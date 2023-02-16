Where To Dock and Dine In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky, Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky, Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Nothing says Miami more than arriving by boat to one of the city’s most delicious restaurants. From the Miami River to Key Biscayne and up to North Bay Village, dining dock-side is a must.

With the traffic in the city only getting worse, boat traffic is a breeze! If you’re looking for the next experience to enhance your boat day, dining at one of these dockable restaurants is perfect.

Seaspice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaspice (@seaspicemia)

412 NW N River Dr. / Website

Seaspice encompasses coastal dining through its menu and atmosphere. Located alongside the Miami River, this restaurant brings the highest quality cuisine into its luxe restaurant. From fresh seafood, high-quality meat and some of the most decadent pizza offerings, dining at Seaspice from brunch to dinner is always a good idea.

See also: Best Luxury Yacht Rentals In Miami

Kiki On The River

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Miami (@kikiontheriver)

450 NW N River Dr. / Website

Another Miami River favorite, Kiki On The River combines cuisine with a great experience. Inspired by the Greek Islands, this venue brings Mykonos to Miami. Kiki On The River is best known for its Sunday Funday, ending the weekend with the hottest party in town.

Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@joiabeach)

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail / Website

Joia Beach is a different experience, with tenders picking you up from your anchored boat just off the shoreline. The Mediterranean restaurant brings Tulum to Miami, with live music, delicious food and even better vibes. Watching the sunset from Joia Beach is a must-do, with the sun setting alongside Miami’s jaw-dropping skyline.

The Deck at Island Gardens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Deck at Island Gardens (@thedeck_islandgardens)

888 MacArthur Cswy. / Website

One of Miami’s most beautiful outdoor restaurants, The Deck at Island Gardens is well equipped for some of the largest yachts. The menu is perfect for all-day dining, with cabanas and tables, offering some of the freshest food from seafood to decadent desserts.

Rusty Pelican Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rusty Pelican (@rustypelicanmiami)

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy. / Website

A Key Biscayne classic, the Rusty Pelican is a go-to destination for some of the most magnificent views in the city. With a menu featuring American cuisine and fresh-caught seafood, a meal at Rusty Pelican combines all things Miami from its atmosphere to its food.

Lido Bayside Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@thestandard)

40 Island Ave. / Website

If you’re spending the day on the water and want a refreshing pick-me-up lunch, Lido Bayside Grill is the place for you. With an emphasis on only serving sustainably, the menu boasts local and seasonal ingredients, fresh-caught seafood and a variety of unique culinary offerings.

Monty’s Raw Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty's Raw Bar (@montysrawbarcg)

2550 S Bayshore Dr. / Website

Monty’s is a Miami classic and its Coconut Grove restaurant is the ultimate dock and dine experience. The tiki-inspired restaurant is the perfect environment for some bites and delicious cocktails. From Conch Fritters, Coconut Shrimp and Baja Fish Tacos, this menu brings seaside dining to a whole new level.

Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shuckers Waterfront Bar (@shuckersmiami)

1819 79th Street Cswy. / Website

With 30 television screens across the restaurant, Shuckers Waterfront Bar and Grill is the go-to weekend activity, splitting time on the water and watching your favorite sporting events. Best known for its grilled wings and fresh seafood, this dining experience is some of the most relaxing dining in Miami, while also still indulging in delicious food.

Zuma Miami

View this post on Instagram (@zumamiami)

Dock your yacht at the Epic Marina and make your way over to the sleek Japanese izakaya-style hot spot where fresh sushi, a robata grill and a vast assortment of sake await. Make sure you have a change of clothes on deck, because swimsuits, cover ups and flip flops are not the vibe when it comes to Zuma’s dress code (think chic and elegant). Its trendy outdoor patio lined with palm trees is perfectly situated on the glistening Miami River, a welcome reminder of the epic boat day you just had.

Baia Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baia Beach Club (@baiabeachclubmiami)

Baia Beach Club is the ultimate destination for a poolside recharge and lunch boost after a long morning on the water, offering direct marine access facing the Downtown skyline and the option to reserve cabanas, daybeds and bungalows. Members can dock without cost for the first four hours, while non-members can either opt for a $250 minimum food spend or three-hour dockage charge. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, this West Avenue beach club is a must-dock, boasting a menu stacked with offerings from the land and sea such as a Mediterranean salad, aji ceviche and half-roasted chicken.

Bayshore Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayshore Club (@bayshoreclubmiami)

Part of the Regatta Harbor, Bayshore Club by Grove Bay Hospitality is a new dock and dine locale in the former Scotty’s Landing space and is also home to the former Pan American seaplane terminal that once welcomed passengers to Miami. Surrounded by history, patrons can revel in seafood such as crab causa, tuna tartare cones and a cocktail cooler that includes an assortment of local blue crab cocktail claws and red shrimp. There’s even a lawn to chill with the crew around a fire pit, complete with ping-pong and corn hole.

Casablanca On The Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casablanca On The Bay (@casablancaonthebay)

With stunning views of Biscayne Bay visible from a refined, air-conditioned dining room, Casablanca On The Bay delivers an upscale, yet relaxed waterfront dining experience. Sea Isle Marina is conveniently located next door in the heart of Downtown, where nearby arts and cultural experiences beckon. The restaurant takes pride in its fresh seafood, provided by an expert commercial fishing team directly from their boats to diners’ plates. Best of all, they have happy hour on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., which also means free oysters all day.

Prior to your arrival be sure to contact the restaurant for marina bookings and vessel sizes.