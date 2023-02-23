12 Best Pool Parties In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky, Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky, Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle

Whether it’s summertime or the dead of “winter,” plan your weekends around some of Miami’s top pool parties because Miami brings the heat in more ways than one, 365 days a year. Take a dip in the pool while listening to performances by world-class DJs, sipping on refreshing drinks and basking in the sun. The Miami pool party scene has got you covered, no matter if your weekend looks more like a day rave or calm afternoon.

Hyde Beach

701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Located in the heart of Miami, at the SLS South Beach, Hyde Beach is a weekend pool party you don’t want to miss. With killer DJs, smoke machines, champagne sprays and more, an afternoon at Hyde Beach is one for the books! And if you are really ready to have a fun day, order one of Hyde Beach’s signature cocktails in a massive vase or martini glass…yes, massive!

The Pool At Strawberry Moon

601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach / Website

When Dave Grutman and Pharrell Williams are involved, you know it's going to be a good party! Situated in the brand new Goodtime Hotel, Strawberry Moon has been bringing the pool party scene all the heat. The party has already seen performances by top celebrity DJs, including Marshmello, Black Coffee, Alesso and more. With a beautiful pink-accented pool deck The Pool at Strawberry Moon will leave you with both a good time and of course, an ultra-cute Instagram picture!

DAER Dayclub

5700 Seminole Way, Hollywood / Website

From day to night, DAER has got you taken care of. The 44,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor club brings Las Vegas to Miami! Emulating popular day club trends in hit cities such as Las Vegas, DAER brings top talent and service to the South Florida club. The club has brought in some of the best talent, including Steve Aoki, Tiesto and Alesso. Stay the day at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and head back to DAER when it transitions from day to nightclub at 11 p.m.

Joia Beach Club

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami / Website

While there might be no pool involved here, Joia Beach Club is most definitely a Miami day party to hit! Just steps away from the restaurant, on the sand, the Beach Lounge brings exclusivity to the spot. With amazing music, picture-perfect sunsets, delicious small plates and beverages, Joia Beach Club brings total Tulum vibes to Miami.

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website

Nikki Beach Miami is as luxe as it gets. From sushi boats, sharing platters and an extensive champagne list, a day at Nikki Beach will transport you to the French Riviera. Sit back on a lounge chair or daybed and listen to great music and entertainment offered throughout the day.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

The Fontainebleau poolscape is one of the most iconic fixtures of Miami Beach, boasting 11 different pools that each offer their own bouts of fun. However, the Arkadia Day Club pool is the adult-friendly version where LIV meets the outdoors—complete with private Ultra Cabanas including a flat-screen TV, high-speed internet and personal butler service. This Fontainebleau fantasy could be yours every Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., when resident DJ K Razor pumps up the tunes for an unforgettable poolside rave.

Freehand Miami

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach / Website

Not an ordinary hostel, Freehand Miami is home to the award-winning craft cocktail bar Broken Shaker that functions as an extension of the pool and is a destination all on its own. While your friends are sipping piña coladas by their hotel pool, you’re delighting in an exotic cocktail whipped up by Bar Lab, the revered hospitality duo behind 27 Restaurant and Margot Natural Wine Bar. Outfitted with colorful umbrellas and chaise lounges, the pool is teeming with down-to-earth trendsetters looking to mix and mingle in a chill backyard setting.

The Standard Miami Beach

40 Island Ave., Miami Beach / Website

The Standard has already been making waves as a hip, adult-only hotel with an emphasis on stress-free socializing within a spa environment, and its pool has a lot to do with it. The infinity pool draws quite the rested and rejuvenated crowd, boasting an underwater sound system as the life of the party. With views of the bay and shimmering city skyline on Belle Isle, The Standard is your go-to for an elevated pool party free of rowdy South Beach vacationers (and children).

1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

As the only oceanfront hotel with a rooftop pool, it’s safe to say that 1 Hotel South Beach has an edge when it comes to epic pool parties. Take a dip in the pool from the clouds and watch the waves crash down below. There’s no better combo than fresh fruit cocktails and poolside entertainment come weekends, especially when a magician’s performance is in the mix.

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website

The Clevelander South Beach is as South Beach as it gets, smack on Ocean Drive. Their Saturday Play Pool Party is the epitome of a rager if beer pong, a frozen drink machine, dancers and loud beats get your adrenaline flowing. A day at The Cleve will have you well-immersed in South Beach culture.

Nautilus by Arlo

1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Known for its 1,900-square-foot heated saltwater pool, Nautilus by Arlo regularly hosts special poolside events during big Miami festival weeks and is a hub for top Miami DJs. There are several daybeds and cabanas for vegging out or partying in privacy with your crew in between dips, and best of all, the beach is only steps away.

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

You’ll find the Mondrian on the West Avenue side of South Beach, tucked away from the noise. Gaze at the Biscayne Bay skyline from Baia Beach Club, the pool and Mediterranean dining destination lined with green turf and potted plants. You’ll feel as though you’re lounging in a private Los Angeles-style backyard except with DJs spinning and gourmet bites making the rounds.