Best Places To Eat Outside In Coconut Grove

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Coconut Grove is one of Miami’s most sacred neighborhoods. With plenty of delicious restaurants, shops, amazing greenery and parks, the vibe in Coconut Grove is unmatched. When dining in the Grove, eating outdoors is a must, so we have rounded up the best outdoor dining in Coconut Grove.

Glass & Vine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass & Vine (@glassandvine)

2820 McFarlane Rd. / Website

Not only is Glass & Vine one of the best outdoor dining areas in Coconut Grove, but is it definitely one of the most sought-after outdoor dinings in all of Miami. Located in Peacock Park, diners experience a nature escape when dining here - from the ambiance to the delicious cuisine, which also emphasizes the significance of nature through fresh ingredients.

Tigertail + Mary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tigertail + Mary (@tigertailandmary)

3321 Mary St. / Website

Embracing the energy and community within Coconut Grove, Tigertail + Mary is inspired by the effortless bohemian lifestyle of the area. From weekend brunch to weekday lunch and dinner, dining on the patio is a go-to option as you include in all things American cuisine from Chef Michael Schwartz.

See also: Your Guide To Miami's Best Rooftop Restaurants

Sapore di Mare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coconut Grove Connect (@coconutgroveconnect)

3111 Grand Ave. / Website

When making your reservation be sure to ask to be seated on the back patio! This private oasis of a patio truly transports you to Italy, with authentic interior design, cuisine and overall vibe. Not only will you want to stay, relaxing on this patio, but you’ll also be busy indulge in decadent Italian dishes.

Peacock Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock Garden (@peacockgarden_)

2889 McFarlane Rd. / Website

This hidden gem is an amazing option for a romantic dinner, under the twinkle lights and beautiful greenery. Take advantage of the delicious menu, catered exactly for outdoor dining, with highlights such as the raw bar, fresh fish, salads and so much more.

Monty's Raw Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty's Raw Bar (@montysrawbarcg)

2550 S Bayshore Dr. / Website

A classic Coconut Grove patio, Monty’s Raw Bar is the perfect place for sunset bites and cocktails. Indulge in so many of Monty’s favorites, while looking out on the Bay, they even have a spot to let you arrive by boat if you’re out on the water!

Greenstreet Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenstreet Cafe (@greenstreetcafe)

3468 Main Hwy. / Website

That hour-long wait for Greenstreet Cafe on a Saturday morning is worth it, trust me. Be sure to sit outside when dining at Greenstreet Cafe and feel the liveliness of Coconut Grove as people walk through the streets. Open all day long, the brunch and happy hours are a must.