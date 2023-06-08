11 Best Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

With beautiful weather year-round, Miami is designed for the outdoors. From ocean views, garden views, rooftops, patios and more, Miami’s range of outdoor dining experiences are the best way to enjoy the city.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

4312 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

As you walk through the blue doors you enter paradise, echoing the towns where the Greek Islands meet the Turkish coast. Located in the heart of Miami, Mandolin Aegean Bistro’s blue and white outdoor seating area transports you to Europe. The cuisine emulates the authentic design, serving flavorful Mediterranean dishes such as Grilled Octopus, Beef Souvlaki and Greek Samplers. Indulge in this cultural meal, seated under beautiful bougainvilleas and greenery.

Amara At Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave. / Website

There is nothing better than a waterfront dining experience as the sun sets over beautiful Biscayne Bay. James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz brings delicious Latin American flavors to the impressive Amara At Paraiso menu. The 4,500 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant celebrates Miami's beauty with outdoor seating available for 70 guests.

Casa Tua

1700 James Ave. / Website

Nested behind tall foliage and surrounded by the vast garden, dining outdoors at Casa Tua is unlike any other. With three garden seating areas, this intimate patio experience brings together good company, nature and great food. The menu serves up classic Italian cuisine, with many salad, pasta, meat and fish options.

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave. / Website

If you are looking for rooftop dining, MILA is the best place. Whether you’re going for brunch, dinner or cocktails, MILA has got outdoor ambiance covered! The unique design of this rooftop brings together wood, stone, linen and cotton to create a special experience. Make sure to order some of MILA’s top dishes, including the Wagyu Gyoza, Tuna Tartare and Grilled Whole Branzino.

Lido Bayside Grill

40 Island Ave. / Website

Located on the patio next to the pool deck at The Standard Hotel, Lido Bayside Grill has a great ambiance and an even better view! With tables and chairs looking out on the bay and the kitchen serving vibrant coastal cuisine, you'll be refreshed and relaxed. Locally sourced ingredients make up most of the menu, with highlights such as the Kale Salad and Blackened Grouper Sandwich.

La Mar

500 Brickell Key Dr. / Website

La Mar easily makes it to the top of any list whenever outdoor dining and waterfront vistas come to mind. Situated on blissful Brickell Key, this upscale Latin eatery by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio is the ideal destination for a special occasion or an unmatched fine dining experience. Lose yourself gazing at the vast waters of Biscayne Bay while Peruvian ceviche graces your table.

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd. / Website

The interior of Macchialina is a dimly-lit, romantic trattoria, but walk past the front bar area and you’ll discover a rustic communal garden buzzing with energy. Known for its exceptional pastas and impressive daily specials, Macchialina is perfect for both lively group dinners and intimate date nights under the glow of whimsical garden lights.

Rosie’s

7127 NW 2nd Ave. / Website

Rosie’s is known for serving a phenomenal Southern-style brunch in Little River and also happens to have the cutest outdoor patio seating complete with table umbrellas and lush greenery. Rosie’s shares this charming space with outdoor bar Low Key, which hosts chill hangouts with live music on Fridays and Saturdays. As you dig into the renowned lemon ricotta pancakes or chicken and waffles under the gleaming sunshine, you’ll feel the warmth of Southern hospitality right here in Miami.

Paradis Books & Bread

12831 W Dixie Hwy. / Website

A combo of a wine bar, restaurant, bakery and bookstore, Paradis Books & Bread in North Miami is, well, paradise. The outdoor patio is dotted with stone seating and palm trees, where customers are either munching on square pizzas or nose-deep in a book or both. You’ll also want to taste the famous sourdough while discussing the latest piece of fiction, with a glass of wine in hand.

Chug’s Diner

3444 Main Hwy. Suite 21 / Website

Chug’s Diner is a legendary Cuban institution in Coconut Grove with a picturesque patio/courtyard situation (although its indoor booth seating is an experience on its own). With plenty of tables in the shade, you’ll be able to enjoy Chug’s belly-warming brunch staples undisturbed by the heat. The patio is also adorned with massive potted plants, bringing the jungle to the sidewalks of Coconut Grove.

Verde at Pérez Art Museum

1103 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

The back patio of the Pérez Art Museum is home to Verde and sweeping waterfront views, including an up-close and personal vantage point of the MacArthur Causeway. Dine on casual salads and pizza for lunch after a visit to the museum or a stroll down the riverwalk, and you have yourself a splendid afternoon.