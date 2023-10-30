The Best Restaurants In Miami Beach

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Food & Drink

The culinary culture of Miami Beach has become a point of destination, and it continues to grow year over year. From the Food Network’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival to the multi-generation mom-and-pop shops, South Beach knows how to do dining. These restaurants not only serve up mouthwatering dishes that keep guests coming back, but they also captivate hungry clientele in a well-rounded aesthetic experience.

Le Zoo

Le Zoo is a French restaurant with ambience to die for! Located in the heart of the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops, Le Zoo is perfect for sitting outside in true French cafe fashion to people-watch as you devour signature French dishes.

Cecconi's

For sceney Italian, you’ll want to check out Cecconi’s located in Soho Beach House. Cecconi’s serves up Venetian-inspired food prepared by executive chef Sergio Sigala, transporting you to a European escape with the open-air seating and relaxed Italian atmosphere.

Macchialina

Chef and owner Michael Pirolo has mastered the sophisticated Italian style. Every dish from the spaghetti con vongole to the broccoli rabe side has a wow-factor hard to compete with, and the setting flips from romantic on the inside to group-friendly on the outside.

MILA

MILA was designed to activate every sense for a full dining experience. From the vibrant venue, Balearic music, energetic environment and delectable dishes, it’s apparent why this restaurant verging on club has become one of Miami Beach’s most loved.

A La Folie

A La Folie is a cherished French bistro with a romantic ambience and beautiful garden. The restaurant specializes in crepes, both sweet and savory, honoring traditional French recipes and methods.

Joe's Stone Crab

Stone crab season has commenced, and it’s not really a South Florida restaurant list without a stop for this delicacy. Joe’s Stone Crab is a spacious eatery conducting all business around the timeline of mother nature, open strictly during the crustacean agenda from October to May.

Casa Isola

Five-time James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Mendin opened this Italian osteria back in 2021. The restaurant is located in the former Pubbelly space in Sunset Harbor and is a joint collaboration between Mendin and former Lucali chef Santo Agnello, so that means it’s destined for greatness.

Stubborn Seed

It’s easy to see why this restaurant was granted Michelin-star status—every detail has been meticulously accounted for at Stubborn Seed, presenting diners with an unforgettable culinary experience. Chef Jeremy Ford only sources the top ingredients, meaning what’s on the menu depends on what's in season.

La Leggenda Pizzeria

Experience authentic Italian pizza napoletana at La Leggenda Pizzeria, where legendary is right. Using the highest quality buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, basil and olive oil, all sourced from Italy, this traditional neapolitan pizza is a must-try. It also ranked eleventh on the “Fifty Top Pizza” U.S. list.





