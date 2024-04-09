The 8 Best Parks To Visit In Miami

By: Audrey Adl By: Audrey Adl | | Lifestyle Feature Guides

Miami during spring presents an excellent opportunity to be outside. Whether spending the day running, looking for family-friendly activities or with your four-legged friends, immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Magic City and our favorite parks.

Bayfront Park

From stunning ocean views of the Biscayne Bay to a sparkling Ferris wheel, Bayfront Park offers 32 acres perfect for relaxation and entertainment all in one. Lie down on one of the park’s many grassy areas or take a stroll on the bay walk and enjoy the beautiful waters of Miami. A great option for families and people of all ages, Bayfront Park offers various activities such as the Bayside Market. If you need some more activity, spend time at the local shops and delicious restaurants that the park has to offer. 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @bayfrontparkmia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayfront Park (@bayfrontparkmia)

Simpson Park

This urban park boasts over 8 acres of nature preserve located between Brickell and The Roads neighborhoods. The tropical hardwood hammock features beautiful native trees and special plant species such as yellow boxwood and silver palm. Offering free nature walk tours, enjoy a stroll through Simpson Park. 55 SW 17th Rd., Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayfront Park (@bayfrontparkmia)

Margaret Pace Park

Located on Biscayne Bay, Margaret Pace Park is a sprawling green space suited for some exercise or a nice long walk with your dog. Tucked north of Downtown in the bustling Edgewater neighborhood, the park is packed with activities, including volleyball, tennis and picnic tables to hang around. As a popular spot for dog walfor exercise or apanoramic views of Biscayne Bay. 1745 N Bayshore Dr., Miami

David T. Kennedy Park

This dog-friendly park in Coconut Grove covers more than 20 acres of space and is a great place to indulge in some exercise or just relax. David T. Kennedy offers bike trails and lawn areas for Miami’s four-legged friends to mingle. Take a day trip here to enjoy waterfront views, sit among coastal mangroves, play beach volleyball, running paths and aexercise orayshore Dr., Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayfront Park (@bayfrontparkmia)

Matheson Hammock Park

Enjoy a lovely afternoon soaking up the sun near a charming man-made pond with beautiful views of Key Biscayne and Miami Beach. This area was not only made for lounging but also fun activities from biking to paddleboarding. Have an afternoon snack at the cozy Redfish seafood restaurant and then finish off the day with a sunset walk on the marina. 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables

Haulover Beach Park

As a designated Bark Park, Haulover is the perfect place to take your four-legged friend for an off-leash adventure. The 177-acre park offers various places of exploration for your pup and is free of cost, aside from parking. Pro-tip: Don’t confuse the dog park section of the beach with the clothing optional section. Stick to the area between lifeguard towers 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Crandon Park

Come and take a dip in the calm waters of Key Biscayne at Crandon Park. Offering miles of gorgeous white-sand beaches and alluring water views, this park is a great place for families to come and reconnect through countless activities such as volleyball, paddleboarding and swimming. If you need to relax, lounge all day long under the hot Miami sun with a refreshing drink from the Opeanseas Cafe. 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

While far more than just a park, the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden offers 83 acres of science, education, plants and family fun. With activations throughout the year, Fairchild houses more than 3,400 species of plants, a visual feast for the nature-loving pedestrian. After some friendly socialization, you can make your way to the Glasshouse Cafe for some yummy bites and coffee. 10901 Old Cutler Rd.