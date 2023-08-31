Your Guide To Miami's Best Rooftop Restaurants

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

With a city so beautiful it is important to take advantage of it from the top! With picture-perfect oceanfront views, to the Miami cityscape, there is no shortage of good views across the city. We've put together a list of Miami’s best rooftop restaurants to help you enjoy the city you're lucky to call home.

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave. / Website

This restaurant is a rooftop and so much more! As the sun sets and the night begins, MILA creates more than just a MediterrAsian dining experience with impressive performances by fire artists and an attached late-night lounge, members-only bar and omakase concept, delivering an unparalleled rooftop experience.

Watr At The 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave. / Website

Located on the stunning 1 Hotel’s rooftop, Watr is a scenic destination for grabbing a bite and catching the sunset. Open from day until night, hotel guests and diners can indulge poolside on the rooftop, or experience a beautiful dinner looking out on the beach.

Giselle

15 NE 11th St. / Website

The rooftop of Miami’s iconic megaclub E11EVEN in Downtown is the ultimate pregame to a night out, whether it be downstairs or at an alternate destination. Brought by The Restaurant People and E11EVEN, Giselle is a swanky rooftop restaurant serving creative, over-the-top global fare, such as bluefin tuna truffle cones and the highest quality of A5 snow-aged Wagyu from Japan.

Serena Rooftop

915 Washington Ave. / Website

Moxy Miami South Beach is the home of the picturesque open-air rooftop known as Serena, which serves mouthwatering Mexican fare among a colorful backdrop reminiscent of the country’s capital. Brunch here is a guaranteed good time, with a live DJ and an extensive menu by chef Scott Linquist that includes refreshing Mexican ceviche and corn masa dishes. The cozy lounge seating surrounded by bougainvillea bushes and string lights makes it relatively easy to block out your afternoon for a trip to Mexico City.

Sugar

788 Brickell Plaza / Website

The 40th floor of East Miami boasts breathtaking panoramic views of a glittering Downtown Miami skyline and a sophisticated rooftop garden serving Asian-inspired tapas and exotic cocktails. Tea Room, the speakeasy concept of Sugar, is renowned for its Asian Night Brunch, a two-hour late-night dining experience from a five-course tasting menu with free-flowing champagne.

Level 6

3480 Main Highway / Website

Level 6 Rooftop above Amal is the it-place in Coconut Grove for rooftop lounging in a lively atmosphere, especially when the clock strikes five. The views are pretty spectacular, with a glimpse of both Coconut Grove and Biscayne Bay visible from wherever you’re seated on the cushioned armchairs and couches, including the packed bar.