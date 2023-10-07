The Best Stone Crabs In Miami This Season

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

The long-awaited beginning of stone crab season is Oct. 15, and we’re celebrating by getting our claws on the best of these Floridian crustaceans. Sweet and tender, stone crabs are known for their distinct taste and meaty texture, a delicacy for seafood lovers. We take our stone crabs very seriously here in South Florida, home to the Florida Keys where they are harvested and kept fresh from sea to plate. Here’s where to find the top contenders.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

Bayshore Club

Le Zoo

Makoto

Glass & Vine

Joe’s Stone Crabs

Estiatorio Milos

Smith & Wollensky

