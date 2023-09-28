By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink

In a nation where pizza has become nothing short of a culinary obsession, savoring a slice is not just a meal—it's an experience.

From the bustling streets of New York City to the sun-soaked shores of California, the United States boasts a diverse and delectable pizza scene that caters to every palate. Prepare your taste buds for a tour de force of cheesy, doughy, and saucy delights as we explore 17 of the best pizza places in the country.

Atlanta: Antico Pizza Napoletana

Website | 1093 Hemphill Ave NW

Little Italia is home to the original Antico Pizza Napoletana. Following the success of Giovanni Di Palma's first locations, subsequent spots have since emerged throughout Atlanta and the surrounding areas. The menus have as many white sauce preparations as red sauce options to satisfy both sides of the pizza sauce spectrum. —Danica Serena Stockton

Chicago: Pequod's Pizza

2207 N Clybourn Ave. / Website

Available for both delivery and sit down dining, Perquod’s Pizza is one of the most revered pizza spots in Chicago. Despite its name, Perquod’s has more to offer than just pizza. From garlic bread and mozzarella sticks, to soups, salad and pastas, you can more than eat your fill. The pizzas can be either thin crust or pan made and come by the slice or in different sizes. Enjoy a seven-inch personal pizza, share a 10-inch small, or go all-in on a 12-inch medium or 14-inch large. Be sure to take a look at the drink menu and pair your Pequod’s with spirits, beer or wine. —Zoë Searle

Dallas: Louie's Pizza

1839 N Henderson Ave. / Website

Originally opened as a bar in 1987 by local legend Louis Canelakes, Louie’s has become the home of Dallas’ favorite thin crust pizza. With high quality ingredients and homemade sauce, Louie’s has grown in popularity over the years and has now become a beloved pizzeria in Dallas. Louie’s menu also boasts burgers and salads, so you can round out your order. —Zoë Searle

Hamptons: Sam's Bar and Restaurant

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton / 631.324.5900 / Website

Sam Nasca and his family opened Sam's in 1947 and it has served East Hampton residents ever since. Because of its welcoming ambiance and first-rate service, Sam’s has grown into a beloved East Hampton spot. Their delicious pizzas come with tomato sauce, mozzarella, romano cheese and oregano. The Sam's Special, one of their specialty pizzas, has sausage, onions, garlic, peppers and mushrooms and is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite. —Amaya Henry

Houston: Pink's Pizza

Multiple Locations / Website

This local favorite pays homage to Grandpa Pink, founder Ken Bridge’s car-racing grandfather who raced for pink slips. Pies are made from only the freshest ingredients and come in a variety of forms. Whether you’re a die-hard sausage and bacon on pizza type or are gluten-free, something delicious and doughy is waiting for you at Pink’s. —Sarah Finkel

Las Vegas: Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Bar

Website | 9785 Charleston Blvd. W

Enjoy New York-style and Sicilian pizza on the west side of town at Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Bar. The Las Vegas establishment and the Brooklyn-based mother pizzeria, Di Fara Pizza, attract food critics, chefs, celebrities and pizza enthusiasts. —Danica Serena Stockton

Los Angeles: Bestia

Website/ 2121 E 7th Pl 90021

Bestia deservedly gets its name from the Italian word for the ‘beast’. The restaurant paid homage to modern-day Italy and was designed in a contemporary and industrial style. Their pizzas have unique toppings that turn a classic dish into a luxurious meal. I recommend trying out their sweet potato pizza; it is so flavourful! —Abigail Pacheco, Isabel Haglund

Miami: Sir Pizza

712 Crandon Blvd. / Website

A Key Biscayne classic, Sir Pizza hits the spot every time and is worth the drive! The restaurant has been a staple since 1969, with its casual aura and mouthwatering pizza. From the Sir Margarita to The Royal Feast with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and more, these cheesy pizzas are a must. —Alexa Shabinsky, Sarah Finkel

New York City: Fini Pizza

305 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn / 929.969.3073 / Website

From the owners of wildly popular Italian haunts, Misi and Lilia, Fini Pizza sure has large shoes to fill. And we can attest from personal experience it most definitely lives up to the hype. While this Williamsburg pizza shop may be the new kid on the block, the highly-raved about white slice rivals other slices on this list. Made with fontina, parm and mozzarella and served with a side of lemon, this pizza is reinventing the white slice in the absolute best way possible. We’re also big fans of the tomato, which comes with San Marzano sauce, garlic breadcrumbs and Calabrian oil. —Amy Rosner

Orange County: 2145 Eats

Website/ 2145 Placentia Ave 92627

Located in Costa Mesa, 2145 Eats is a hidden gem known for its unique and creative pizzas. From the blue cheese honey pizza to the fig pizza, each pie is a work of art. The combination of flavors and attention to detail make 2145 Eats a must-visit for any pizza connoisseur.

Palm Beach: Adrienne’s Pizzabar

This upscale New York pizzeria helmed by executive chef Nick Angelis has found its way to West Palm Beach, where iconic specialties like Adrienne’s Original Sicilian, Adrienne’s Napoli 1889 and Adrienne’s Classic NYC Round await. The 60-foot quartzite Bar and Pizza Counter make for the perfect vantage point as you dig in. —Sarah Finkel

Philadelphia: Angelo's Pizzeria Southern Philly



Website | 736 9th St. S

Pizza, hoagies, and cheesesteaks are on at Angelo's Pizzeria. Place an order for takeaway during lunch breaks at this cash-only Philadelphia pizzeria off of 9th and Fitzwater. —Danica Serena Stockton

San Diego: Ambrogio 15

Website/ Various

An exploration of great San Diego pizza begins just north of downtown in Little Italy at Ambrogio15 (or elsewhere across the city at its multiple locations). This chic and modern pizzeria offers an authentic experience with Milan-style pies, imported burrata and a cocktail list highlighting spritzes. The blistered and chewy crusts make tasty bases for creative and classic pizzas finished with the perfect kiss of char. —Haley Bosselman, Isabel Haglund

San Francisco: Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St.; 415-296-6351 / Website

If you’ve never tried Detroit-style pizza, change that today. Deep pan crust is smothered in delicious tomato sauce, gooey cheese and delectable toppings, then cut into healthy square slices. It’s instantly lovable, especially when paired with a cellarmaker beer at this Mission favorite. Turn heads with the bratwurst pie of mozzarella, tomatoes, house-made bratwurst, bacon-apple chutney, sauerkraut and beer mustard; or keep things classic with a regular red top, pepperoni or a veggie supreme. Round out your order with snacks like creamy Brussels sprouts, cucumber and peanut, or a house Caesar salad—and seriously, don’t sleep on the beer because Cellarmaker is also a brewery. —Kat Bein

Scottsdale: Crust Brothers

Website/ 5100 S McClintock Unit 101 85282

Experience a true family setting at Crust Brothers. Ranked 13 by Yelp in 2022 as one of the top 100 Places for pizza in the U.S. Crust Brothers has exceptional pizza and guests get to customize their own pies. —Isabel Haglund

Silicon Valley: Pazzo

1179 Laurel St., San Carlos; 650-591-1075 / Website

For New Haven-style pizza, check out Pazzo’s any Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. New Haven Pizza, or “apizza,” is distinct due to its coal-fired brick oven cooking technique and lack of mozzarella cheese. The blazing hot oven gives the pie a black-charred edge on the crust. They have handmade pasta, apizza and white pies available on the menu. Enjoy your traditional pie while watching the pizza-makers in their element as they oven-bake the pizza right in front of you. —Mary Brennan

Washington DC: Flavio Restaurant and Bar

Website | 1073 31st St. NW

This traditional Italian restaurant has pasta, pizzas, salads, sandwiches and salads. Branch out and try the shrimp, scallops and lobster pizza with white sauce, Flavio's signature pizza. If classic pizzas appeal more, enjoy the Margherita or salsiccia made with pepperoni and sausage. —Danica Serena Stockton

