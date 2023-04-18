10 Of The Most Luxurious Pet-Friendly Hotels Across the U.S.

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle

This good boy is enjoying his stay at Vdara Hotel and Spa

Starting to plan the annual family trip? Don’t forget your furry family members!

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing tropical beach, a countryside estate or a cabin in the woods, there are plenty of quality hotels, resorts and rentable stays that put you and your pup in the lap of luxury.

From Miami to Virginia, Aspen to Vermont, we’ve compiled a list of the best pet-friendly resorts in the U.S. The hard part is over, now you just have to pick the paw-fect activities to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbor

10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, FL; 305-455-5400 / Website

Ritz Carlton is one of the most trusted names in luxury travel across the United States, and it turns out the brand is incredibly pet-friendly! Check the official national website to see all of Ritz-Carlton’s pet-friendly locations, but if you want us to whittle it down, the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour in Miami is a classic location for an upscale getaway. Staff provides a doggy-service menu, day camp, grooming and overnight boarding, so you can spoil yourself while doting on your pup with tasty treats including a Tail-Chasin’ Chicken dinner.

Don CeSar

3400 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL; 727-360-1881 / Website

Located in St. Pete, Florida, your pet will have the time of their life at this perfectly pink resort. The hotel charges a pet fee of $75 per night with a maximum of two pets per room. Located in a totally Instagrammable pink palace, this feels like the kind of treatment Sharpay Evans would approve of. From the gorgeous sandy beaches to the five-star service, this renovated former palace will have you and your pet luxuriating by the sea.

Staypineapple, An Elegant Hotel in Union Square San Francisco

580 Geary St., San Francisco; 415-441-2700 / Website

Staypineapple’s historic hotel is a hidden gem among San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square. Explore some of the city’s best shopping, theatre and dining at this world-famous tourist attraction. Bring your pet along for the fun with the Pineapple Pup Package. Save on the hotel’s daily pet fee, and enjoy a variety of pup perks like a water bowl, treats, a dog waste bag dispenser with bags and a dog bed. If you know San Francisco is your destination, check out even more pet-friendly stay options on our list of 10 best pet-friendly hotels in the city!

Pasea Hotel and Spa

21080 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA; 855-622-2472 / Website

If you’re planning to spoil your furry bestie, this is the perfect destination for you. Located just southeast of Los Angeles, the Pasea Hotel and Spa offers not just pet-friendly accommodation, but a wide range of services for your pup. These include a dog beach, dog menu and a V.I.P. Paw-sea room package that’ll make your dog king or queen for a day—as if they aren’t always!

Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N Pendleton St, Middleburg, VA; 540-751-3160 / Website

Traveling to your nation’s capital? For a $130 fee, you can bring your dog to this beautiful country estate for a quick getaway. Located in Middleburg, Virginia, this resort features beautiful spa amenities, culinary classes and horseback riding programs. The resort’s Terrace level rooms were designed to provide esy access to the open grounds so your pup can roam free. In your room, you’ll find a dog bowl, organic treats, waste bags and toys available. Cute and considerate!

Loews Regency New York

540 Park Ave., NYC; 212.759.4100 / Website

Loews Hotels launched the Loews Loves Pets program back in 2000, meaning they’ve spent over 20 years perfecting their pet amenities. A special pet room service menu, a welcome letter from the general manager a list of local pet services, pet toys, bedding and more are all available, so your pet will end your vacay just as relaxed and rejuvenated as you are. If the Big Apple is your state of mind no matter the cost, check out the rest of our favorite pet-friendly hotels in NYC.

Mountain Top Inn and Resort

195 Mountain Top Rd, Chittenden, VT; 802-483-2311 / Website

Looking for a cabin getaway with views that inspire? Located in Vermont, this resort checks off all of your boxes—including being a great place for your furry friends. At $50 a night, the pet fee is significantly lower than many other resorts. Choose from a variety of pet-friendly cabins, all of which provide a dog bowl and treats for your pup. During the day, you can take your dog on many different trails, or let one of their dog walkers do it for you!

The Little Nell

675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO; 970-920-4600 / Website

While this may be a better choice later in the year, it’s never too early to begin planning your winter break. This five-star resort in Aspen boasts a luxury hideaway among the snow-capped mountains. Alongside a dog bowl and dog bed, your pup will get treats and a sweet bandana upon arrival. Pet amenities include a special pet-friendly menu, and both dog-sitting and walking services, so you can take a moment or two for yourself, worry-free.

Vdara Hotel and Spa

2600 W Harmon Ave., Las Vegas; 866-745-7767 / Website

Whether coming for the hotel’s state-of-the-art spa or a scenic getaway, Vdara Hotel & Spa also promises to treat your pooch with its dog-friendly offerings. Puppies can enter through the fenced-in dog park located just outside the main entrance, making for the perfect pit stop after a long day of traveling. While two-legged guests indulge in one of Vdara’s world-renowned restaurants like Vice Versa, a personalized puppy in-room dining menu is the ultimate tail wagger. The Fetch of the Day, Chicken a la Coop or Rollover are all hearty dishes sure to leave your furry friends feeling satisfied. For sure heading to Sin City? Hit the jackpot with any of the pet-friendly hotels on Las Vegas’ full list.

Inn by the Sea

40 Bowery Beach Rd., Cape Elizabeth, ME; 207-799-3134 / Website

With no pet fee, this Maine resort is truly a destination for the whole family. Dogs will receive a bed, bowls, waste bags and towels upon arrival. Even better, you can take them for long walks around the resort trails and let them run around the grassy areas. With an oceanside view and tons of family activities, this is the perfect coastal getaway for you and your loved ones of every species.

