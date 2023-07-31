The Best Restaurants To Order For Delivery, From Cipriani To Mr. Chow

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Who knew that you could indulge in some of Miami’s top-rated restaurants in the comfort of your own home! If you’re looking to eat five-star dishes from the couch, now is your chance. Pasta, sushi, steak and even caviar, be sure to order from some of Miami's best restaurants that are available for takeout or delivery.

Cipriani Downtown Miami

465 Brickell Ave. / Website

Baked Tagliolini, Rigatoni ‘all Amatriciana Bianaca, Veal Piccatine al Limone and more are available right to your door! Cipriani is one of Miami’s beloved Italian restaurants and there is no doubt you can get all of their menu classics delivered right to your house. Delivery is available on UberEats and DoorDash, or available for pick up by contacting the restaurant directly.

Mr. Chow

2201 Collins Ave. / Website

Mr. Chow is a world-renowned restaurant, best known for its unique recipes and glitz and glam. The menu boasts old authentic Beijing recipes, alongside original Mr. Chow classics. From the Ma Mignon to the Gamblers Duck, all of the cult favorite dishes are available for delivery in Miami on platforms including UberEats and Postmates.

Villa Azur

309 23rd St. / Website

While eating truffle burrata, seared octopus and tomahawks are not typically food you eat at home, that doesn’t mean it's not possible! Villa Azur is available for both delivery and takeout, bringing the best of the best in French-Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to you seamlessly. The menu can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub for delivery, and orders can be placed on OpenTable for pick up.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse

999 Brickell Ave. / Website

It's pretty crazy that one of Miami’s most expensive restaurants can be delivered! Nusr-Et Steakhouse is the perfect order if you’re trying to impress someone, bringing in some of the highest quality steaks in Miami! From wagyu burgers to the Gold Istanbul Steak, the delivery menu includes all of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Nusr-Et Steakhouse can be ordered through UberEats and Postmates.

Casa Tua Cucina

70 SW 7th St. / Website

Casa Tua Cucina has all you can want and more of Italian cuisine, from pasta, pizza, sandwiches, charcuterie, meat and more. Through UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub, diners can order all of their favorite dishes on a daily basis.

Pubbelly Sushi

Multiple Locations / Website

Nothing beats a sushi night on the couch and Pubbelly is the ultimate order-in for rock shrimp tempura and crispy salmon rolls. Pubbelly has locations all across Miami, making it available to order for delivery from many destinations around the city. With over 500 ratings on UberEats, there is no question that Pubbelly is a fan favorite. The menu is available for delivery on UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub and Foodboss, as well as for pick up on Toast.

Mr. Mandolin

7301 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Spearheaded by the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Mr. Mandolin is a go-to spot for street food from Greece and Turkey; think gyros, kebabs and baklava. Pick-up is available at both Wynwood and Biscayne locations, and orders can be placed through the restaurant's website. For delivery, diners can order on UberEats to indulge in all of the delicious flavors from home.

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Ave. / Website

Planta Queen has mastered the art of vegan, healthy cuisine with ample flavor. Vegan sushi, salad, pasta, pizza, burgers and more, PLANTA Queen has reimagined what it's like to eat without meat. With a variety of options for takeout and delivery, this is an amazing option for feel-food-fuel. Take-out orders can be placed on Toast and delivery is available through UberEats, DoorDash and PLANTA direct, powered by DoorDash.