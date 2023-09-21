By Jessie Garten and Charlotte Trattner By Jessie Garten and Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Style Style & Beauty Guides

There is no shortage of wellness destinations in Miami. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or someone you love, we have the list of Miami’s best and most relaxing spas. So take a minute and indulge in some much-needed self-care.

Tierra Santa Healing House at The Faena Hotel

Relax and unwind at the Tierra Santa Healing House set on the third floor of the Faena Hotel with a 22,000-square-foot private spa that restores well-being through a blend of healing rituals. From body rituals to massage therapy and bodywork, the spa provides holistic therapies to heal the spirit, mind and body. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @faena

Valmont Spa at The Setai

The Valmont Spa at The Setai opens its doors to an intimate and peaceful haven featuring signature spa offerings designed around the natural resources of Switzerland and late cosmetic research findings to curate long-lasting results. Seek Setai rituals such as hydration and purification to revitalize skin through body scrub and gentle massage from the best experts. 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (@carillonhotel)

The Carillon Wellness Resort

With custom treatment plans and transformative signature spa treatments, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort brings massage therapies and non-traditional spa experiences to our shores. With revolutionary wellness brands and technology, The Carillon Wellness Resort specializes in helping you feel your best. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @carillonhotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons at The Surf Club (@fssurfside)

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Nothing says luxury like the Four Seasons. Choose from various spa services, such as the recovery and rescue massage that combines wellness recovery technology with a holistic scalp massage that will melt the stress off you. Or, guests can opt for an intuition sound healing. Offering an array of treatments, guests will leave the spa with a reawakened and relaxed body. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, @fssurfside

Remède Spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Remède Spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort boasts a relaxing space filled with luxurious materials, exclusive design and an elegant spa menu. Whether looking for a romantic excursion or some personal rest and relaxation, the resort offers couples treatments with matching marble walls and floors, a two-person soaking tub, a private rain shower and a separate treatment room with a long list of unique remedies. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @stregisbalharbour

Acqualina Spa

Featuring state-of-the-art treatment rooms, relaxation lounges, private rooms and an outdoor terrace retreat, the Acqualina Spa allows guests to relax in a space set against Sunny Isles Beach. The spa presents a variety of treatments, such as a sculpting collagen facial, mindful resolutions, full-body exfoliation, cryotherapy and a host of rejuvenating treatments to achieve a blissful zen-state. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @acqualinaresort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acqualina Resort & Residences (@acqualinaresort)

âme Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Featuring an extensive service menu, âme Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is the epitome of relaxation. As one of the most coveted spa destinations in Miami, guests can enjoy an array of full-service pampering, complete with a Himalayan salt room and an aroma and music therapy steam room. While the services may appear endless at âme Spa & Wellness Collective, several standouts include the signature Thai muscle recovery, an aromatherapy massage, reflexology and more. The spa also offers teeth whitening services and a nonsurgical jaw contouring treatment. 19999 Country Club Drive, Aventura, @jwturnberry

Lapis at The Fontainebleau

Located in the iconic Fontainebleau hotel, Lapis Spa effortlessly combines modern design with Miami Beach’s vibrant style. With 30 private treatment rooms, a couple’s suite and more, Lapis is the optimal place to sit back, relax and recover. With an array of treatments such as Water Journeys, facials, body treatments, Ayurvedic experiences and more. Guests can also enjoy mineral jet baths, rain room, aromatherapy infusion steams, or opt for haircuts, styling, coloring, nail and waxing services. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @fontainebleau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Standard (@thestandard)

The Standard Spa

Newly renovated, The Standard Miami’s spa is the ultimate oasis for rejuvenation. Placing an emphasis on wellness and relaxation, the spa features a Turkish-style hammam, sauna and ice room and a host of cutting-edge wellness treatments. With an array of massages that range from 60 to 120 minutes, the spa also features health services such as Ayurvedic therapy, astrology readings, B-12 shots and more. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, @thestandard