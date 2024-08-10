The Best Public Tennis Courts To Get Your Swing On In Miami

Lifestyle, Community,

By: Sarah Finkel | Lifestyle, Community,

A true Miamian knows how to hit a killer forehand. We’re in South Florida, after all, the training mecca for legendary professional tennis players like Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova. Naturally, the 305 is home to a winning lineup of public tennis courts for those seeking a recreational match, or for those inspired by our hometown professional tournament at Hard Rock Stadium—the Miami Open. Pickleballers, step aside!

Flamingo Park

Bollettieri’s Tennis Academy runs Flamingo Park’s 17 clay courts, which are available to both members and non-members at a small fee. For after-work play, the courts are open until 8 p.m. and are equipped with lights. Players can participate in a variety of programming according to level and age group, ranging from private lessons and group clinics to competitive round robins and youth summer camp. Reservations are required.

Margaret Pace Park

For tennis with an idyllic waterfront view, make your way over to Margaret Pace Park in Downtown. Sure, if you frame the ball, you might very well find it floating in Biscayne Bay, but you just can’t beat the location. The courts are first-come first-serve, surrounded by plenty of grassy patches and walking trails.

Polo Park

Polo Park in Mid-Beach has only three (unlit) hard courts adjacent to a public middle school, but they’re free and available for play without reservations. Come here for a bare bones hitting sesh, and you won’t be disappointed—just hope for no line so you can play uninterrupted.

Crandon Park

The Crandon Park Tennis Center will always be near and dear to our hearts, being the former homebase of our very own Miami Open. Big-time stars like Serena Williams and Andre Agassi once graced these courts with their swings of gold, and now they’re open to the public (at a minimal fee) for regular people like me and you. The 27 available courts are a mix of hard and clay, and 13 of them come lit for a small upcharge. Play on the stadium court for $18 an hour if you’re really inspired.

Miami Beach Tennis Center

For the perks of a full-service tennis club, make a court reservation at Miami Beach Tennis Center. Located two blocks from the beach, these 12 courts (ten clay and two hard) are fully equipped with lighting and a pro shop, and they’re open to both Miami Beach residents and non-residents at differing fees. The facility offers private lessons from established pros, as well as junior classes and adult clinics.

Morningside Tennis Center

This expansive park in the Upper East Side is situated directly along Biscayne Bay and boasts eight hard tennis courts with decent lighting. It also doubles as a BBQ spot, perfect for picnicking. Residents and non-residents pay a low fee to play.