13 Of Our Favorite 2023 Red Carpet Looks From Women So Far

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | August 29, 2023 | People Style & Beauty

Girl power! We love the ladies who stun on the red carpet time and time again.

From America Ferrera to Taylor Swift, Laverne Cox, Michelle Yeoh, Rihanna and more, here are our favorite looks from 2023 so far.

America Ferrera

Cara Delevigne

Dua Lipa

Emily Blunt

Florence Pugh

Haim

Laverne Cox

Michelle Yeoh

Padma Lakshmi

Priyanka Chopra

Rihanna
Riley Keough

Taylor Swift

Photography by: Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com; Jojo Korsh, BFA.com; Kyle Goldberg, BFA.com; Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com; Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com; Jojo Korsh, BFA.com; Neil Rasmus, BFA.com; Rowben Lantion, BFA.com; Carl Timpone, BFA.com; Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com; Virisa Yong, BFA.com