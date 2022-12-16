6 Restaurants To Enjoy A Peaceful Dinner In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Sometimes you’re just not in the mood to be joined by a DJ blasting beats while cutting into your steak and trying to converse with the human across from you. Amid all of the holiday excitement and rowdy celebratory functions that tend to come as a package deal, a low-key night out to dinner might be just what you need. That doesn’t mean you have to show up for the early bird special at your local hole-in-the-wall, either. These six Miami restaurants offer elegant settings that cultivate a tranquil dining experience where conversation is meant to be shared using inside voices. And the food is pretty great, too.

Forte dei Marmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forte Dei Marmi Restaurant (@fdmmiami)

At South of Fifth's Forte Dei Marmi, you'll delight in coastal Italian cuisine in its finest form, amid gentle, beige-hued surrounds that evoke a subtle stateliness. A South Beach anomaly, Forte Dei Marmi is the kind of place where a sophisticate feels at home, accompanied by exceptional handmade pastas prepared with the freshest wild-caught seafood and an indulgent wine list to match. The pistachio gelato absolutely must be on your table come dessert, served in a natural cut marble bowl consistent with the aesthetic of the 1938 Mediterranean Revival building the restaurant resides in.

Il Gabbiano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Il Gabbiano Restaurant (@ilgabbianorestaurant)

Il Gabbiano is an upscale Italian restaurant in Downtown with blissful views of Biscayne Bay and a spacious atmosphere conducive for relaxed conversation. This elegant waterfront paradise boasts classy indoor and outdoor dining, attracting a polished clientele in search of warm service and traditional Italian cuisine that wows even with the simplest of ingredients. Run by the Masci brother-duo behind Greenwich Village mainstay Il Mulino, Il Gabbiano delivers all the same stops when it comes to the complimentary palate cleansers. By that we mean you’ll be greeted by a doting waiter eager to serve you bruschetta and a wedge of Parmigiano-Reggiano.

LPM Restaurant & Bar

View this post on Instagram

Located in a less-trafficked area of Brickell, LPM Restaurant & Bar prides itself in fine dining that celebrates light French-Mediterranean fare. The focus is on the food and company, but the ambiance holds its own weight. 20th century art depicting the French Riviera garnishes the walls and a display of fresh produce lines the chef’s counter in the open kitchen, a vibrant contrast to the white table cloths and waiters in suits. On said table cloths, you’ll find a signature spread of plump tomatoes and lemon ready for consumption, an added gourmet touch that can function as a pre-cursor to your meal or a welcome accoutrement.

Hiden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiden (@hidenmiami)

Hiden’s intimate eight-seat capacity has “conversation” practically built-in to its name. Your waiter will even politely whisper to you when conversing so as not to disturb the culinary operation at hand, and you’ll hear him perfectly. If an upscale omakase experience in a highly personalized setting is what you’re looking for (accessible via a secret code behind a Wynwood taco shop), then that’s precisely what you’ll have at Hiden. The best Japanese food around town comes with a price tag of $300, but for two hours of watching sushi masters handle raw fish with sorcery, we’d say it’s worth it.

NIU Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIU KITCHEN (@niukitchen)

This charming Downtown spot presents creative yet authentic Spanish-style dishes, ranging from charbroiled oysters to toasted bread with grated tomato and garlic oil, known as Pa Amb Tomaquet. Most menu items are presented as tapas and include a variety of hot and cold specialties, consistent with Catalan cuisine. The space is a tasteful mix of industrial and rustic with a pop of greenery, just casual enough to come as you are but feel like you’re out on the town. For a night cap, sister wine bar concept NIU Wine is only a few steps away and beckons a selection of natural wine that pairs perfectly with dessert and sweet exchanges.

Boia De

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boia De (@boiaderestaurant)

Boia De’s culinary magic is somewhat unfounded based on its position within a nondescript strip mall, but on the inside it’s a tiny room full of character and thoughtful details (notably the neon-red exclamation point symbol). According to owners Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, the Italian phrase “Boia De” roughly translates to “oh my,” which is exactly our reaction when the food hits the table. A bite of any of the pasta offerings will ignite a love affair punctuated by a huge exclamation point, but in a tone that is quiet and unaffected.