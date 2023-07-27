Cool Off With The 7 Best Pools In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Lifestyle

With summer in full swing and many days pushing 90 degrees, pool days are a must this year. Escape the heat and take advantage of the beautiful pools and amenities Miami has to offer. From oceanfront views to rooftop pools, Miami has no shortage of places to help you cool off. Grab your book and a cocktail and head to the pool to take in this summer heat. It is hot girl summer after all!

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave. / Website

Spend the day at the beautiful 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop pool. The adult-only sanctuary allows you to sit back, relax and enjoy the sun. Treat yourself to a luxury cabana for the day, with poolside food and beverage service.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave. / Website

With wellness literally in its name, a day hanging out by the pool at The Carillon Wellness Resort is the perfect summer fix. With an oceanfront Cabana pool and a saltwater Atlantic Pool, The Carillon knows exactly how to help you relax and soak up the sun. With poolside service, order refreshing drinks and bites while you take in the breeze off the nearby ocean.

The Standard Spa Miami Beach

40 Island Ave. / Website

The aesthetic of the pool area at The Standard Spa Miami Beach is a visual treat, so think about a day under those beautiful yellow and white umbrellas. The Standard’s pool area gives one-of-a-kind views of the beautiful open water, and make sure to stay through sunset for a breathtaking view of the Miami skyline.

The Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave. / Website

Head down to Coral Gables for the day to cool off at one of Miami’s most classic pools. The Biltmore’s property, rich in history and architecture, houses one of the largest pools in the United States. Measuring approximately 23,000 square feet, surrounded by many lounge chairs and cabanas.

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

1435 Brickell Ave. / Website

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami’s pool deck has total vacation vibes. This pool area has the complete setup, with hammocks hanging over the pool, to in-water lounge chairs. This is the ultimate way to stay cool during Miami summers.

Venetian Pool

2701 De Soto Blvd. / Website

A historic landmark in Miami, the Venetian Pool is the best way to embrace Miami’s culture while taking a dip. This lagoon-style swimming pool surrounded by water fountains and palm trees is a unique pool day experience.

EAST Miami

788 Brickell Plaza / Website

Take in the tropical vibes, while on a Brickell pool deck! With chic orange umbrellas and lounge chairs, the highly Instagrammable pool area will leave you posing and posting! High-rise pools in the middle of the city are all the hype.