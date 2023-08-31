By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Everyone knows Miami for its beautiful beaches, glamour and eclectic nightlife. However, locals and visitors can enjoy the Magic City from the heights. With a stunning skyline with phenomenal high-rise towers, Miami offers the most spectacular experiences from a bird's-eye view. And because there is nothing better than admiring Miami and its Atlantic ocean horizon while sipping on some delicious and innovative cocktails, we have rounded up the best rooftop bars in Miami.

Rosa Sky Rooftop

115 SW 8th St. 22nd Floor / Website

As the newest rooftop lounge in Brickell, Rosa Sky is the ideal mix of scene and serenity, with panoramic views of Miami's glittering skyline. The views aren't the only thing that will keep guests coming back, with vibrant hand-crafted drinks, globally inspired tapas, a dynamic music program, etc. Rosa Sky's vision is brought to life in every design element, with subtle illuminations of accent fixtures, planters draped in neon lights, textured walls drenched in rotating bright lighting and balanced décor that portrays a picture of sunset dissolving into the night.

Sugar

788 Brickell Plaza #40 / Website

Sugar is a fashionable 40th-floor rooftop bar and lounge where lush Miami style meets Hong Kong cocktail ambiance. Sugar serves original and delightful Asian-inspired cocktails and tapas and boasts some of the most splendid sunset views in the Magic City, extending from the impressive city skyline to the Atlantic horizon.

ADDiKT

485 Brickell Ave / Website

W Miami's signature restaurant, ADDiKT Modern Kitchen, redefines New American cuisine with some of the city's most impressive views from above. The stylish Brickell rooftop restaurant bar, located on the 15th floor of W Miami, features a dynamic cuisine created by Puerto Rican female chef Micole Suarez, including seasonal dishes, novel ingredient pairings and inventive cocktails. For breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner, ADDiKT offers both indoor and outdoor seating options with stunning views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay.

The Roof at Esmé Hotel

1438 Washington Ave / Website

Discover a unique way to get away from the busyness of the city at The Roof at Esmé Miami Beach. The rooftop connects the four roofs of the hotel, creating a deck unlike any other with cabanas, a full bar and restaurant and wellness areas where guests can enjoy everything from yoga to an outdoor remote terrace to catching some sun (or shade) by the pool with a sangria in hand. When the sun sets, it's the ideal spot for a celebration drink with friends while taking in the music and culture in a cool sanctuary.

Gitano at Casa Faena

3500 Collins Ave / Website

Gitano at Casa Faena is a tropical oasis featuring a dining room, outdoor terraces, a bar and lounge and a rooftop terrace, all inspired by the tropical rainforests of Tulum and Spanish colonial cities in the Yucatan. On the Rooftop Jungle, guests will find signature tropical vibes, gypso disco-inspired sounds and refreshing cocktails.

Cebada

124 Giralda Avenue / Website

Cebada, which is the Spanish word for barley, is Coral Gables' first rooftop restaurant and bar. Owners Jorgie Ramos and his father, Jorge Ramos Sr., are serving delightful food and spirit-forward, authentic Cuban cocktails atop a one-story structure on lovely Giralda Avenue, paying homage to the now-gone Barley in Downtown Dadeland. The drink names poke fun at Miami-isms (and Jorgie's childhood) — such as the "Every Belen Guy's Christmas Vacation," made with cucumber, ginger, honey, lemon and gin and "Bro, Why Are Your Pants So Tight," consisting of guava, raw sugar, lime and vodka, to name a few.

Terras

528 SW 9th Ave. / Website

Terras is a tropical 3,160-square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant in Little Havana, boasting unmatched views of the Downtown skyline, vintage twinkle lights and small plates like tacos and ceviche. The tropical-themed drinks incorporate ingredients from the rooftop’s on site-garden, which adds a grounding element to this otherwise aerial space.

Watr at the 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave. / Website

Perched 18 stories above the glistening shore of the 1 Hotel’s private beach, Watr at the 1 Rooftop embodies sophistication and beachside elegance. Munch on Peruvian-Japanese fare and toast to the sunset with Watr’s refreshing house cocktails as the ocean breeze sweeps you away to vacation mode.

Higher Ground

2217 NW Miami Court / Website

The 3,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor playground by Bar Lab above the Arlo Wynwood is complete with wicker chairs, swings and chaises, emulating a Sao Paulo rooftop. The outdoor bar flaunts 10 front-row seats to Bar Lab bartenders working their mixology magic, featuring an array of herbal elixirs and fresh pressed juices curated by Bar Lab’s global beverage director Christine Wiseman.

Klaw Rooftop

1737 N Bayshore Drive / Website

Upscale steak and seafood destination Klaw not only promises its guests a meal to remember, but it also boasts a sixth-floor bar overlooking the water. Klaw’s rooftop happy hours and caviar and champagne Tuesdays are some of the best ways to enjoy the scenery from this Edgewater anchor. Make sure you ask for a reservation specifically for the outdoor patio to snag these elite Biscayne Bay-facing seats.