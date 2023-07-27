Where To Cool Off This Summer Across The Country

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

Summer in the city is hot hot hot, and it’s only getting hotter.

No matter what city you’re in, you need a place to cool down. Whether at a luxurious resort pool, a family-friendly beach or a cool day boating on a lake, this country is full of great spots to splash about and beat the heat.

We asked our editors across the nation to list off their favorite places for a dip, a sip and a swim. Now, we’re sharing some of our favorites with you, so you can find the cool spot in your own backyard or plan ahead for your next summer vacation.

Atlanta - Omni Hotels & Resort

2625 Circle 75 Parkway; 678-567-7327 / Website

Splash around at Omni Hotels & Resorts The Battery Atlanta's pool on the 5th floor. Handcrafted cocktails and American bites are available from 582 Waterside Lounge & Bar to enjoy while soaking up the sun poolside at Omni Hotels & Resorts The Battery Atlanta. There’s even more where that came from on Atlanta’s full list of best pools.

Boston - The Colonnade Rooftop Pool RTP

120 Huntington Ave.; 617-424-7000 / Website

Tucked in the center of the Back Bay and perched on the 12th floor of The Colonnade, locals and travelers bask in the sun at RTP, the rooftop pool above Huntington Ave. RTP is open to the public from Monday through Thursday during pool operating hours and Sundays after 2:00 p.m., while hotel guests enjoy RTP offerings seven days per week. Have even more summer fun by checking out the rest of the pools on Boston’s full list.

Chicago - Osterman Beach

5800 N. Lake Shore Drive / Website

Also known as Hollywood beach, this LGBTQ-friendly beach in Edgewater boasts a sustainably designed, LEEDcertified beach house that provides water sports rentals, washrooms and concessions. Summertime Chi is something truly special, so make the most of it with our list of best beaches throughout the city.

Los Angeles - SLS Beverly Hills Pool

465 La Cienega Blvd; 310-247-0400 Website

Atop the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel, the Vista Pool invites guests to be poolside while enjoying a morning coffee, lunch or simply the California sunshine on either their lounge chairs, daybeds or cabanas. And if you’re looking to get sunkissed with a beverage in hand, there’s plenty of bar lounge seating as well. SLS kicks festivities up a notch during the summer with rooftop yoga and Sounds Like Summer weekend DJ sessions. Find even more star-kissed pool’s on L.A.’s full list.

Hamptons - Coopers Beach Southampton

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton; 631-283-0247 / Website

Ranked as one of the top ten beaches in the country, this Southampton beach is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. With a concession stand, umbrella and chair rentals, bathrooms and showers, this well-known beach is the perfect spot for a beach day or evening walk. Check The Hamptons’ full list of best beaches for more fun in the sun.

NYC - Dream Downtown Rooftop Pool

335 W 16th St.; 212-229-2559 / Website

The Beach at this swanky Chelsea hotel brings the coast of Europe to a rooftop in Manhattan. With a 5,000-square-foot deck, 800 square feet of imported sand and a glass-bottom pool, this rooftop is the ultimate summer escape. A full-service bar, 30 chaise lounge chairs, private cabanas and a seasonal food menu finish off this must-see space. Find even more cool rooftop pools on New York City’s full list.

Orange County - Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

25135 Park Lantern; 949-661-5000 / Website

The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa has two outdoor pools and a whirlpool overlooking the Pacific Ocean for guests to use. The Laguna Outdoor Pool is heated and has an adjacent jacuzzi and offers cocktails poolside. Alternatively, the Del Mar Pool has a splash zone for children along with a standard pool, whirlpool and a children’s pool. The children’s area has surfboards, fountains and a water cannon while parents and adults can relax on the comfortable lounge chairs and take in the breathtaking views. Lounge even more with Orange County’s full list of best pools.

Philadelphia - Four Seasons Infinity Pool

1 N 19th St.; 800-819-5053 / Website

The glittering infinity-edge pool at Four Seasons Philadelphia offers stunning city views. When the sun sets through the large floor-to-ceiling windows, golden-hour lighting floods the indoor pool area. Catch even more sunsets by checking out the rest of the pools on Philly’s full list.

San Diego - Rancho Bernardo Inn

17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive; 855-574-5356 / Website

With three different pools to choose from, the Rancho Bernardo Inn has a spot for everyone. An adults-only pool lets guests relax in a tranquil environment and take a dip to cool off from the sun. An all-ages option, the inn also has a family pool for everyone to enjoy and swim together. Finally, there is a pool specifically for the spa where guests can unwind after a treatment. Take a dip for days by visiting all the pools on San Diego’s full list.

San Francisco - Lovers Point Park and Beach

Ocean View Blvd. and 17th St.; 831-648-3100 / Website

Lovers Point Park and Beach boasts more than four acres of park for fun in the sun and relaxation. Protected from heavy winds and large waves by cliffs, Lovers Point is a small cove perfect for swimming, surfing, cliff jumping and exploring tidepools. In addition to swimming, there are beach volleyball courts, windsurfing, running and bicycling on the concrete pier. After visitors take a dip, they can choose to picnic at the park, go to The Beach House Restaurant and Cafe, or The Grill at Lovers Point for a meal overlooking the water after an activity-filled day. Make the most of San Francisco’s autumnal summer by checking out the other beaches and pools on the city’s full list.

Scottsdale - Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 East Princess Drive; 480-585-4848 / Website

With six stunning pools on this property, there is an option for every guest. The Princess Pool allows guests to enjoy beautiful views of lush lagoons while sipping their favorite cocktails and eating housemade snacks. Alternatively, the Sunset Beach is 9,000 square feet of soft sand and features comfy lounge chairs and a splash pad. Then, there are the 200-foot water slides and private cabanas at Sonoran Splash, a family-friendly pool. Next, the Sonoran Landing is an adults-only area with floating bean bags, luxurious day beds and oversized hammocks for all guests to use and relax in. Also, on the rooftop of the spa on the property is the Well & Being Rooftop Pool. This area is the perfect place for guests to relax and refresh their minds and bodies. Finally, the property offers the Privado Pool, which is just for guests in the Privado Villas. This pool has a beautiful view of the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and allows guests to relax in the zen atmosphere. Scottsdale gets really hot, so cool down even more by checking out all the pool’s on Scottsdale’s full list.

Silicon Valley - Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area

2500 Stanley Blvd. Pleasanton; 888-327-2725 / Website

Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation area is a 266-acre park with an 80-acre lake that was formerly a quarry. Swimming is the main attraction at the park, with part of the lake roped off so lifeguards can be present, but there are also ample nature trails nearby for walking and hiking. Parking is ample at $6 per vehicle and ample, and fishing permits are $5 a day, plus there are lots of picnic spots for a full day of fun by the lake. In 2017, solar panels were installed that generate enough electricity to almost entirely offset the park’s electricity usage. Fishing derbies are held yearly, and visitors may bring their own boats or rent one. Check out pools, water parks and more on Silicon Valley’s full list.

Washington D.C. - Balian Spring

6432 General Green Way, Alexandria; 703-436-9107 / Website

Balian Springs offers a curated wellness program to rejuvenate physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Submerse yourself in the oasis of hydrotherapy amenities, including the indoor pool, the rooftop pools, the aqua lounge with elevated baths and saunas and the coed plunge pools. Have a capital summer by visiting all the pools on D.C.’s full list.

Now that you’ve found a great place to catch some rays and beat the heat, plan more of your vacation by timing your stay with one of these best summer festivals across the country. Oh, and don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Here are our favorite SPFs for summer.