Here Are Our 17 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Miami

2022 is one of the most exciting and eclectic years Miami has seen. The city got its first Michelin Guide this year, awarding many fantastic restaurants stars. To add to the fun, Formula 1 Miami also debuted earlier in the year, bringing thousands of visitors and events to the Magic City. Miami has also launched excellent restaurants, expanding its culinary scene and leaving people wanting more. The fun never ends in Miami, from fabulous hotels to new restaurants, bars, and events. So we are looking back at 17 of our favorite lists that kept you in the loop of everything happening in this city we all love.

11 Miami Hotels With The Best Amenities

Miami is a global destination, making the city a playground for some of the best resorts in the world. These renowned hotels offer the best amenities to accommodate the number of locals and tourists who want complete relaxation away from home as they take in the magnificent views of the magic city. Below find out which Miami hotels have the best amenities for your next stay.

The 27 Best Bars In Miami

Being a global destination makes Miami the perfect place to sip on the best cocktails at some of the most stylish bars and loungers you will visit. The city is also known for its innovative cocktails and night scene, so we have ranked the best bars in Miami, so you have another excuse to sip on a mojito.

The 10 Best Cuban Restaurants In Miami

If you are looking for a fantastic Cuban scene outside the island, you must visit Miami. For decades, the Magic City has welcomed thousands of Cubans who have influenced a significant part of the city's culture. For that reason, the city has some of the best Cuban restaurants in the world. Discover the best Cuban restaurants in Miami if you are all about rice, beans, and plantains.



The 8 Best Latin-Fusion Restaurants In Miami

Undoubtedly, Miami is one of the cities with the highest Latino populations in the U.S. due to its proximity to Latin America. Here you will find some of the best Latin food in the world from many countries. Because Latin food is prevalent in the Magic City, many developers and restaurants look to fuse it with other global cuisines like Japanese to attract more clientele creating some of the best fusion restaurants. Below find out which are the best Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami.

6 Exquisite Seafood Dishes Non-Seafood Lovers Need To Try In Miami

Not everyone likes seafood; some people can't even eat it for medical reasons. But those who love it know seafood is some of the world's most diverse and delicious food. If you are okay with exploring new culinary options, we have ranked the best seafood dishes for non-seafood lovers in Miami so you can taste a piece of the ocean. After all, Miami has some of the best seafood dishes because the city is surrounded by water.

10 Must-Try Miami Foods

You must know that Miami is a very international city. Multiple cultures, primarily Latino, have influenced the city in various aspects, mainly food. That is why there are particular foods that you will find everywhere in Miami, even if they were not born here, but because every local loves them, it feels as though they are Miami food. So below, learn about what is considered Miami foods.

The 7 Best Restaurants You Need To Try When You Land In Miami

Everyone is constantly visiting Miami, and with the city offering flights to multiple destinations worldwide, it is no surprise that MIA Airport is always busy. All that traveling makes us hungry, so if you want to learn about where to go as soon as you land in Miami, read our list below for places nearby the airport.

The 8 Most Expensive Rooms In Miami

Miami has some of the best hotels in the world, some of which are extravagant and stylish to meet the city's fun and glamorous vibe. These hotels offer various lodging options, but some have the most expensive rooms in the city. So if you don't mind paying more than 20k a night to feel like a celebrity, we have ranked the most expensive rooms in Miami.

9 Miami Restaurants You Must Try

Miami has solidified as a global culinary destination this year alone, so earlier in the year, we ranked some restaurants you must try right now. And though many more have opened since, the restaurants on this list are a must-try if you are in for an indulgence.

Discover Every Michelin-Starred 2022 Restaurants In Miami 2022

This year Michelin launched its anticipated Florida Guide, and it was time the sunshine state got recognized for its fantastic culinary scene. After all, everyone wants to visit Florida, making it possible for restaurants to open some of the best restaurants in the country. It is also no surprise that Miami took the most Michelin stars, including one restaurant that got two. So if you want to learn more about these exclusive restaurants, read the list below.

The 9 Best Clubstaurants In Miami

Besides food, hotels and beaches, Miami is a global nightlife destination; everyone loves to party in the 305. But when you combine clubbing, dancing, and food, you get what is known as "clubstaurants." These locations are restaurants that turn into parties and clubs so everyone can dance and cheer after a fantastic meal, and Miami has plenty of them. So below, find the best clubstaurants in Miami so you can eat and party like a local.

8 Restaurants in Miami With European Flair

The Magic City has seen a rise in European restaurants, primarily Mediterranean. Some of these restaurants have an authentic feel that makes you feel as if you were in Europe and not in sunny Miami. So if you are all about the European flair, we ranked the best restaurants in the city with a European Flair, so you transport to the old continent.

The 5 Best New York City Restaurants Transported To Miami

The pandemic attracted many New Yorkers to Miami, and you can feel their influence in the number of restaurants and spots that have opened in the city that are originally from the big apple. If you are a New Yorker missing home or want to enjoy the fantastic culinary scene of America's largest city in the coziness of warm Miami, we have made a list of the best New York transplant restaurants in the Magic City.

11 Fascinating Facts About Miami

A city so iconic as Miami always has exciting things that will make you want to share with your friends. Despite not being too old, Miami has become one of America's most desired destinations, and with that comes a ton of history. If you want to learn more about the Magic City, we compiled 11 fun facts that will keep you in awe.

The 25 Best Things To Do In Miami

In Miami, you will never get bored; there is always something cool happening and places to attend, which are the perfect recipe for FOMO. So if you want to learn about exciting things to do in the magic city, check out the list below.

14 New Restaurants That Have Debuted This Fall And Winter In Miami

Miami has grown into such a fantastic culinary destination. The city is so attractive that many restauranteurs want to keep opening new spots to keep up with the demand, each with more exciting offerings. Miami saw many new openings this fall and winter alone that have kept foodies entertained. So if you want to explore these, read the list below.

The 7 Best Gardens In Miami

The Magic City is full of natural beauty everywhere you look. After all, Miami is surrounded by water. It's one of the most tropical places in the U.S. If you are not all about the partying or the eclectic scene of the city, you can always unwind and relax at one of the gardens the city offers. Below, we have ranked the best gardens in Miami so you can take some photos and be the envy in your feed.

Undoubtedly 2022 has been one of the best years for Miami. We can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for the Magic City (hopefully more restaurants and events), but until then, what are some of your favorite things from 2022?