Best Sangria In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | August 16, 2023 | Food & Drink
Nothing is more refreshing than an ice-cold glass of sangria, especially in this South Florida heat. From red, white, sparking and frozen, sangria is a go-to Miami cocktail to help cool down and wind down. We've rounded up where to get the best sangrias in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
Multiple Location / Website
Ordering sangria is a must with tapas, as you transport yourself to Spain with every bite. You can't go wrong with the Sangria Roja with red wine and brandy, Blanca with sparkling wine and peach schnapps or the Sangria De Cerveza uniquely made with Mahou beer and elderflower.
View this post on Instagram
4312 NE 2nd Ave. / Website
Don’t settle on one glass; order yourself the pitcher and thank me later! This white sangria made with rose water is the ultimate refreshment while still complementing the delicious, traditional Greek cuisine.
View this post on Instagram
412 NW N River Dr. / Website
Frozen sangria or sparkling sangria, Seaspice knows how to create the most delicious cocktails, bursting with flavors. Whether you’re looking to cool off or want some bubbles, these two sangria options with strawberry and peach will ‘wow’ your taste buds.
See also: Best Wine Bars In Miami
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Crazy About You Miami (@crazyaboutyoumiami)
1155 Brickell Bay Dr. / Website
Crazy About You, we are crazy about your sangria! Sip on a delicious and refreshing beverage as you look across the beautiful open bay.
View this post on Instagram
55 NE 14th St. / Website
A Malbec Sangria... say no more! Bunbury is known in the Miami community as one of the top wine bars, so there is no doubt they use their wine expertise in this delicious, house-made sangria recipe.
View this post on Instagram
449 SW 8th St. / Website
Anyone who dines at Las Tapas De Rosa knows that the sangria is a must-order. Once again, a restaurant transporting its diners directly to Spain with every bite, this sangria and tapas is one you do not want to miss.
View this post on Instagram
1400 20th St. / Website
Barceloneta tapas and gin bar is exactly what you need after a long, hot day. With four sangrias available by the glass and by the pitcher these are cocktails you are not going to want to miss. The unique housemade sangrias include the classic, a delicious homemade red sangria with fresh fruit, the Tinto Verano, made with red wine and lemon soda, the Londres, made with cava, gin, lime and mint and the Verdejo Al Sol, made with sparkling wine, verdejo wine, gin and passion fruit.
Happy Wine is more than just a wine shop. It's also a mini wine bar with excellent tapas for noshing, paired with $5 sangria during happy hour every Monday through Thursday.
This fun rooftop spot in Brickell is known for its eclectic fare and fabulous wine selection, which notably includes refreshing frozen sangria.
When dining at a Spanish restarant, you can almost be sure to find sangria on the wine menu. Mareva 1939 in the National Hotel boasts an impressive list of natural wines and three different sangrias, made from red, white and sparkling varieties. The white is extra playful, mixed with carpano bianco vermouth, peach, green apples, pineapple and ginger.
Photography by: Courtesy Paul Morales / Pixabay