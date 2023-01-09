10 Non-Alcoholic Wines That Taste Like—Well, Wine: Reds, Whites And Champagnes

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

While there’s something so divine about cozying up with a glass of wine at the end of a long day, there’s nothing cute about a wine hangover—but what if we told you there was a way to sip away your stress without fear of repercussions?

Just as breweries and distilleries have stepped up their game on non-alcoholic beer and spirits, the world of wineries has learned to embrace the art of NA wine. That means you can abstain from the booze without giving up on the communal feeling of drinking with friends and family, or just slip a glass of non-alcoholic stuff between glasses of the real thing so you know you aren’t overdoing it.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect summer riesling or brunch-ready rosé, a hearty red, bubbly champagne or anything between, these trusted brands offer a robust lineup of no and low abv vinos that will keep you in the celebratory mood without any hiccups.

St. Regis

Made from the same European grapes as some of the finest full-alcohol wines, St. Regis’ mix of NA wines, mocktails and spritzes are a real treat. There are four varietals and three bubblies to choose from; including a brut champagne, chardonnay, kir royal, secco, and cabernet sauvignon. We enjoy the Shiraz Rosé, with its raspberry pink color and zero added sugars. It's fruity and fun, with a light body and 60 calories per serving.

Sovi Wines

A non-alcoholic wine that brings the dry bite of the real thing? That’s what Sovi fans rave about, and that’s what the company's founders—who bring a combined 20 years of wine industry experience to the table—spend so much time perfecting. These grapes are certified sustainable and carefully distilled to remove the alcohol but leave the taste and mouthfeel. Served in bottles or eco-friendly cans, Sovi wines come in Chenin Blanc, Reserve Red, sparkling white, a red blend, or a sparkling rosé blend. Combos packs and mixed packs are also available.

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero

Johannes Leitz has been crafting fine vintages of full alcohol wines since the early ‘80s, and he took over the Leitz Wein company and gave it his namesake in 1999. In 2007, he took the brand further and released the first Leitz Eins Zwei Zero wines, making a mark in the NA space way before it was trendy. Today, the Zwei Zero line offers a non-alcoholic pinot noir, white riesling, sparkling riesling, sparkling rosé, chardonnay, and sparkling blanc de blancs. In fact, the Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Riesling was named the best overall NA wine by liquor.com, so it’s a great place to start.

Thomson & Scott’s Noughty

"It doesn't have to be alcohol to be rock'n'roll." So says Noughty founder Amanda Thomson, a woman on a mission to bring top-quality sips with absolutely no drawbacks. Launched in 2019, Noughy is a B-Corp certified producer of NA sparkling wines that are also organic, vegan, halal and low sugar. Noughty puts just as much emphasis on being good to the planet and the greater human community, so you can enjoy every ounce of these bubbly chardonnays, rosés and rouges without any threat of hangover or karmic debt. Taste these Export Champion London award-winners for yourself.

Ariel

It's true that NA wines are more popular now than ever before, and that might have something to do with the work Ariel has put into the space. Founded in 1985, the company went up against full alcohol brands at the 1986 Los Angeles County Fair and took home the Gold Medal, full stop. Ariel has only continued to grow strong, standing its own among the alcoholic crowd while blazing a trail for NA wineries across the decades. Putting quality over quantity, Ariel serves a simple duo of white and a red; a chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon respectively.

Surely

California has always been a leader of the healthy lifestyle curve. Surely, it's approach to NA wine would be no different. All puns aside, Surely does source its grapes from the California coast and treats them to a traditional fermentation process, then dealcoholizes the wine. This vino aims to remove the stigma around the dry lifestyle, and to help you find your favorite vintage, Surely offers a friendly wine quiz. Whatever your menu or preference, there's a bottle or can of Surely that will fit the vibe. Try the sparkling rosé, brut, sauvignon blanc, or sparkling white. There's even a canned bubbly red, which is something you don’t see everyday—surely.

Château De Fleur Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

One of the best selling non-alcoholic wines on Amazon, Château De Fleur’s sparkling wine is made in California with a French perspective. It’s crafted by Weibel Vineyards from French Colombard grapes whose juice has been slightly sweetened and naturally carbonated. It brings a crisp and refreshing taste with notes of apple and peach, creating a sip that’s grand on its own or perfect for NA mimosas.

Töst beverages

Born to bridge the gap between sparkling water and alcoholic bubblies, Töst is a beverage made specifically with celebration in mind—although its makers won’t stop you from drinking it with each lunch and dinner, should the spirit move you. Low in calories and made from all-natural ingredients, Töst offers two beautiful shades of bubbles: a classic with white tea, white cranberry and ginger; and a rosé with white tea, ginger and elderberry. Bottles and single serve bottles are available, as are combo packs, of course.

Lyre's

This British NA spirits company has a healthy sense of humor, but it’s real serious when it comes to its brews. Offering an alternative for just about any liquor you could ask for; including vermouth, triple sec, coffee liqueur and aperitivo; Lyre’s brings something for the wine lover with a line of sparklings. The Classico Grande is a best seller across the board, with an Italian approach to bubbly that brings flavor notes of apple, peach and lime. You'll also enjoy the lineup of spritz sets, offering mixes with martini twists, pink london spirit, a fruity spritz de passione and more.

Fre

One of the best-selling NA wines on the market, Fre brings a full roster of styles and vintages to its lineup; spanning white to red and everything in between. Fermented just like wine, Fre removes the alcohol but leaves the wine’s feel and taste. This makes for some very pleasant NA takes on sparkling brut and rosé, chardonnay, moscato, rosé, white zinfandel, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and a red blend.

Now that you found the perfect NA wine, you don’t have to worry so much about slowing down those sips or mixing your beverages. That said, why not expand your NA bar cart with one of our favorite non-alcoholic spirits or NA beers?