The 10 Best Flowers to Celebrate Spring

Addison Aloian | March 8, 2021 | Lifestyle

As the coldest months of the year come to an end, we welcome the season that's all about freshness. In spring, the sun rises earlier and sets later as we enjoy warmer days and blossoming hope. Of course, we also celebrate very real blossoms, too.

One of the best parts of spring is the blooming greenery, and nothing brightens a room more than fresh flowers. To welcome spring, we’ve curated a list of the best flowers to plant in a garden or window sill, to display on your mantle, and to give as gifts to friends and family.

From lilacs to tulips and rhododendron, these are the flowers that really say "spring is here."

Tulips

The classic spring flower, tulips represent the start of something new. Tulips grow best with full or afternoon sun and water weekly. The tulip planting process begins in November, so if you want a simple but beautiful display, your best bet is to stop by your nearest florist.

Daffodils

Daffodils are an easy perennial flower grown in most regions of North America, excepting the hottest and most humid. If planting, begin in the winter so blooms can arrive at the start of spring. Water when the weather is dry. If kept in a vase, they should be kept alone, as their stems release a liquid that can wilt other flowers. We recommend a bouquet of golden ducat, petit four and rip van winkle - all types of daffodils.

Hyacinths

Known for their intense fragrance and bright colors, Hyacinths are the perfect spring flower. They do well in full sun and require frequent watering if there's no regular rain. They come in a wide variety of colors, from Blue Jacket, to blue-purple, Carnegie, pure white, City of Haarlem, buttery yellow, Delft Blue, soft blue, Jan Bos and fuchsia.

Forsythia

Belonging to the olive family, Forsythia are low-maintenance flowering shrubs that grow quickly in an upright, arching form. They can grow to be up to 10 feet tall, so if planting, choose your spot wisely. Forsythia grow best with at least six hours of direct sun and moderately moist soil, so only water if experiencing a drought.

Rhododendron

Rhododendrons are often tubular, funnel or bell-shaped and very fragrant. These beauties do well in climates with adequate rainfall and moist springs and summers, so water pretty frequently if you live in a dry area. Place your rhododendrons in a slightly shaded area, but avoid deep shade or full sun.

Peonies

Peonies typically loom from late spring to early summer, depending on your location and variety. There are six variations of Peonies, including anemone, single, Japanese, semi-double, double, and bomb. The sweet fragrances all differ, so make sure to try them all and find your favorite. Peonies do well in full sun and moist soil, too.

Azalea

Azaleas come from the genus Rhododendron, but their leaves are smaller and pointed. Azaleas can grow in just about any temperature. Just make sure it’s not below freezing, and if in a warmer environment, give them some shade. Always make sure to water your azaleas regularly, and they'll give you plenty to smile about.

Pansy

Pansies come in bright colors and prefer cooler weather, so they’re perfect for a northern spring. They should be watered regularly as they thrive in moist soil. With lots of varieties to choose from, we're partial to the orange and purple Jolly Joker; the blue, purple and yellow Princess Series; and the Fama Series, which offers a variety of single and mixed-colored flowers.

Primrose

Blooming in the early spring, Primrose flowers come in a variety of forms, sizes and colors. The most common is the Polyanthus hybrid, which can come in white, cream, yellow, orange, red and pink. These flowers prefer damp conditions, lightly shaded areas and thorough watering throughout the hot season.

Lilac

The common Lilac blooms in the northern states for two weeks in late May, but different variations have different blooming timelines throughout the spring season. Lilacs should be watered during the summer if rainfall is less than one inch per week, and they require at least six hours of sun or they won’t flower well.