The Best Pumpkin Patches In Miami

The sunshine state may make life a vacation, but we all get a little sentimental for a nip in the air when fall creeps around the corner. Jump head first into fall by checking out all the local pumpkin patch festivities. If you’re looking for a way to introduce your kids to the new season, or just craving a sense of change beyond adding pumpkin spice to your coffee, read on to find the perfect pumpkin patch for you.

The Harvest Festival at Berry Farms

An all-in-one, full-fledged fall experience awaits visitors of the Harvest Festival at Berry Farms. With a corn maze, hayrides, sunflower fields, live music and a special fall food menu, it’s hard to keep the Florida climate in mind.

The Little Farm Fall Festival

The Little Farm offers hay rides, a kids play field, fall photo spots and pumpkins galore. Their year-round attractions, including pony rides and a butterfly house, are all included with a pumpkin patch ticket.

Tinez Farms Fall Festival

Tinez Farms pumpkin patch experience is here to stay through November. Wander the farm, snag barnyard photos and pick prime pumpkins. While on your pumpkin mission stop to play on the bounce house, zipline and swings!

Pumpkins and Palm Trees

This three-day-long pumpkin festival may be based in Fort Lauderdale, but it's the prime place to celebrate pumpkins. On Friday night they offer a Scooby Doo Halloween movie screening, a vendor market and food court. The fun really kicks off on Saturday with a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin house and themed photo stations. On Sunday you can enjoy all that and more, but make sure to check out the pumpkin pie competition.

Pinto's Farm Fall Festival

Walk through the farmland as you hunt for the perfect pumpkin in an escape from the hustle of city life. Admission also includes tractor and pedal boat rides, meeting the animals and a magic show!

Miami Springs Pumpkin Patch

If you mean business, this is the patch to get a pumpkin without all the frills. Free admission means fewer activities, but a large selection of jack-o'-lantern potential. Hosted by Poinciana United Methodist Church, the experience includes a storytime that will start on Oct. 16 and will feature readings of fall favorite books for the kids.