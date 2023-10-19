7 Miami Restaurants For Fine-Dining And People-Watching

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Food & Drink

The only thing better than a steak dinner is a glamorous people-watching scene that will have your eyes feasting on both your plate and the crowd. When in Miami, you’re guaranteed to experience this dual pleasure with beautiful people wining and dining at the glitziest locales every day of the week—and now you can join them with our intel. Here are the seven Miami restaurants that lure our city’s most stylish residents (and vacationers) while also serving delectable cuisine to appease the palates of such discerning guests.

Papi Steak

736 1st St. / Website

The bulging wallets of Miami gravitate toward the $1,000 Wagyu tomahawk steak, delivered to the table in a cloud of glory as it rests in a specially dedicated briefcase. One can expect nothing less from an Einhorn and Grutman partnership, two hospitality mavens who tend to draw A-list crowds seeking experiential dining at its most elaborate.

Jaya at the Setai

2001 Collins Ave. / Website

Wherever there are fire dancers and aerial acrobats performing tableside, there are posh patrons dressed to impress. A one-stop-shop for your going out needs, Jaya at the Setai offers classy entertainment alongside South Asian, Indian-inspired dishes from a wok and tandoor. Not that the menu details fully matter, as you’ll be too busy absorbing the buzzing scene that fills the ionic courtyard on a weekend night.

Prime 112

112 Ocean Drive / Website

Prime 112 will always be the place to see-and-be-seen, despite the slew of newcomers who claim to take that place. Dine in the same room as A-list athletes and celebrities like Oprah or J. Lo at this boutique steakhouse, which is known to serve a delectable rib-eye with standout accoutrements such as truffle lobster mac and cheese and kobe beef sliders. You’ll have to call to reserve a table over the phone, however, because Prime 112 does things differently than most.

Casa Tua Miami Beach

1700 James Ave. / Website

A boutique hotel, restaurant and private members club combined, Casa Tua in Miami Beach’s Art Deco District is a popular hangout for the well-heeled. Twirl around your cacio e pepe in a charming villa with magnificent bougainvillea adorning the architecture. You’ll feel as though you’re seated at an intimate dinner table with 50 of your closest, chicest friends. Be warned: A one-time visit may have you walking out the door with a wallet-denting membership.

Carpaccio

9700 Collins Ave. / Website

This Italian mainstay at Bal Harbour Shops is always packed with a loyal clientele that is elegantly outfitted and prepped for pampering. Many a celebrity has been seated at the open-air, Collins Avenue-facing establishment, including the Kardashian clan and A-list athletes. A leafy salad has never looked so appetizing than at a Carpaccio power-lunch, surrounded by where beautiful people shop, a.k.a, Fendi, Prada and Gucci.

Il Gabbiano

335 S Biscayne Blvd. / Website

If you’re feeling a quietly sophisticated type of way, make a res at Il Gabbiano where white tablecloths, old school service, pristine Brickell Bay views and homemade pasta await. Brought to you by the same owners as Il Mulino, this ritzy Italian spot just screams old money and class, which will be visible based on the amount of power business lunches seated in the vicinity.

Carbone

49 Collins Ave. / Website

Yes, Carbone is worth the hype. Mario Carbone’s star asset will always keep winning at what it does best—spicy rigatoni and old-world supper club vibes that simply can’t be matched elsewhere. You’re bound to rub elbows with a high-profile influencer or model of some sort because beautiful people and Carbone tend to be synonymous. And during F1 Miami, Carbone Beach takes this sentiment to the next level.