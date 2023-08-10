Best Pizza In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Pizza is one of those foods that you can have over and over again and still want more. From paper plate slices to large pies, being a pizza connoisseur is a special task in Miami’s thriving pizza scene. With both classics and newbies paving the way, every slice in the city is a little different.

Lucali

1930 Bay Rd. / Website

For New Yorkers on the hunt for a thin slice of pizza, look no further than Lucali. With an emphasis on its Brooklyn-based style pizza, Lucali has the perfect crunch. You can’t go wrong with the classic Signature Plain Pie, but all pizzas are fully customizable with a variety of delicious, fresh toppings.

Sir Pizza

712 Crandon Blvd. / Website

A Key Biscayne classic, Sir Pizza hits the spot every time and is worth the drive! The restaurant has been a staple since 1969, with its casual aura and mouthwatering pizza. From the Sir Margarita to The Royal Feast with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and more, these cheesy pizzas are a must.

Eleventh Street Pizza

1035 N Miami Ave. / Website

A Dave Portnoy 8.2 rating, Eleventh Street Pizza has quickly become a Miami cult favorite. With sourdough-based crust and California-grown Bianco di Napoli Organic tomatoes, every ounce of this pizza is fresh. By-the-slice or by-the-pie, Eleventh Street Pizza serves all the classics in both round or Sicilian-style.

Prince Street Pizza

2335 N Miami Ave. / Website

Hailing from Prince Street in New York City, these Sicilian slices are must-orders. With slices topped with spicy pepperoni or even a spicy vodka sauce, Prince Street Pizza has its menu down pat. Located within bustling Oasis Wynwood, Prince Street Pizza is the perfect place to sit back and enjoy a thick slice of pizza and great vibes.

Steve’s Pizza

12101 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

When talking to Miami locals about pizza, there is no doubt Steve’s is on the top of their list. From Hawaiian to Meat Lovers, and even a classic Margherita, there is no going wrong ordering any of these delicious, fresh pies.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Multiple Locations / Website

Mister O1 has mastered the art of personal pizzas. With a variety of traditional and extraordinary pizza options, you will be thankful for every bite. The Claudio, with fresh burrata stracciatella cheese and white truffle oil, is a must-order, combining the perfect crunch and silky cheese.

Miami's Best Pizza

5833 Ponce de Leon. / Website

The name says it all. After a long hiatus, one of the South Miami classics is back. Miami’s Best Pizza is known for its large pies, drowning in cheese and tomato sauce—quite literally the perfect combination. From white pizzas to pizzas with no sauce at all, Miami’s Best covers all bases and toppings.

Frankie’s Pizza

9118 SW 40th St. / Website

A Miami favorite since 1955, Frankie’s Pizza is as good as it gets. From the soft dough, the crunchy crust and perfect amount of cheese, every bite tastes better than the last. Frankie’s Pizza is the total classic pizzeria vibes you need in your life.