The 10 Best Patios to Eat and Drink Outside in Miami

By The Editors | May 26, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Miami is magical in spring and summer, and there's nothing better than enjoying a meal or drink outside. Here are the 10 best spots for a picnic or a patio lunch to enjoy the warm weather.

Baia Beach Club

1100 West Ave., Miami / Website

Throughout this year, wanderlust has been at a peak. Satisfy your need for new environs at the newly opened Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach. Touch down in Tulum, head to Mykonos and end your day under one of Miami’s famous sunsets over Biscayne Bay—Baia’s outdoor space will have you none the wiser. Baia sets a breezy scene offering a relaxed living room vibe where members can choose to dine poolside, bayside or at the bar.

KYU

251 NW 25th St., Wynwood / Website

Head over to Wynwood and taste Miami’s favorite wood-fired Asian fare. The modern-style eatery serves up grilled meats, sashimi and refreshing cocktails. Starred menu items include roasted cauliflower topped with goat cheese and an herb vinaigrette, and the classic wood-fired Korean fried chicken. Finish off your meal with a slice of delicious layered coconut cake.

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami / Website

For a fun and delicious experience, dine at MILA’s beautiful rooftop and explore the delectable menu. Located in the heart of South Beach, dishes like shawarma spiced wagyu gyozas and glazed chicken satay are served izakaya-style on the rooftop lounge. The MediterrAsian favorite also boasts a mean Sunday brunch featuring dancers and good vibes alongside a sweet and savory five-course menu featuring appetizers, egg dishes, robata, a signature entree and dessert. Not only is everything picture-perfect, but the dishes also taste absolutely amazing!

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Brickell / Website

Designed by Tokyo-based Noriyoshi Muramatsu, this chic Biscayne Boulevard eatery features many spaces, including a main dining area, sushi counter, robata grill and a sake bar and lounge. However, one of our favorite dining spots at ZUMA is the outdoor terrace overlooking the Miami River. Try the set lunch menu, which includes options such as salmon teriyaki and black cod marinated in saikyo miso.

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne / Website

Enjoy spanning views of the Miami skyline at this waterfront locale offering fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and a glamorous ambiance. Perfect for seafood-lovers, the extensive menu offers everything from daily oyster selections and mini lobster rolls to sunflower seed crusted halibut. Known by locals as one of Miami’s trendiest locations, this is a culinary experience you don’t want to miss.

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave., Edgewater / Website

Hands down the best place to watch the sky turn all shades of pink at sunset is Amara at Paraiso. This upscale hot spot serves bold Latin American flavors in a chic dining room with a large deck overlooking Biscayne Bay. Take your pick from the raw bar or indulge in one of many thoughtfully curated seafood entrees, such as grilled whole fish or diver scallops with yellow curry and citrus yogurt. Order a glass of sparkling rose (or two), and before you know it you’ll have the perfect shot for the ’gram.

MR CHOW

2201 Collins Ave., Miami / Website

With a combination of both authentic Chinese and original recipes, this is a great place to celebrate with delicious food and gorgeous interior decor. Located in the swanky W Hotel South Beach, the restaurant is lucky enough to be located directly on the beach. Classic and inventive dishes such as MR CHOW noodles, Beijing duck and chicken satay are served family-style in indoor and outdoor private rooms as well as the spacious outdoor patio.

Juvia

1111 Lincoln Road, Miami / Website

Offering diners a sleek, modern atmosphere for their midday meal, this rooftop oasis located in the heart of Miami delivers incredible views of the cityscape you won’t want to miss. Including bottomless mimosas, bellinis or prosecco, the brunch menu contains refreshing dishes such as the Caesar salad with parmesan-crusted bacon bits and crostini; French toast with berries and whipped cream; and seared sashimi-grade salmon.

La Mar

500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami / Website

Perfect for a date, this modern restaurant overlooks Biscayne Bay and boasts incredible views of the Miami skyline. Providing a taste of Peru in the city’s eclectic food scene, La Mar’s menu includes authentic dishes ideal for sharing such as a variety of cebiche, chicken and manchego cheese empanadas, and stir-fried tenderloin. To wash it all down, sip on your choice of Peruvian classic cocktails, including a pisco sour and the cheekily-named Naked & Famous in Lima.

Watr at The 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave., Miami / Website

Situated atop 1 Hotel South Beach, this eatery will instantly transport you to an exotic paradise with tropical decor, an island-inspired menu and ocean views. Inspiring patrons to breathe deep, eat light and drink healthy, dining options include a variety of poke, sushi and essentials such as edamame, handcrafted sushi and crispy Brussels sprouts. To cool off with something sweet, we suggest indulging in the mochi ice cream or a slice of chilled watermelon.