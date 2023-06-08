The Best Seafood Towers In Miami

By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel By: Robert Lovi and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Seafood towers are a seafood lover's dream for their decadent display of the freshest catches. If you’re on a mission to eat more seafood and need help figuring out where to start, seafood towers are the best way to indulge. Surrounded by water and home to a unique culinary scene, Miami offers some of the best seafood towers found at some of its most iconic restaurants. Below you’ll discover the most elaborate and top-notch seafood towers in the Magic City.

Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135 / Website

The Prestige Plateau at Le Zoo is the ultimate seafood tower, brimming with oysters, clams, mussels, lobster, shrimp, dressed crab salad, and crown Russian ossetra caviar. An extraordinary seafood tower indeed.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave / Website

Stop by Stiltsville and get your hands on the Tackle Box. You'll get your prime fix with raw oysters, a royal red shrimp cocktail, and a delectable lobster salad with local tuna ceviche and avocado because freshness never tasted better.

Bayshore Club

3391 Pan American Drive / Website

The Bayshore Club's Seafood Tower is Miami's cream crop. You'll dream of this at night, with stone crab, shrimp, oysters, and sauce galore. And don't forget to enjoy other delicious dishes at one of Miami's new favorite restaurants.

COTE Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave / Website

Indulge in the Grand Plateau ($164) at Michelin-starred COTE Miami. This seafood tower includes a dozen east and west coast oysters, Maine lobster, Gulf Shrimp, and COTE Miami's exclusive COTE "Ceviche" with Madai, cobia, kampachi, and trout roe with thinly sliced pickled fennel and chojang vinaigrette.

Joia Beach

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail / Website

The vibrant day-to-night oasis Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, located near downtown Miami in a hidden enclave on Watson Island, offers a decadent seafood tower on its main menu. This seafood tower is unlike any other, featuring a whole Maine lobster, oysters, scallops, shrimp, and more.

Maü Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave #109 / Website

There's no better way to celebrate the sea's bounty than with a seafood tower piled high with oysters, shrimp, lobster, ceviche, and tiradito. One of the ultimate seafood towers is available for dinner and brunch on weekends at Maü Miami. Depending on the size, prices range from $90 to $180. Prepare to enter an oasis of pleasure as you savor the finest seafood delicacies.

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave / Website

Major Food Group's French-inspired steakhouse opened in Miami's financial district earlier this year, features an extravagant Seafood Tower. Dirty French Steakhouse's Seafood Towers feature an array of the finest shellfish, including shrimp cocktail, clams, and oysters for the small tower and shrimp cocktail, clams, oysters, scallops, and vadouvan lobster for the large tower. The legendary Seafood Towers are available during Dirty French Steakhouse's new lunch hours Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.,m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner service Tuesday through Saturday, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Smith & Wollensky Miami

1 Washington Ave / Website

This iconic restaurant in one of the city's primmest locations offers one of the most extravagant and freshest seafood towers you can try, full of delicious shellfish. You can choose the Shellfish Tower for Two, four, or six, which comes with chilled Jonah crab claws, Maine lobster, jumbo shrimp, oysters, marinated octopus salad, scallop ceviche, and tuna tartare. Horseradish cocktail sauce, cognac mustard, ginger sauce, and green apple mignonette are served with all towers.

Pastis

380 NW 26th St. / Website

The Parisian-style bistro hailing from New York’s Meatpacking District is a hit for almost every item on its menu, but its Grand Plateau for $195 is next level. King crab, little neck clams and half-chilled lobster are on deck.

Osaka Nikkei Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr. / Website

Nikkei cuisine is taking over Miami and for good reason. This Peruvian-Japanese fusion incorporates incredible spins on seafood dishes. The Kaisen Platter is decorated with an assorted seafood selection, Nikkei accoutrement, aji amarillo truffle emulsion, smoked ponzu and Nikkei chalaquita.

Rusty Pelican Miami

3201 Rickenbacker Cwy. / Website

The legendary waterfront restaurant Rusty Pelican is synonymous with fresh seafood and breezy vacation vibes. Celebrate life by balling out with their seafood tower, stacked with Blue Point, Kusshi and Pink Moon Oysters, poached shrimp, chilled cold water lobster, crab salad, snapper ceviche, an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and a spicy tuna roll.

The Hampton Social

40 NE 7th Ave. Suite 100 / Website

The Hampton Social in Delray Beach is the perfect new spot for coastal-hanging and the “rosé all day” lifestyle. To top it off, order the seafood tower made of oysters, shrimp cocktail, snow crab claws and tartare ceviche. The platter wouldn’t be complete without a bottle of sparkling rosé for good measure.