The 5 Best Summertime Spritzes In Miami

Summertime calls for spritzes, and luckily for us, we get sipping privilege year-round. If you’re not jetting off to the Italian Riviera this summer (our condolences are with you), let Miami show you how it’s done when it comes to the Italian wine-based cocktail that seems to make everything better. A little prosecco, club soda and Aperol are the ingredients of a well-spent, sun-drenched day. These Miami restaurants are mixing some of the best aperitifs in town, best enjoyed al fresco.

Rusty Pelican

Promising fruity and floral flavors, delight in the Lilet Spritz at Miami’s top dining destination for seafood with a view. The winning combo is made with Lilet Blanc, St Germain, prosecco, Carpano Bianco, ginger beer and garnished with pansies

Aba

Cheers to the Sbagliato Rosato—a fusion of Charles Heidsieck Reserve Brut Rosé Champagne, select aperitivo, Brovo Jammy and Sorel Liqueur.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Have a little fun with Stiltsville’s Florida Creamsicle Spritz, a playful spin on the original cocktail consisting of local bitter orange, martini fiero, vanilla bubbles, thyme and garnished with an orange popsicle.

Mi’Talia

Savor the Girasole cocktail before sitting down to an exceptional Italian meal at the made-from-scratch Italian restaurant and bar concept by Chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. The fruity concoction blends together guava, strawberry, fresh orange, Aperol and prosecco.

Italica Midtown

Every Wednesday at Italica Midtown, enjoy $5 spritzes on the patio before consuming artisan wood-fired pizza and other Mediterranean bites.