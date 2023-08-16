Best Sangria In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Nothing is more refreshing than an ice-cold glass of sangria, especially in this South Florida heat. From red, white, sparking and frozen, sangria is a go-to Miami cocktail to help cool down and wind down. We've rounded up where to get the best sangrias in Miami.

Bulla Gastrobar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulla Gastrobar (@bullagastrobar)

Multiple Location / Website

Ordering sangria is a must with tapas, as you transport yourself to Spain with every bite. You can't go wrong with the Sangria Roja with red wine and brandy, Blanca with sparkling wine and peach schnapps or the Sangria De Cerveza uniquely made with Mahou beer and elderflower.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandolin Aegean Bistro (@mandolinmiami)

4312 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

Don’t settle on one glass; order yourself the pitcher and thank me later! This white sangria made with rose water is the ultimate refreshment while still complementing the delicious, traditional Greek cuisine.

Seaspice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEASPICE (@seaspicemia)

412 NW N River Dr. / Website

Frozen sangria or sparkling sangria, Seaspice knows how to create the most delicious cocktails, bursting with flavors. Whether you’re looking to cool off or want some bubbles, these two sangria options with strawberry and peach will ‘wow’ your taste buds.

Crazy About You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy About You Miami (@crazyaboutyoumiami)

1155 Brickell Bay Dr. / Website

Crazy About You, we are crazy about your sangria! Sip on a delicious and refreshing beverage as you look across the beautiful open bay.

Bunbury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunbury Miami (@bunburymiami)

55 NE 14th St. / Website

A Malbec Sangria... say no more! Bunbury is known in the Miami community as one of the top wine bars, so there is no doubt they use their wine expertise in this delicious, house-made sangria recipe.

Las Tapas De Rosa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@lastapasderosa_)

449 SW 8th St. / Website

Anyone who dines at Las Tapas De Rosa knows that the sangria is a must-order. Once again, a restaurant transporting its diners directly to Spain with every bite, this sangria and tapas is one you do not want to miss.

Barceloneta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barceloneta Miami (@barcelonetamiami)

1400 20th St. / Website

Barceloneta tapas and gin bar is exactly what you need after a long, hot day. With four sangrias available by the glass and by the pitcher these are cocktails you are not going to want to miss. The unique housemade sangrias include the classic, a delicious homemade red sangria with fresh fruit, the Tinto Verano, made with red wine and lemon soda, the Londres, made with cava, gin, lime and mint and the Verdejo Al Sol, made with sparkling wine, verdejo wine, gin and passion fruit.

Happy Wine Calle Ocho

Happy Wine is more than just a wine shop. It's also a mini wine bar with excellent tapas for noshing, paired with $5 sangria during happy hour every Monday through Thursday.

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

This fun rooftop spot in Brickell is known for its eclectic fare and fabulous wine selection, which notably includes refreshing frozen sangria.

Mareva 1939

When dining at a Spanish restarant, you can almost be sure to find sangria on the wine menu. Mareva 1939 in the National Hotel boasts an impressive list of natural wines and three different sangrias, made from red, white and sparkling varieties. The white is extra playful, mixed with carpano bianco vermouth, peach, green apples, pineapple and ginger.