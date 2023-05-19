Best Outdoor Activities To Do In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | May 19, 2023 | Lifestyle
Miami offers so much more than just beach life. With a plethora of activities and national parks at our fingertips, there are so many adventurous and relaxing ways to spend time outdoors. We have rounded up some of the best outdoor activities in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
3400 NE 163rd St. / Website
Grab your friends and head out to a day at Oleta River State Park. From bike riding, paddle boarding, swimming, picnicking and so much more this state park is one you don’t want to miss. Located only 30 minutes outside of downtown Miami, this is truly nature’s escape as you take in the beautiful forestry, water and weather of sunny South Florida. With 15 miles of off-road bike trails, this state park is like you’ve never seen before.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Everglades Alligator Farm (@evergladesalligatorfarm)
40351 SW 192nd Ave. / Website
Hold on tight and keep your arms in the vehicle! Head over to the Everglades Alligator Farm and hop on an airboat to experience Florida in a new way, while learning all about the impressive wildlife in the Everglades. Containing approximately 2,000 alligators, you’ll be sure to spot one of them on your ride.
View this post on Instagram
4400 NW 87th Ave. / Website
Book a round at one of Miami’s most prestigious 18-hole golf courses. With four golf courses on-site, including the Blue Monster, Red Tiger, Golden Palm and Silver Fox, you will be sure to find your favorite and have plenty of hours out on these impressive greens.
See also: Miami's Most Instagrammable Locations
View this post on Instagram
9700 SW 328th St. / Website
Explore some of Miami’s most magnificent coral reefs at the largest marine national park. This scuba-diving and snorkeling experience is like no other in the area, with crisp blue water, sealife and mangroves like you’ve never seen before, you will even see one of Miami’s famous shipwrecks as you dive deep underwater.
View this post on Instagram
12400 SW 152nd St. / Website
Zoo Miami is the largest and oldest zoological garden in Florida, offering some of the best experiences for the whole family. The VIP tours are a must, as you golf-cart around the zoo and experience animals like you have never seen before.
View this post on Instagram
2520 NW 2nd Ave. / Website
The Wynwood Walls is most definitely one of the coolest museums in Miami. This outdoor, graffiti museum features work from some of the world’s most acclaimed artists in the most unique setting. Whether you’re looking for an official guided tour, or just walked to walk around the walls yourself, you’ll be sure to have an amazing time as you immerse yourself in Miami’s art scene.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (@fairchildgarden)
10901 Old Cutler Rd. / Website
With a variety of different areas and activities at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, you will be sure to find something for you, your friends, kids and even your dog! Arboretum and Geiger Tropical Flower Garden are a must, with 12-acres of beautiful greenery, featuring 720 different species.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (@vizcaya_museum)
Vizcaya is a go-to outdoor Miami activity. With 10 acres of beautiful gardens, a mangrove shoreline and Rockland hammock you’ll be sure to have yourself a day. As one of the National Historic Landmarks, spending a day here will be filled with history, greenery and relaxation as you learn all about the past, present and future of the museum and gardens.
View this post on Instagram
Located along Biscayne Bay in the heart of Downtown, Bayside Marketplace is a two-story open air shopping center that offers the best of three worlds: shopping, dining and views to match. Get lost exploring the various entertainment offerings and attractions on site, including the Skyviews Observation Wheel that famously marks the Downtown Miami skyline. Bayside Marketplace also happens to be the launching pad for many of Miami’s best boat tours and sightseeing cruises and is steps away from palm tree-lined Bayfront Park.
View this post on Instagram
Once the grounds of the Miami Open, Crandon Park on Key Biscayne is a picturesque hub for several recreational activities, ranging from golf and tennis to kayaking and paddleboarding. It’s 800 acres of bliss, the ideal destination for picnicking with friends or lounging on the beach with a book. Most outdoor pastimes can be enjoyed at Crandon—hiking, biking, observing nature and even grilling.
View this post on Instagram
For the ultimate exploration of Miami scenery while getting in some much-needed steps, join The Run Club Network. Over 8,000 people run the city of Miami and beyond on given nights of the week, traversing through scenic paths that often culminate in exciting destinations provided by sponsoring brands and agencies.
View this post on Instagram
The Deering Estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a nature preserve, museum and park all at once. The former home of local philanthropist and environmentalist Charles Deering in the 1920s, the estate boasts several impressive landmarks including a centuries-old Tequesta Indian site.
View this post on Instagram
At the southernmost tip of South Beach, South Pointe Park offers an idyllic escape from the bustle of the main strip. You can spot Fisher Island across the water as you sit back on one of the benches lining the promenade, or let your four-legged best friend run wild off-leash in the designated grassy patch on the western side. And Smith & Wollensky is always a good option for a serene sunset bite along the water.
Photography by: Courtesy Jakob Owens / Unsplash