a nightclub scale, as the space turns into a dimly-lit dance haven after supper hours. Come here with your craziest group of gal pals on a Wednesday night for their signature My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town event. You won’t regret it.

E11EVEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E11EVEN MIAMI (@11miami)

This 24/7 mega-club in Downtown is known for transforming nighttime entertainment to entirely new bounds, a household name among Miamians and out-of-towners alike. Is it a burlesque club? A strip club? A nightclub? A rooftop bar and restaurant? It is simultaneously all of the above and none of the above, and that’s all you really need to know about E11EVEN, the reigning king of Miami nightlife (which extends into daytime if you do it right.)

Club Space

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P A C E (@spacemiami)

We can’t mention E11EVEN without a proper shoutout to Space, the nightlife capital of adrenaline-fueled bodies pulsating to the beat of electric sounds, at hours of the morning you wouldn’t imagine being awake in your wildest dreams. It all just seems so normal once you inevitably reach Space-regular status, but don’t say we didn’t warn you—this clubbing experience is not for the occasional going-out dabbler.

M2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M2 Miami (@m2_miami)

A recent addition to South Beach’s club scene, M2 Miami was bestowed upon us during Miami Music Week 2023 and continues to be a pulse for electronic dance music. The massive two-story nightlife spot is internationally known as ULTRA’s underground concept RESISTANCE, and before coming to the U.S., M2 was a huge hit in Ibiza. Rest assured, you can expect a good time.

La Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Victoria Social Club (@lavictoriasocialclub)

No Miami clubbing weekend is complete without a hot and sweaty night at Latin nightclub La Victoria in Design District. You can salsa or bachata, or go absolutely feral to Latin rhythms all under the open night sky. And yes, there’s bottle service and tables galore.

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

View this post on Instagram

Real ones know that Do Not Sit is the ultimate destination for underground house music. Dimly-lit and rather intimate, this South Beach venue draws a dedicated crowd looking to lose themselves to the beat of their favorite DJs. And you may or may not find some sitting on the furniture.

DAER Nightclub & Dayclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@daersouthfl)

For an experience as close to Vegas as it gets in Miami, head up north to Hollywood and party it up at DAER, located in the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. It’s home to the only dayclub in South Florida which hosts international DJs and live performers in its 21,000-square-foot outdoor deck. At night, DAER is all about the world-renowned lighting and sound system, guaranteeing an electric time.