By: Lily Bhote | August 24, 2023 | Lifestyle
If you're lucky enough to be working remotely, chances are you love powering on your laptop in sweats with messy hair, but simultaneously wouldn't mind getting out of the house. If this is you, we've rounded up some great places to check out for remote working while getting a taste of civilization.
Multiple Locations / Website
This coffee shop takes pride in where they source their coffee. They get their beans from around the world in places like Kenya, Mexico, Central and South America. With multiple locations, this cafe is a great option to remotely work while enjoying the highest quality coffee.
2711 NE 2nd Ave. / Website
This Mediterranean cafe is set in a small venue perfect for focusing on the work you need to get done. They have an extensive menu with offerings like burgers and protein bowls, perfect for lunch.
141 Giralda Ave. / Website
This cafe is known for its hearty avocado toasts and coffee, making it the perfect spot for a morning pick me up or lunch break. There is plenty of room for all guests to get the work done as they have extensive indoor and outdoor seating.
140 NE 39th St. / Website
This food-court-styled restaurant allows guests to choose between several styles of cuisines, and the food will be delivered right to your table. The market is set in the heart of the Design District on the second floor, making it the perfect quiet space to work with few distractions.
Multiple Locations / Website
With multiple locations across Miami, this Latin American coffee shop will fuel you with the energy to do your work while enjoying the peaceful atmosphere all their shops offer. Their coffee selection comes from almost every Latin American country, displaying their diversity and commitment to excellence.
160 NE 40th St. / Website
Located in the heart of the Design District, this cafe offers paninis, snacks and coffee, and is the perfect setting to get some work done. Menu highlights include granola, avocado toast, a chicken salad sandwich and a veggie bowl.
1657 N Miami Ave. / Website
A local Miami favorite, Vice City Bean offers quality coffee and an airy space to work. Guests can choose from an assortment of coffees as well as bakery items to keep their brains sharp for the day ahead.
1029 Lincoln Rd. / Website
You don’t need to be a Capital One cardholder to enjoy this trendy new spot. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, a community room and snacks from Peet’s Coffee. This is the perfect place to get work done, surrounded by like-minded people.
2750 NW 3rd Ave. / Website
Pronounced “yum,” this local hotspot is the perfect place to enjoy a meal or snack while composing emails or reviewing reports. Guests can browse their extensive lunch menu, with highlights such as their breakfast burrito, salmon bowl and various avocado toasts.
1504 Bay Rd. / Website
This quaint pink cafe in South Beach is both aesthetically pleasing and mentally calming. They serve breakfast all day and have an assortment of specialty pastries available.
