The 5 Best Spin Studios In Miami

It might be 100 degrees out, but that doesn’t stop us from getting our sweat on at spin class. This low-impact, cardio-centric workout doubles as a nightclub when the soundtrack is turned up to the beat of the pedal. Put your endurance to the test and buckle up for the ride at one of these top spin studios in Miami.

SoulCycle

A cult favorite for a reason, SoulCycle knows what it’s doing when it comes to spin. Sign up for a high-energy, 45-minute class at their locations in Coral Gables, Brickell and South Beach, and then expect to be coached by passionate instructors who live to cycle.

Rodé Miami

With locations in Edgewater and Brickell, Rodé is leading Miami’s spin community with upbeat indoor cycling sessions that bring the heat year-round. While you’re getting your cardio on, add on a flow movement by Rodé that targets all areas of your body.

Anatomy

Check out We Ride classes at Anatomy, known for their rhythm-based, high-intensity cardio that aim to empower your mind and body along your fitness journey.

Equinox

The members-only luxury fitness club caters to multiple levels of riders with varying preferences, set to an addicting hand-picked playlist. Just expect to be pushed beyond your comfort zone in the signature Equinox way.

Síclo

New to the Miami cycling scene is Síclo, a popular spin destination in Latin America and Spain. Set to be a leader in the local wellness scene with a Latin *spin,* the Síclo Coral Gables studio awaits with 43 bikes and a team of enthusiastic expert instructors.