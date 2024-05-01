The 13 Best Restaurants In Coconut Grove

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Coconut Grove may have originated as a sleepy, coastal town with quaint beginnings, but we’re surely not sleeping on it anymore as The Grove food scene continues to take Miami by storm. Prized for its charming farmers markets, fashionable boutiques, art galleries, and flourishing greenery, Coconut Grove is a culture lover’s paradise and an oasis for young families seeking a laid-back vibe. Of course, a location is only as good as its food offerings, and we promise Coconut Grove delivers on that front—with 13 notable restaurants that each bring a unique flavor to the table.

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

3321 Mary St. / Website

Major Food Group has been making its mark in Miami for quite some time now, with Sadelle’s being one of the latest operations to land in the Magic City. A glamorous all-day brunch institution in NYC, Sadelle’s brings its raved-about bagel towers and smoked fish delights to The Grove, pleasing buzzy crowds and ex-Manhattanites in its bright bistro setting. Book that weekend brunch res ASAP because it tends to get packed quick, and make sure you’re dressed to impress for the celebratory (and Instagrammable) occasion that is a Sadelle’s brunch.

Sapore Di Mare

3111 Grand Ave. / Website

Cacio e pepe is the off-menu favorite at this Italian seafood restaurant, arriving at your table in a massive pecorino cheese wheel the way all cacio e pepe dishes should. Be warned: it’s rather cheesy and heavy, an option more suited for the ambitious pasta eaters but delicious nonetheless. Choose from any of Rome-native Chef Valter Mancini’s homemade pastas and you won’t be disappointed, although a visit to Sapore Di Mare should most certainly include a seafood order, which the nautical-themed interior will surely remind you. Join the locals in dining here and you’ll see why this small, unassuming haunt is so beloved, especially for a taste of authentic Italian hospitality right here in The Grove.

The Key Club

3015 Grand Ave. / Website

Go to The Key Club for a flashy dining experience toned down by Coconut Grove’s inherent community feel. A Groot Hospitality venture, The Key Club is a take on American cuisine with continental accents, presented in a posh supper club setting that hints at Brazilian influence. Well-poised to take on heavy-hitter Major Food Group, David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality is expanding at a mile a minute with no signs of hesitancy on the horizon—the advance to Coconut Grove territory being a prime example.

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy. / Website

Order Ariete’s Canard A La Presse for a tableside show of duck disassembly thanks to a gold-encrusted duck press, and you’re good to go. But in all seriousness, Ariete was a recipient of a Michelin star for a reason, with an ultra-innovative menu to prove it. The food items change seasonally, but always honor a mix of French and Cuban roots while sourcing locally. For a grandiose night on the town, a sophisticated birthday celebration, or just an experience catered to treating your tastebuds, Ariete in Coconut Grove is an absolute must.

Los Félix

3413 Main Hwy. / Website

Another Michelin star recipient, Los Félix is praised for its elevated Mexican cooking, which comes in the form of creative small plates like pork cheek carnitas and crudo with pickled jicama and passionfruit aguachile. The atmosphere is akin to a low-key, yet wholly festive dinner party, complete with knowledgeable servers, colorful environs, and an upbeat soundtrack. We recommend ordering the raw chocolate tart to cap off the evening, an entirely vegan concoction.

Bellini

2988 McFarlane Rd. / Website

The luxury Coconut Grove hotel Mr. C is the home base of this Italian oasis, more specifically, the stunning Mr. C rooftop that overlooks the lustrous waters of Biscayne Bay. Breaking the bank just might be worth it at Bellini, if you fancy old-school Italian opulence with a very Miami backdrop to match. Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani are the creators behind the concept, which means it’s guaranteed the Bellini drink will be one for the books.

Farinelli 1937

3197 Commodore Plaza / Website

Coconut Grove is all about the historic charm, which pizza parlor Farinelli 1937 perfectly complements with its one-of-a-kind dough recipe and friendly wooden interior. Their custom-made copper-coated ovens fire up a killer margherita, along with other classic pies, and they also offer a hearty salad menu with the option to add five different proteins. Come here to sit back and relax with friends and family in an atmosphere that feels like home, but not.

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd. / Website

Glass & Vine is special in the sense that its patio seamlessly flows into the greenery of Peacock Park, drawing from the mellow energy of The Grove while satiating our appetites with Euro-style fare. The menu offers a little bit of everything, including a very refreshing watermelon salad with Greek yogurt lemon sauce, and if you come Wednesday through Saturday, you’ll be treated to some lovely live music in their garden.

Le Bouchon du Grove

3430 Main Hwy. / Website

It’s impossible not to love a French bistro that serves free champagne upon being seated, if you ask us. Le Bouchon du Grove is romantic, quaint, casual, and upscale all at once, bursting with character, oozing with charm, and just a downright Coconut Grove favorite. Inspired by cuisine from Lyon, the dishes are generously portioned and doused in flavor, with their steamed mussels and chicken fricassee being popular favorites.

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza / Website

LoKal by Kush Hospitality is quite literally the best place in town for a no-nonsense burger and beer, but chances are you already know that. These aren’t just your average cuts of meat, however—LoKal places on emphasis on “local” first, sourcing its ingredients from Florida farms and breweries in an effort to serve only clean, sustainable proteins of the highest quality. It’s a Coconut Grove match made in burger heaven.

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Ave. Suite 201 / Website

Gather up your vegan besties for a dining experience catered just for them at PLANTA Queen. The dishes here are— you guessed it—plant-based and mimic Asian-style cuisine without compromising on flavor. Located in the CocoWalk, it’s trendy and vibrant, the ideal makings for a fun place to convene with friends while marveling over how good plant-based sushi can be.

Chug’s Diner

3444 Main Hwy. Suite 21 / Website

A stroll through Coconut Grove is simply incomplete without a visit to Chug’s Diner by Ariete Hospitality Group. Chef Michael Beltrán, otherwise known as “Chug,” has successfully created the home-away-from-home experience unique to Miami Cuban-Americans with the opening of his kitchen—and his childhood. The cast-iron pancake is a must-order, washed down with a mighty strong cafecito.

Greenstreet Cafe

3468 Main Hwy. / Website

Last, but certainly not least, is the Coconut Grove cultural institution that is Greenstreet Café. Garnering somewhat of a cult following, Greenstreet has the ultimate umbrella-shaded patio setup, perfect for people-watching and basking in the sun while enjoying a pancake and omelet brunch. It’s an upscale take on a café/diner, just the way us Miamians like it.