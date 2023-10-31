Best Sneaker Stores In Miami

By: Lily Bhote By: Lily Bhote | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty fashion

In today's fashion era, the importance of comfort and style takes precedent. Sneakers like Jordan 1s, New Balance 550s and Adidas Sambas are just some of the popular styles coveted by hype beasts and fashionistas alike. We've rounded up where to get the best sneakers in Miami to update or complete your wardrobe.

305 Kicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 305 Kicks (@305kicks)

3312 N Miami Ave. / Website

305 Kicks has arguably one of the most beautiful showrooms in town. The store carries a specially curated sneaker collection, along with in-style apparel.

Daily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAILY (@dailymia)

2852 NW 7th Ave. / Website

Daily Miami carries an impressive collection of Jordan, Dunk and limited-edition Nike sneakers. Daily Miami also has special jerseys and deadstock tees available for purchase.

Flight Club Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flight Club (@flightclub)

3910 NE 1st Ave. / Website

Notorious hype beast brand Flight Club set up shop in the Miami Design District. The store boasts a large collection of trending sneakers, all uniformly lined up across the store’s walls.

Shoe Gallery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoe Gallery (@shoegallery)

244 NE 1st Ave. / Website

Shoe Gallery’s staff are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to sneakers. The store has a large collection of special sneakers and retro tees, located near Miami-Dade College.

Sneaker Buyers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sneakerbuyers2)

2603 N Miami Ave. / Website

Sneaker Buyers is home to some of the most coveted fashion pieces of this time. The storefront is in Wynwood, and it carries a multitude of designers and sneakers, including OFF-WHITE and Supreme.

ADDICT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADDICT | MIAMI (@addict)

701 S Miami Ave. / Website

Located in Brickell City Centre, Addict Miami carries high-end sneakers for men and women. The store focuses on luxury collaborations, such as Adidas by Stella McCartney, Adidas x Jeremy Scott and Adidas x Y-3, along with other brands like Golden Goose and Nike.

Kith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kith Footwear (@kithfootwear)

1931 Collins Ave. / Website

Famed lifestyle brand Kith boasts a modern and airy storefront in the heart of Miami Beach. The store carries a large selection of sneakers and athleisure such as Raf Simons, and they also have a special ice cream bar where you can infuse your dessert with a selection of cereal flavors! Most recently, Kith opened a second location in the Design District, featuring a Sadelle restaurant and standalone KITH Treats store.