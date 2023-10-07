The Best Stone Crabs In Miami This Season

    

Search Our Site

The Best Stone Crabs In Miami This Season

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | October 7, 2023 | Food & Drink

best-stone-crabs.jpg

The long-awaited beginning of stone crab season is Oct. 15, and we’re celebrating by getting our claws on the best of these Floridian crustaceans. Sweet and tender, stone crabs are known for their distinct taste and meaty texture, a delicacy for seafood lovers. We take our stone crabs very seriously here in South Florida, home to the Florida Keys where they are harvested and kept fresh from sea to plate. Here’s where to find the top contenders.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Bayshore Club

Le Zoo

Makoto

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Makoto (@makotobalharbour)

Glass & Vine

Joe’s Stone Crabs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@fineeeeatss)

Estiatorio Milos

Smith & Wollensky

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@smithwollensky)


Tags: web-og Apple News Sarah-finkel

Photography by: Courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group