The 7 Best Places to Propose in Miami

By: Allison Strasius By: Allison Strasius | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Community

Miami is one of the most romantic cities in the U.S. and possesses no shortage of charming proposal sites. From outdoor settings that highlight the natural beauty of the city, to exciting activities, to more intimate and private venues, Miami accommodates every type of proposal. Here is a list of the 7 best places to pop the question in the Magic City.

See also: Basquet: A New Doorstep Delivery Service For Allergen Friendly Groceries

Bill Baggs Cape Florida Light

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Wedding Photographer (@lukasgphoto)

1200 S. Crandon Blvd / Website

The lighthouse at Bill Baggs State Park remains the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade County. More importantly in this case, though, the lighthouse serves as an incredible backdrop for a beach proposal. The sand that stretches in front of the Cape Florida Light is the ideal spot to get on one knee, and afterwards, the park offers plenty of stunning spots to take engagement photos at.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Elizabeth Query (@shannonquery)

2000 Convention Ctr Drive / Website

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden provides a lush green setting of flourishing flowers and plants. In the Japanese Garden, an iconic red bridge crosses over a tranquil rippling pond. Surrounded by a zen garden, this is the perfect place to pop the question.

Deering Estate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Rose Blanco (@natalie_rose__16)

16701 SW 72nd Ave / Website

A popular wedding venue itself, Deering Estate caters to proposals just as well. The immaculately landscaped sprawling grounds face Biscayne Bay, offering a waterfront view. Alternatively, one can propose in the opposite direction as well to allow for an idyllic photo that features the massive historic Estate in the background.

The Biltmore Hotel Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masson Liang (@massonliangphoto)

1200 Anastasia Ave / Website

For those seeking a bit of help with their proposal, the wedding specialists and engagement team at the Biltmore Hotel have you covered. Venue options include a poolside proposal, an outdoor courtyard and luxurious balcony. This National Historic Landmark offers it all.

Private Boat Rental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Proposal Planners (@themarriageproposalofficial)

Website

A private boat rental is the quintessential site for a Miami proposal. With the iconic skyline serving as the photo backdrop, couples can enjoy a private proposal without sacrificing an incredible location. Services like the Marriage Proposal Miami offer yacht and sailboat proposal packages, including an add-on option to have live music present as well.

Private Helicopter Rental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Air Tours (@magicairtours)

Website

For those who prefer the air over the sea, a private helicopter rental offers extraordinary views of the ocean and city from above. This option works especially well for a surprise proposal; one can secretly prepare to pop the question under the guise of just planning a “fun activity.” Book a romantic tour with services like Magic Air Tours for an unforgettable experience.

Schnebly Redland’s Winery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schnebly Redlands Winery (@schneblywinery)

30205 SW 217th Ave / Website

Also the Southernmost Winery in the U.S., Schnebly's remains an iconic venue for weddings and engagements. The property feels like a secret oasis; it is surrounded by lush green plants and includes a flowing waterfall and tropical landscaping. The highlight of proposing here is the wine tasting couples can enjoy afterwards.