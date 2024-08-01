Food & Drink, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

With an abundance of fresh seafood in Miami, National Oyster Day is a time for seafood lovers to celebrate. Whether you’re an east coast or west coast lover, raw or Rockefeller, our list has you covered. We have rounded up the best places to celebrate National Oyster Day in Miami.

Stiltsville Fish Bar



Photo Courtesy: Stiltsville Fish Bar

Sunset Harbours’s Stiltsville offers an array of raw bar delights. As part of Grove Bay Hospitality, led by James Beard Award semifinalists and husband and wife duo Jeff Mclnnis and Janine Booth, guests can enjoy an array of seafood. Offering a relaxed environment, guests can celebrate National Oyster Day with half a dozen oysters served with saltine crackers, horseradish cocktail sauce and lemon or opt for the Stiltsvile Tackle Box, which includes raw oysters, royal red shrimp cocktail, lobster salad with avocado and tuna tartare. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach / @stiltsvillefishbar

Le Zoo



Photo By: Laurie Satran

Bal Harbour's Parisian-style cafe, Le Zoo, offers various raw bar bites. Serving both East and West Coast oysters, guests can dine on the Prestige Plateau, which comes with oysters, clams, mussels, lobster, dressed crab salad and crown Russian Osetra caviar. 9700 Collins Ave., Ste. #135, Miami Beach, / @LeZooBalHarbour

Mignonette



Photo Courtesy: Mignonette

Known for its raw bar and rotating selection of fresh seafood, Mignonette offers an array of options for guests to enjoy on National Oyster Day. Whether dining on oysters Rockefeller with herbs, butter, panko and Pernod, chargrilled oysters made with charred chilis, butter, panko and roasted garlic or the oyster flight, which includes six raw East Coast, three chargrilled and three Rockefeller oysters, guests have plenty of options. 210 NE 18th St., Miami / @mignonettemia



Bourbon Steak



Photo Courtesy: Bourbon Steak Miami



JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa’s signature restaurant Bourbon Steak Miami offers a selection of fresh half-shelled oysters and the ice-cold shellfish tower, which includes six oysters, four shrimp, half a Maine Lobster and 1/4 lb King crab with Togarashi mayo, Champagne mignonette, Espellete Dijonnaise and Cocktail sauce.19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura / @bourbonsteakmia

Nikki Beach



Photo Courtesy: Nikki Beach Global

Known as a quintessential South Beach location, Nikki Beach Miami Beach offers fresh seafood paired with live music and celebrations! For National Oysert Day, sip and slurp on its selections of oysters paired with Champagne. Offers from 12- 6 p.m., enjoy a glass of Champagne and half a dozen oysters for $20 or a bottle of Moët Champagne Brut and a dozen oysters for $175. 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, @nikkibeachmiami

Amara at Paraiso



Photo By: Flow Gallery Agency

Enjoy Amara’s Island Creek oysters while taking in sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Led by James Beard Award-Winning chef Michael Schwartz, the $1 oysters are served with homemade mignonette and cocktail sauce. Pair your oysters with bottles of $55 Lallier Champagne. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami / @amaraatparaiso

Giselle Miami



Photo By: Ruben Pictures

Indulge in Giselle’s modern take on fresh seafood with ocean breeze oysters. Topped with green apple foam and champagne mignonette granita, Giselle’s oysters are served with a tableside presentation that includes an essential oil mixture of lavender, eucalyptus and lemon. 15 NE 11 ST, Miami / @giselle.miami

Lafayette Steakhouse

Brickell’s new American steakhouse is serving up oysters with some kick. The premium Sebastian silvers oysters are available in a dozen or half-dozen servings. Served with oysters, a classic mignonette and housemade fermented hot sauce, Lafayette’s oyster selection is an added delight paired with a steak dinner.. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami / @lafayettemiami

Sweet Liberty



Photo By Michael Pisarri

Miami Beach’s Sweet Liberty offers a selection of East Coast oysters with aguachile. Made with cilantro, garlic, lime juice, jalapeño peppers, serrano pepper, tomatillo, fresh avocado, cucumber and shallots and topped with micro cilantro and wasabi caviar, the refreshing dish is a summer treat. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach / @sweetlibertymia

CASA NEOS

Enjoy National Oyster Day at Riveria Dining Group’s latest member's club, Casa Neos. Enjoy Aegean Island bites and high-quality East and West oysters featuring watermelon mignonette, lemon, basic and calamari sauce. 40 SW North River Drive, Miami / @casa_neos

MARKET at EDITION



Photo Courtesy: Miami Beach EDITION

This National Oyster Day, head to MARKET at EDITION to enjoy the restaurant’s sip-and-savor specials, including delicious $4 Coastal Oysters paired with a refreshing choice of Rose. Guests can select La Fête Du Rosé, Whispering Angel or Franzie & Cratzie Rosé by the bottle or glass. The menu is available daily from 3:30 to 5 p.m. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / @marketatedition

Bayshore Club



Photo Courtesy: Bayshore Club

Celebrate National Oyster Day at Coconut Grove’s waterfront Bayshore Club. Serving classic dishes with Miami flair, guests can enjoy half a dozen chilled oysters served with Champagne mignonette, cocktail sauce and saltine crackers. Looking for additional seafood delights? Savor various ceviche, salads and starters like soft shell crab tacos and coconut popcorn shrimp. 3391 Pan American Drive, Miami / @bayshoreclubmiami

The Hampton Social

Enjoy the feeling of summer and The Hampton Social and dine on the daily fresh oyster dish, served with the freshest batch of oysters. Take in its “Rose All Day” motto, dine on coastal-inspired cuisine and imbibe on creative cocktails. 900 S Miami Ave., Ste. 220, Miami / @thehamptonsocial

Klaw Miami



Photo Courtesy: Klaw Miami

For National Oyster Day, Klaw Miami offers various options for guests to choose from. Recently launching its Klaw seafood tower, diners can indulge in clams, half a lobster, prawns, tuna sashimi and 12 oysters, or order the Oyster and Champagne special and enjoy $2 oysters and a choice of either a bottle of Laurent Perrier Rosé ($80) or two glasses of Laurent Perrier for $40. Minimum order for two people. 1737 N Bayshore Drive, Miami / @klawrestaurant

BOUCHON BISTRO



Photo By David Escalan

Chef Thomas Keller’s award-winning French bistro offers more than its seasonal Parisian delights. Maintaining a close relationship with Island Creek Oysters and Hama Hamam Oysters, Bouchon offers a selection of oysters from the East Coast of Massachusetts to the West Coast of British Columbia in Canada. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables, @bouchon_bistro