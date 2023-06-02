Best Bars And Restaurants To Watch The NBA Finals

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Feature

Even if you're not a basketball fan and have never been one, now you are. The Miami Heat have advanced to the finals in a face off against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and it's all everyone's talking about—rightfully so. The heat is turning up as these 14 games continue to unravel, revealing the ultimate champion. Here are the best bars and restaurants to take in the action during this monumental time for our city. Jimmy Butler, do your thing.

Moxie’s Bar and Grill

900 S Miami Ave., Brickell / Website

Head over to Mary Brickell Village to indulge in some great bites, drinks and watch the game. With numerous flatscreen TVs with bar and table seating, there is plenty of space for you to root for your favorite team. Get there before the game and take advantage of their killer happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tap 42

Multiple Locations / Website

With multiple locations across Miami, you have no excuses not to head out to watch the game. You won’t miss a play and Tap 42 does not miss a bite! With an extensive cocktail menu and beer list, crispy calamari tower all the way to a chicken tender platter, you’ll have the best time watching the game.

Yard House

Multiple Locations / Website

From every angle of the restaurant, you’ll have a great view of the game. Offering more than 100 beers on tap, you will most definitely find your favorite. The chicken nachos are a must-order starter for the table!

CMX Stone Sports Bar

701 S Miami Ave., Brickell / Website

Located in the CMX movie theater in Brickell Centre, is the hidden gem of CMX Stone Sports Bar. This prime Brickell location is known for its sports fanbase and the NBA finals are no different! With a variety of cocktails and delicious personal or sharing food items, your night at the CMX will be memorable! Catch a movie before or after the game to experience all CMX has to offer.

Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12 St., Brickell / Website

This swanky gastropub has all the good energy you need for the game. With televisions across the center bar, restaurant-goers will have the best view as they taste delicious fare. Make sure to order the Mac Attack, gnocchi mac and cheese topped with spicy “Dorito Dust”, talk about a literal mac and cheese attack! With an extensive beer, wine, cocktails and whiskey menu, you are set to have a fantastic time!

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct., Brickell / Website

The game on one side and the Miami River on the other... you are in Miami after all! Take in the Miami lifestyle and watch the game at American Social. With extensive seating both inside and outside, watching the game here will bring all the energy! With an impressive cocktail list, a rotating on-tap beer list along with all the American classics, American Social will be the place on the water for the game!

Bottled Blonde

2838 NW 2nd Ave. / Website

Go big or go home is the motto here, with 100oz drink towers and specialty pizzas (including a killer Vodka sauce rendition) available for group consumption. The 49 HDTVs, two 24-foot projector walls and two 15-foot LED walls will surely capture every dunk and three-pointer. After an inevitable Miami W, Bottled Blonde transforms into a nightclub with bottle service and sparkler shows.

SHOTS Miami

311 NW 23rd St. / Website

Buckets and cocktails and more are screaming your name at SHOTS Miami. The finals will be electric at this half-club, half-bar party machine, where the action is displayed across massive screens. Word on the street is they're giving out complimentary shots every time the Heat makes a three-pointer.

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave. / Website

For a more elevated game-watching experience, waterfront Cantina La Veinte should be your first destination. Pre-game on tacos and margaritas during their happy hour and then watch the Heat dominate on two large projectors or multiple outdoor TVs.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Multiple locations / Website

Exclusive to the South Beach and Coconut Grove locations, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is hosting an energetic fiesta in their swanky speakeasy, filled with tacos and tequila (a surprise to no one). Bottle reservations are available.

Grails Miami

2800 N Miami Ave. / Website

Grails is going all out for the Heat, with smoke machines, cheerleaders, cutouts and more. Your go-to order should be the famous sneaker cocktail served in a sneaker-shaped ceramic. Now that's fire.