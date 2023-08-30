Where To Set Up Shop With A Laptop In Brickell

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Community

Miami’s financial hub is a mishmash of work and play. Glossy office buildings are surrounded by modern hotels and high-rises with rooftop pools, then sprinkle in some ritzy clubs, high-end shopping and locally adored sidewalk bars and restaurants, and there you have Brickell. On a typical weekday, you’ll either find bankers and financial folk trotting the streets in corporate attire or fashionable lunch-goers. The in-between? Café hoppers looking to get their remote work done outside of said high-rises. If you fall into this category, this guide to the best Brickell cafes for setting up shop with a laptop is for you.

I Think She Is

This quaint coffee shop at the northern tip of Brickell provides a much-needed respite from the city noise and also happens to be rather aesthetically pleasing. The outdoor seating is lined with turf and shrubbery, so you’re still adequately reminded of Miami’s tropical setting even in the middle of your Monday.

Pura Vida

The Pura Vida in Brickell is as close to vacation as it gets on a workday. The bright, airy surrounds are accentuated by upbeat clientele and healthy eats that provide the necessary fuel to get through that to-do list. If you prefer your coffee shops quiet, however, this one might not be for you.

Capital One Café

For the serious worker, Capital One Café promises down-to-the-basics Peet’s Coffee and a hushed environment. With plenty of seating and tables of varying sizes, you’re guaranteed to find a comfortable setup. And you’ll be in good company, as your coworkers for the day have the same objective in mind: to get work done.

Equinox Brickell Heights

Fun fact—Equinox isn’t just a place to work out, but also to work. Yes, you’ll need to invest in a membership to unlock this location, but the convenience of being able to whip out your laptop under the same roof as your gym simply can’t be beat. Plus, the views of Brickell are great.

Crema Gourmet

Crema Gourmet has enough work-friendly seating to make all kinds of remote workers happy—both indoors and outdoors, shaded and not. With an extensive food and drinks menu ranging from espressos to pasta, you can easily get away with spending the day here.

Puroast Coffee

Puroast specializes in small-batch gourmet coffee, sourced locally and attracting locals. The space exudes warmth and a cozy vibe, perfect for nestling up with your laptop and a strong espresso.

Rosetta Bakery

For delicious croissants and baked goods, Rosetta Bakery should be first on your list. It also doubles as a solid co-working spot, with long wooden communal tables lining the wall and cozy couch seating in the back.